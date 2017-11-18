Photos: Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after turning the ball over on a punt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's Matt VandeBerg during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass
Buy Photo
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass over Iowa's Michael Ojemudia (11) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front
Buy Photo
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front of Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the
Buy Photo
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the end zone as Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) plays defense during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled
Buy Photo
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled punt return by Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) and can't come up with a pass during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles
Buy Photo
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the end zone after a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman Nate Bazata (99) tackle Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under the defense of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman (41) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during the first half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to
Buy Photo
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to put Purdue up over Iowa 6-0 during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) after he got a safety during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to put the Hawkeyes up 8-7 during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Buy Photo
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue
Buy Photo
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after
Buy Photo
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after the first quarter as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking
Buy Photo
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from
Buy Photo
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from the sidelines during the second half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — This was embarrassing.

    More dropped passes. Incompetent special teams. Pathetic pass coverage.

    Iowa was ill-prepared, outcoached and outplayed in a 24-15 loss to Purdue before a frustrated, season-low Kinnick Stadium crowd of 60,554.

    Hawkeye fans who braved the blustery conditions saw a lethargic performance in which players on the home team bumbled around while their coaches were too slow to make adjustments.

    That attitude was underscored by Purdue’s lickety-split start to the second half, in which quarterback Elijah Sindelar’s mission was simple and clear: Throw to the cornerback not named Josh Jackson.

    Sindelar threw four straight times at helpless right cornerback Manny Rugamba to start the second half — one throw drew a pass-interference flag, and three were completions, the last of which went for a 42-yard touchdown to Anthony Mahoungou.

    Rugamba was benched, but that move didn’t help.

    After an Iowa three-and-out (stop me if you’ve heard that before), Purdue threw over the top of Michael Ojemudia to Mahoungou for 35 yards. Ojemudia was benched for Matt Hankins.

    So, Sindelar then just threw over the top of Hankins and to Mahoungou for a 16-yard touchdown and a 21-9 lead.

    The Boilermakers’ scoring drives took a combined 2 minutes, 3 seconds. 

    Finally, flat-footed Iowa coaches finally realized they might want to cover Mahoungou with their best corner, Josh Jackson, and they did on Purdue's next drive. But by that point, as it would turn out, it was too late.

    That was emblematic of the type of day it was for the Hawkeyes, who have now had most, if not all,  of the feel-good momentum of their 55-24 win against Ohio State two weeks ago stripped away.

    They had scored one offensive touchdown in two weeks until a garbage-time touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Noah Fant with 64 seconds to play.

    Fant, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Matt VandeBerg and Nick Easley dropped passes Saturday. The offensive line couldn't block Boiler blitzers, yielding six (yes, six) sacks.

    Iowa roughed the punter, setting up Purdue's first touchdown. VandeBerg failed to catch a punt that went for 68 yards. Then when he got his hands on one in the fourth quarter, he fumbled it away. That recurring problem in the punt-return game continues to perplex.

    This loss falls on head coach Kirk Ferentz, on offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, on defensive coordinator Phil Parker, on special teams coordinator LeVar Woods. There’s no excuse to look this bad in November when you run a developmental program that is supposed to peak in this month.

    The Boilermakers (now 5-6) lost four weeks ago to Rutgers. They lost three weeks ago to Nebraska — a team that can’t get out of its own way or stop anyone.

    Luckily for Iowa, that’s the next opponent on Black Friday in Lincoln. Maybe Iowa can finish 7-5 yet. The Cornhuskers were well on their way to 4-7 as the Iowa game ended.

    After Saturday, the fan bases for both teams probably feel like the end of the season can't get here soon enough. 

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE