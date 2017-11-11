CLOSE Josh Jackson discusses how he realized he needed to develop more football focus.

Buy Photo Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

Mark that as another pair of interceptions for Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson.

The junior picked off Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook and returned it for the score during the first drive of Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and the third-ranked Badgers. It was the fourth play of the drive.

LIVE BLOG:Talk about the Iowa vs. Wisconsin game

Watch the play here:

Last week it took one play. Today it took a whole 1:30 for a pick six...The @HawkeyeFootball defense must be slipping. 😉



Josh Jackson ➡️🏠 pic.twitter.com/kWwjNyG83p — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2017

During the third quarter with Iowa trailing 17-7, Jackson returned another pick for the score. It's his seventh interception this season.

Pick, six, rinse, repeat. 😱



Josh Jackson's last week has been pretty, pretty good. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9zvESKdrzU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2017

Jackson's efforts started to gain traction on social media:

Josh Jackson Best DB in the country!!!!! — LeShun Daniels Jr. (@LeShunDanielsJr) November 11, 2017

Man this Josh Jackson dude from Iowa is having a pretty good last two weeks! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 11, 2017

Josh Jackson should just keep running to Green Bay. — Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) November 11, 2017

Last week, the Hawkeyes intercepted the first pass thrown by Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett. Iowa went on to beat Ohio State 55-24. Jackson had three INTs that game, including this gem:

Read more about Jackson here:

Interested in trending Iowa news? Follow @AaYoung15 on Twitter.