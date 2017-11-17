Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has 2,547 career rushing yards entering his last home game. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Ike Boettger and Boone Myers won’t play on Senior Day vs. Purdue but have remained active team members while hurt. Kirk Ferentz
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson leads the country in interceptions and passes defended. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Fifth-year senior lineman Boone Myers hasn’t played since Sept. 30 after surgery on his right ankle. Myers played a limited role until the injury became too crippling. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Ike Boettger ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in Week 2 and is out for the year. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa will play Colorado State in football for the first time in 2021, the university announced Friday.
That game has been scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, in Kinnick Stadium and leaves the Hawkeyes with one open date for that season.
The 2021 season is unusual in that Iowa opens play with a Big Ten Conference foe -- Indiana at home on Sept. 4. The Hawkeyes also close the year by visiting Wisconsin.
After hosting Indiana, Iowa visits Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game and then has a Sept. 18 opponent still to be scheduled before Colorado State comes to Iowa City for the final non-conference game.
The Rams compete in the Mountain West Conference and are currently 6-5 under third-year coach Mike Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at Georgia.
Iowa's 2021 schedule
Sept. 4 Indiana
Sept. 11 at Iowa State
Sept. 18 TBA
Sept. 25 Colorado State
Oct. 2 at Northwestern
Oct. 9 Penn State
Oct. 23 at Maryland
Oct. 30 Purdue
Nov. 6 at Nebraska
Nov. 13 Minnesota
Nov. 20 Illinois
Nov. 27 at Wisconsin
