Wind was a factor, Iowa senior says, but he thought he should have fielded short punt Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It was a brutal day for Iowa’s punt units, culminating in muff by a senior that cost the Hawkeyes three fourth-quarter points.

Sophomore punter Colten Rastetter averaged a mere 29.7 yards on his six attempts, struggling to launch anything into a 20-mph wind.

Punt returner Matt VandeBerg, who reclaimed that job from Josh Jackson four weeks ago, didn’t acquit himself well, either. The fifth-year senior wide receiver watched a third-quarter punt with the wind sail well over his head for 68 yards, picking it up after a couple of bounces to salvage five yards of field position.

In the fourth quarter, Purdue’s Joe Schopper lofted a punt that couldn’t cut through the wind and sent VandeBerg racing upfield to try to keep it from bouncing. At his 24-yard line, VandeBerg dived to the turf but couldn’t control the football, watching it squirt away for a fumble that the Boilermakers recovered.

Purdue turned that into its final points of the game, a field goal for a 24-9 lead.

“I thought I could field it clean, and obviously I was wrong,” VandeBerg said. “I knew that he was kicking into the wind, but I’ve still got to come up with that. I felt confident that I could get there.”

In a season that has been maddeningly inconsistent for Iowa, one constant has been a mystifying inability to gain ground in the punt return phase. The Hawkeyes now have 79 punt return yards in 11 games, including just 21 in Big Ten play; they had minus-3 Saturday.

Photos: Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after turning the ball over on a punt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's Matt VandeBerg during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass over Iowa's Michael Ojemudia (11) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front of Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the end zone as Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) plays defense during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled punt return by Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) and can't come up with a pass during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the end zone after a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman Nate Bazata (99) tackle Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under the defense of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman (41) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during the first half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to put Purdue up over Iowa 6-0 during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) after he got a safety during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to put the Hawkeyes up 8-7 during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after the first quarter as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from the sidelines during the second half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
    'Add that to the list'

    When Iowa gets to spring practice, it’ll be searching for three new starting linebackers — with seniors Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann on their way out. When making decisions, Iowa coaches put a premium on limiting mistakes.

    Two young linebackers who will be starting candidates in 2018 made a big one early in Saturday’s game.

    After the Hawkeyes' defense forced a punt on Purdue’s first drive, true sophomore Amani Jones and redshirt freshman Nick Niemann clobbered punter Joe Schopper — an aggressive play, but a regrettable 15-yard roughing penalty.

    That led to the Boilermakers’ only first-half touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

    “Add that to the list on special teams,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Anytime you try to pressure the punter, which we did — that was our call on the play — the risk is bumping into him, running into him. And we had not one but two players do that.

    “So kind of takes me right back (in 2007) at Indiana. It was a big play in that game, and gave them new life and they capitalized.”

    Young players making mistakes seems to be the theme of 2017. How quickly they can correct them will be key going into 2018.

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says some of the issue is mental after falling at home, 24-15. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    More drops

    On Iowa’s first play from scrimmage, Nate Stanley threw a short, safe pass to tight end Noah Fant. It should’ve gained about five yards. But the sophomore flat-out dropped it.

    It was an ominous sign of things to come. The Hawkeyes suffered five drops a week ago in a 38-14 loss at Wisconsin and four more Saturday — one each by Fant, Matt VandeBerg, Nick Easley and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

    The one to Smith-Marsette probably was the most costly. On a third-and-9 on Iowa first drive of the second half — right after Purdue swiftly marched to take a 14-9 lead — Stanley lobbed a deep ball to the true freshman. He had the ball hit him in the hands up the left sideline before it fell incomplete to the ground.

    Naturally, Smith-Marsette (the hero of Iowa’s Week 2 win at Iowa State) made some tougher catches as the game went on.

    How to address the inconsistency?

    “Just coming out and being completely focused. Not worrying about running before you catch the ball,” Stanley said, before putting some of the blame on himself. “But some of those balls, I could put in a better spot.”

    Easley (five catches, 60 yards) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (three catches, 33 yards) remain Iowa’s most reliable targets in the passing game.

    “Everything’s positive between everybody. We’re saying, ‘Get the next one,’" Hockenson said. "You can’t get down on each other.”

    CLOSE

    Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch Matt Bain / The Register

    Six sacks!

    Iowa had allowed only 16 sacks this season heading into Saturday’s game. The Hawkeyes said they were ready for the multiple fronts that Purdue employs, and the fact that the Boilermakers blitz about 40 percent of the time.

    It sure didn’t look like it.

    Purdue sacked Stanley six times for 44 yards, appearing to confound the Iowa offensive line in the process.

    “They're a high-pressure outfit. We knew that,” Ferentz said. “But a couple of them were just mental errors where we cut guys loose, a couple more guys getting beat. And that part, you can live with. But the mental errors, we're not going to win football games where you just cut a guy loose. And we did that a couple of times.”

    Senior guard Sean Welsh was disappointed in the way his unit pass-protected while acknowledging that the Purdue defense is better this season than it has been in the recent past.

    “That’s certainly a point of pride for us, to keep the quarterback clean,” he said. “To even let him get touched once is not good enough. Six times is not going to cut it.

    “We prepared for multiple fronts, and I just don’t think we carried that to the field like we would have wanted to.”

    Two of Iowa’s first three drives were ended by third-down sacks as the offense never got on track.

    Bowl talk

    Before the college football season, Holiday Bowl committee members — for fun — write down who they think will end up playing in their game. Steve Horton, the Holiday Bowl rep in attendance at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, wrote down Stanford vs. Iowa.

    “Could happen,” he said before the game. “Never know.”

    Probably not now, after Iowa's loss to Purdue. The Dec. 28 game in San Diego might have been picking between Iowa and perhaps Northwestern or Michigan, but now the Hawkeyes can finish no better than 7-5, while those teams are probably going to have more wins and better resumes.

    Now, the Music City (Nashville) and Pinstripe (New York City) are probably Iowa's two most likely bowl options, and there's an outside shot at slipping to the Foster Farms (Santa Clara, California).

