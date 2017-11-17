Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Akrum Wadley reflects on Hawkeye journey | 1:07 Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has 2,547 career rushing yards entering his last home game. Chad Leistikow/The Register 1 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Kirk Ferentz tells story of 2 key, injured seniors | 1:31 Ike Boettger and Boone Myers won’t play on Senior Day vs. Purdue but have remained active team members while hurt. Kirk Ferentz 2 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Josh Jackson trying to stay away from his phone | 1:14 Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson leads the country in interceptions and passes defended. Chad Leistikow/The Register 3 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Boone Myers discusses difficult senior year | 1:26 Fifth-year senior lineman Boone Myers hasn’t played since Sept. 30 after surgery on his right ankle. Myers played a limited role until the injury became too crippling. Chad Leistikow/The Register 4 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Injured Iowa lineman: ‘Watching the games’ is worst part | 0:48 Ike Boettger ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in Week 2 and is out for the year. Chad Leistikow/The Register 5 of 5 Last VideoNext Video Akrum Wadley reflects on Hawkeye journey

Buy Photo Colorado State will make its first appearance in Kinnick Stadium in 2021. Iowa announced a home date with the Rams for Sept. 25 of that year. The Hawkeyes have one game remaining to schedule for 2021. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa will play Colorado State in football for the first time in 2021, the university announced Friday.

That game has been scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, in Kinnick Stadium and leaves the Hawkeyes with one open date for that season.

The 2021 season is unusual in that Iowa opens play with a Big Ten Conference foe -- Indiana at home on Sept. 4. The Hawkeyes also close the year by visiting Wisconsin.

After hosting Indiana, Iowa visits Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game and then has a Sept. 18 opponent still to be scheduled before Colorado State comes to Iowa City for the final non-conference game.

The Rams compete in the Mountain West Conference and are currently 6-5 under third-year coach Mike Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Iowa's 2021 schedule

Sept. 4 Indiana

Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 TBA

Sept. 25 Colorado State

Oct. 2 at Northwestern

Oct. 9 Penn State

Oct. 23 at Maryland

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 27 at Wisconsin