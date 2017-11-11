Josh Jackson discusses how he realized he needed to develop more football focus.
Mark that as another pair of interceptions for Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson.
The junior picked off Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook and returned it for the score during the first drive of Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and the third-ranked Badgers. It was the fourth play of the drive.
During the third quarter with Iowa trailing 17-7, Jackson returned another pick for the score. It's his seventh interception this season.
Last week, the Hawkeyes intercepted the first pass thrown by Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett. Iowa went on to beat Ohio State 55-24. Jackson had three INTs that game, including this gem:
