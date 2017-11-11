Sports columnists Chad Leistikow and Danny Lawhon breakdown the Iowa Hawkeyes' next match up with the Wisconsin Badgers. Michael Zamora/The Register
If you're not already pumped up for today's Iowa vs. Wisconsin football game, this hype video certainly will do the trick.
Courtesy of @HawkeyeFB, the Hawkeye football team's official Twitter account, the video takes a look back at Iowa's season thus far leading up to the rivalry matchup with the Badgers. The highlights are specifically from the Hawkeyes' 55-24 thrashing over Ohio State last weekend.
Watch the clip here:
Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., starts at 2:30 p.m. and will broadcast on ABC.
Iowa (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) at No. 3 Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0)
WHERE: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
TIME/TV: 2:30 p.m., ABC (announcers: Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
LINE: Badgers by 12
WEATHER: 38 degrees with 20 percent chance of freezing drizzle; winds from south at 10-15 mph
