VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Iowa Destroys No. 6 Ohio State 55-24 | 0:52

Led by quarterback Nathan Stanley's five touchdown passes, the Iowa Hawkeyes trounced the 6th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by the score of 55-24 on Saturday. Time_Sports

VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Kirk Ferentz talks Nate Stanley, aggression and ‘Polecat’ | 1:49

The Iowa coach gets some laughs talking about the fake field goal in a 55-24 win vs. Ohio State. Chad Leistikow / The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes | 2:11

Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes. Matt Bain / The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’ | 1:27

Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’ Matt Bain / The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State | 1:25

Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State. Matt Bain / The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ | 0:55

Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ Matt Bain / The Register

Iowa's stunning, 55-24 upset of then-No. 3 Ohio State kept the Hawkeyes' slim hopes alive for a West Division title in the Big Ten Conference.

Before you get too excited, though, it really is a long shot.

At 3-3 in conference play, the Hawkeyes trail division-leading Wisconsin (6-0) by three games with three left to play. And Northwestern (4-2) is also ahead of Iowa and pocketed a head-to-head victory vs. Iowa on Oct. 14.

So, yeah, it's tough. But here are the three things that would need to happen.

Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell drills Ohio State
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell drills Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans storm the field after the Hawkeyes beak No.
Iowa fans storm the field after the Hawkeyes beak No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football field celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football field celebrate after a 55-24 win over No. 3-ranked Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from center James Daniels against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye flag prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field after being ejected for a personal foul against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio State defensive line to create running room for Akrum Wadley at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after being introduced as honorary caption prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the Hawkeyes celebrate on the sideline after an Iowa touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play to come in at the start of the fourth quarter against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit prior to being introduced at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, after Iowa beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm up prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker (27) intercepted Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and ran in for a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running an interception in for a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball over to a teammate against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at the Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up at a screen to watch a replay against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    1. Iowa wins out

    Control what you can control. The Hawkeyes (6-3 overall) travel to 9-0 Wisconsin for Saturday's 2:30 p.m., ABC-televised game. They must beat the third-ranked Badgers, who are listed as a 13-point favorite, then finish with wins vs. Purdue (Nov. 18) and at Nebraska (Nov. 24) to complete their regular season at 9-3 overall, 6-3 in the Big Ten.

    2. Wisconsin loses out

    This is probably the toughest ask of three. But Iowa can hand Wisconsin its first loss this week. Then the Badgers host No. 22 Michigan. The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2) pack an excellent defense and seem to be gaining traction with a power running game. That's no gimme. Then Wisconsin finishes at Minnesota. The Badgers have owned the Gophers to the tune of a 13-game winning streak. But it's a rivalry game; that'll be P.J. Fleck's Year 1 Super Bowl. If it loses three straight, Wisconsin also ends up 9-3, 6-3.

    3. Northwestern loses at least once

    Unfortunately, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) have a good chance of winning out with two remaining home games (Purdue, Minnesota) and one on the road (Illinois). Those are the West's three worst teams. The best chance for Northwestern to stumble is this week vs. the Boilermakers (4-5, 2-4). Pat Fitzgerald's team is coming off three straight overtime wins — including Saturday at Nebraska — and is due for a letdown, right? Jeff Brohm's Purdue team is playing with some spunk.

    So ...

    If those three scenarios happen, Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern finish in a three-way tie at 6-3 atop the West. How to decide the representative for the Dec. 2 Big Ten title game in Indianapolis?

    According to the conference's first tiebreaker, "the records of the three tied teams will be compared against each other." Wisconsin beat Northwestern; Northwestern beat Iowa; and, in this scenario, Iowa would've beaten Wisconsin. So, we keep going.

    The second tiebreaker is each team's division record. In this scenario, Iowa would have finished 5-1 in the West, with Wisconsin and Northwestern each 4-2.

    And that's the very convoluted, unlikely way the Hawkeyes could win the Big Ten West.

