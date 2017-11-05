Skip in Skip
Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes. Matt Bain / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — James Daniels said he had about 200 messages on his phone after Iowa trounced Ohio State on national television Saturday. The Warren, Ohio, native was all smiles as he described what it’d be like to go back home this offseason.

"There’s gonna be some salty fans, some salty people," he said with a wry smile.

"But oh well."

Iowa’s junior center had plenty reason to smile. After a string of underwhelming Big Ten Conference performances, Daniels and his young, injury-riddled, mishmashed offensive line outclassed Ohio State’s vaunted front seven. It paved the way for 243 yards and season-best totals for Akrum Wadley (118 yards) and James Butler (75 yards).

And what’s more? That all happened against the Buckeyes’ best rush defense in eight years — one that entered the game 10th in the country in rushing yards allowed, and one that’d just held Heisman favorite Saquon Barkley to 44 yards on 21 carries.

Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell drills Ohio State
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell drills Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans storm the field after the Hawkeyes beak No.
Iowa fans storm the field after the Hawkeyes beak No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football field celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football field celebrate after a 55-24 win over No. 3-ranked Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from center James Daniels against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye flag prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field after being ejected for a personal foul against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio State defensive line to create running room for Akrum Wadley at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after being introduced as honorary caption prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the Hawkeyes celebrate on the sideline after an Iowa touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play to come in at the start of the fourth quarter against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit prior to being introduced at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, after Iowa beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm up prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker (27) intercepted Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and ran in for a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running an interception in for a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball over to a teammate against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at the Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up at a screen to watch a replay against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    "My two college choices were pretty much here and Ohio State. I came to Iowa because of the offensive line play and how we do things here," Daniels said. "I (told the team) last night, 'Tomorrow, we need to show how an Iowa offensive line plays and how it’s like.' And that’s what we did today."

    LEISTIKOW: Young Hawkeyes grow up in historic rout of Ohio State

    Yep, they did. Iowa’s 6.4 yards per carry reflect the line's push up front. It’s the kind of push last year’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line would get. Hawkeyes running backs averaged 4.48 yards per carry in 2016, with more than 2 yards before contact.

    "I thought we blocked for the first time like you need to if you're going to be on the varsity," Kirk Ferentz said plainly in his postgame presser.

    His unit certainly hadn’t blocked like that up to this point of Big Ten play. Let’s review Iowa’s rushing totals in those games:

    • 82 yards (2.6 per carry) vs. Penn State
    • 19 (0.8 per carry) vs. Michigan State
    • 191 (5.0 per carry) vs. a laboring Illinois team
    • 89 (2.7 per carry) vs. Northwestern
    • 125 (3.8 per carry) vs. Minnesota.

    So … how did this happen? Why the sudden success?

    The starting five (Daniels, Sean Welsh, Keegan Render, Tristan Wirfs, Alaric Jackson) hasn’t changed since the Northwestern game. Butler returned against Minnesota. But even without the Nevada graduate transfer, an athlete like Wadley should be averaging far more than 2.7 yards — or, gulp, 0.8. That is, unless, he has no space to run.

    Welsh said Iowa’s performance all came down to a more focused week of preparation.

    MORE: Iowa football cracks AP Top 25; Jackson nabs national honor

    Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley's night: 'It really doesn't surprise me' Matt Bain / The Register

    "We’ve been doing the same thing every week, but I think it’s a matter of our intensity during the week," said Welsh, a fellow Ohio native and O-line elder statesman with Daniels. "Our commitment to our prep work, the film room, all that stuff. The smallest details. We were doing all that the weeks before, but I don’t know if we did it with as much intensity."

    Daniels echoed that sentiment, saying having Ohio State as an opponent bumped practice rigor up a notch.

    "We practice hard every week, but this week just focused on fundamentals because we knew we were playing against the type of players that, if you had your elbow out on the block, they were going to throw you," he said. "We knew when the game came that we’d have to focus on our technique, and that’s what we did."

    If Iowa’s upcoming opponent had anything to do with its performance Saturday, that bodes well for next week. The Hawkeyes travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the No. 3 Badgers, whose trench guys boast the fourth-best rushing defense in the country.

    They have allowed 87.8 yards per game, 3 yards per carry and just three rushing touchdowns.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State. Matt Bain / The Register

    Now, it’s fair to ask, "Well, yeah their numbers will be good — who the heck have the Badgers played?" Your answer: They’ve played college football’s 68th-strongest schedule (Iowa has played the ninth-strongest schedule, for comparison).

    But, at the same time, they’ve dominated top-tier running backs.

    Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary, the country’s No. 5 running back in rush yards, has seven straight games with 100-plus yards on the ground. Wisconsin held him to 68 on 17 carries.

    Northwestern’s Justin Jackson, a top-40 running back, mustered 25 yards on nine carries in a 33-24 loss to Wisconsin.

    For his part, Wadley is ready and eager for the challenge. He was asked Saturday if a monkey was off his back after the ground attack’s performance.

    His response?

    "A gorilla off my back. Not a monkey."

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

