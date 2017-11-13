CLOSE SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports NFL insider Jarrett Bell explains why the New Orleans Saints have impressed him the most of any 7-2 team. USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard recorded his first win as an NFL quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 31-21 Sunday.

Beathard, in his first professional season, threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score to lead the San Francisco to its first win of the season.

One of his touchdown passes, though — an 83-yarder to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin — carried a deeper meaning.

Following the victory, Goodwin revealed in an Instagram post late Sunday that he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy due to complications during pregnancy hours before kickoff. The news was first reported by NBC Sports.

"Although we are hurt," Goodwin wrote in his Instagram post, "I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable."

You can see the full post below:

After Goodwin caught Beathard's deep pass and avoided a tackle attempt, he blew a kiss toward the sky before entering the end zone. Goodwin then dropped to his knees in prayer before his teammates, including Beathard, rushed to congratulate him.

See the full play here:

Marquise Goodwin scored this emotional 83-yard touchdown just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their newborn baby boy due to complications during pregnancy. (h/t @MaioccoNBCS) pic.twitter.com/zTrqhNBNQc — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 13, 2017

