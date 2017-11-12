SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' NFL experts tell you who's going to win the biggest matchups of Week 10. USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got real familiar with Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn.
Like, waaaay too familiar for any Cowboys fan's liking.
The former Hawkeyes' standout recorded six sacks during Atlanta's 27-7 win over Dallas on Sunday. That's the most by any Falcons player of all-time and he became just the fourth NFL player to ever record six QB takedowns in a game.
He'd amassed 4.5 sacks in all of 2016.
You'll remember Clayborn from his memorable 2009 season in which he had 20 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks and ended the season as Orange Bowl MVP. Then, of course, there's the '09 Penn State game (more on that below).
He followed that year up with a 2010 season that included first-team all-American honors, first-team all-Big Ten honors and 7.0 tackles and 3.5 sacks despite seeing double- and triple-teams all season.
Just look at that quickness. Dallas' Byron Bell, who didn't get abused half as bad as Chaz Green, never had a chance on this one.
As you'd imagine, the tweets — some of which came from Hawkeye fans — were almost as entertaining as the former first-round draft pick's performance.
It wouldn't be a Clayborn post without this gem. Watch Clayborn's blocked punt-turned-touchdown, which helped Iowa upset Penn State in 2009.
But back to the present.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs