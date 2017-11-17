Skip in Skip
Akrum Wadley reflects on Hawkeye journey

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has 2,547 career rushing yards entering his last home game.

Kirk Ferentz tells story of 2 key, injured seniors

Ike Boettger and Boone Myers won't play on Senior Day vs. Purdue but have remained active team members while hurt.

Josh Jackson trying to stay away from his phone

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson leads the country in interceptions and passes defended.

Boone Myers discusses difficult senior year

Fifth-year senior lineman Boone Myers hasn't played since Sept. 30 after surgery on his right ankle. Myers played a limited role until the injury became too crippling.

Injured Iowa lineman: 'Watching the games' is worst part

Ike Boettger ruptured his Achilles' tendon in Week 2 and is out for the year.

Iowa will play Colorado State in football for the first time in 2021, the university announced Friday.

That game has been scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, in Kinnick Stadium and leaves the Hawkeyes with one open date for that season.

The 2021 season is unusual in that Iowa opens play with a Big Ten Conference foe -- Indiana at home on Sept. 4. The Hawkeyes also close the year by visiting Wisconsin.

After hosting Indiana, Iowa visits Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game and then has a Sept. 18 opponent still to be scheduled before Colorado State comes to Iowa City for the final non-conference game.

The Rams compete in the Mountain West Conference and are currently 6-5 under third-year coach Mike Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Photos: Iowa at No. 3 Wisconsin
    Iowa's 2021 schedule

    Sept. 4                  Indiana

    Sept. 11                at Iowa State

    Sept. 18                TBA

    Sept. 25                Colorado State

    Oct. 2                    at Northwestern

    Oct. 9                    Penn State

    Oct. 23                  at Maryland

    Oct. 30                  Purdue

    Nov. 6                   at Nebraska

    Nov. 13                 Minnesota

    Nov. 20                 Illinois

    Nov. 27                 at Wisconsin

