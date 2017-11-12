CLOSE SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' NFL experts tell you who's going to win the biggest matchups of Week 10. USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta defensive end Adrian Clayborn sacks Dallas' Dak Prescott in the first half. Clayborn would record six sacks on the day. (Photo: Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got real familiar with Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn.

Like, waaaay too familiar for any Cowboys fan's liking.

The former Hawkeyes' standout recorded six sacks during Atlanta's 27-7 win over Dallas on Sunday. That's the most by any Falcons player of all-time and he became just the fourth NFL player to ever record six QB takedowns in a game.

He'd amassed 4.5 sacks in all of 2016.

You'll remember Clayborn from his memorable 2009 season in which he had 20 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks and ended the season as Orange Bowl MVP. Then, of course, there's the '09 Penn State game (more on that below).

Adrian Clayborn not only hassle quaterbacks and running backs, he even blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during a Hawkeyes' game vs. Penn State. (Photo: Don McPeak, USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports)

He followed that year up with a 2010 season that included first-team all-American honors, first-team all-Big Ten honors and 7.0 tackles and 3.5 sacks despite seeing double- and triple-teams all season.

Dak Prescott saw Adrian Clayborn about six times too many on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DfmrHlEzsX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2017

Just look at that quickness. Dallas' Byron Bell, who didn't get abused half as bad as Chaz Green, never had a chance on this one.

Adrian Clayborn, you are a MONSTER.



A franchise-record SIX sacks in one game! pic.twitter.com/YlBIrNmCYh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 13, 2017

As you'd imagine, the tweets — some of which came from Hawkeye fans — were almost as entertaining as the former first-round draft pick's performance.

GUESS WHO?



For the FOURTH time today, @AJaClay gets to Prescott. pic.twitter.com/1nDYJGWAk2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2017

Happy for @AJaClay ! Will always be a fan no matter what colors you are wearing ! #KeepEatingpic.twitter.com/q83jhOlVF5 — J. Wallace (@Wallace9947) November 13, 2017

Adrian Clayborn with 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles today. That has to be the best individual performance of the season so far. — Ian (@ianmccalister) November 13, 2017

If @AJaClay isn't NFC DPOW then it's all rigged #OnIowa — Chris Grubb (@Coltfan7) November 13, 2017

It wouldn't be a Clayborn post without this gem. Watch Clayborn's blocked punt-turned-touchdown, which helped Iowa upset Penn State in 2009.

But back to the present.

CLAYBORN. (shocking, we know)



SACK AND FORCED FUMBLE (AGAIN) and @Takk recovers. pic.twitter.com/J6OhY41Dd0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 13, 2017

Live look at Adrian Clayborn pic.twitter.com/AcU4iIhHJs — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) November 13, 2017

Cowboys: "We have the best O-Line in the NFL, Period"



Adrian Clayborn: pic.twitter.com/zB2mexk1OY — VizualKillah (@wesmarshall5) November 13, 2017