CLOSE

Akrum Wadley on two-game skid: ‘No comment’ Matt Bain / The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Akrum Wadley is a man of few words. They’re usually pretty dang good words, though. Insightful. Funny at times. Great quotes.

On Saturday, he was brutally honest with what he didn’t say.

What changed in the second half? "Not sure."

What has happened to this team since the Ohio State win? "No comment."

Thoughts on moving forward and needing a win for a decent bowl game? "No comment."

Photos: Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after turning the ball over on a punt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's Matt VandeBerg during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass
Buy Photo
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass over Iowa's Michael Ojemudia (11) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front
Buy Photo
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front of Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the
Buy Photo
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the end zone as Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) plays defense during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled
Buy Photo
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled punt return by Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) and can't come up with a pass during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles
Buy Photo
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the end zone after a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman Nate Bazata (99) tackle Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under the defense of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman (41) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during the first half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to
Buy Photo
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to put Purdue up over Iowa 6-0 during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) after he got a safety during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to put the Hawkeyes up 8-7 during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Buy Photo
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue
Buy Photo
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after
Buy Photo
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after the first quarter as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking
Buy Photo
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from
Buy Photo
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from the sidelines during the second half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Wadley didn’t have answers — or, at least, not ones he wanted to share publicly. Truth is, nobody had answers after Iowa’s head-scratching 24-15 loss to Purdue. A couple of players offered your typical "they outworked us" responses, but that feels hard to believe on a Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium.

    Instead, this feels like a team that’s lost its mojo since a historic rout of Urban Meyer and Ohio State. Aside from its two scoring drives Saturday, Iowa has mustered just 229 yards in the past two weeks, while allowing too many big plays on defense to support a struggling offense (10 gains of 15-plus yards; four gains of 20-plus yards).

    The Hawkeyes now have a short week to reclaim some of the magic from its Nov. 4 win over the Buckeyes. They close the regular season this Friday at Nebraska, a lowly 4-7 version of the Huskers that just let Penn State pile up 609 yards.

    Two weeks ago, a win against Nebraska sounded like a formality for a young, improving Iowa team that had just jumped to 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Nate Stanley: Purdue played harder | 1:15

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley searches for answers after a 24-15 home loss. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    1 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Kirk Ferentz aims to explain Purdue loss | 1:50

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says some of the issue is mental after falling at home, 24-15. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    2 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Josey Jewell: ‘Do you want to go to Detroit?’ | 1:38

    Iowa MLB Josey Jewell says he challenged the team after a 24-15 loss to Purdue. Matt Bain / The Register

    3 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Akrum Wadley on two-game skid: ‘No comment’ | 1:26

    Akrum Wadley on two-game skid: ‘No comment’ Matt Bain / The Register

    4 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 James Butler talks moving on from Purdue loss | 2:01

    James Butler talks moving on from Purdue loss. Matt Bain / The Register

    5 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Josh Jackson addresses DB issues vs. Purdue | 1:11

    Josh Jackson addresses DB issues vs. Purdue Matt Bain / The Register

    6 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Ben Niemann says loss to Purdue is on everyone | 1:04

    Ben Niemann says loss to Purdue is on everyone. Matt Bain / The Register

    7 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Ben Niemann explains how the game got away from the Hawkeyes | 1:18

    The Iowa linebacker says he will try to pick up spirits of Manny Rugamba ‘because we’re going to need him’ Mark Emmert / The Register

    8 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch | 2:03

    Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch Matt Bain / The Register

    9 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Matt VandeBerg takes blame for muffed punt | 0:49

    Wind was a factor, Iowa senior says, but he thought he should have fielded short punt Mark Emmert / The Register

    10 of 11
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: PURDUE 24, IOWA 15 Jeff Brohm talks about the two drives that put Purdue ahead of Iowa for good | 1:36

    Boilermakers coach says it was ‘simple plays’ that did the trick Mark Emmert / The Register

    11 of 11
    • Nate Stanley: Purdue played harder
      Nate Stanley: Purdue played harder
    • Kirk Ferentz aims to explain Purdue loss
      Kirk Ferentz aims to explain Purdue loss
    • Josey Jewell: ‘Do you want to go to Detroit?’
      Josey Jewell: ‘Do you want to go to Detroit?’
    • Akrum Wadley on two-game skid: ‘No comment’
      Akrum Wadley on two-game skid: ‘No comment’
    • James Butler talks moving on from Purdue loss
      James Butler talks moving on from Purdue loss
    • Josh Jackson addresses DB issues vs. Purdue
      Josh Jackson addresses DB issues vs. Purdue
    • Ben Niemann says loss to Purdue is on everyone
      Ben Niemann says loss to Purdue is on everyone
    • Ben Niemann explains how the game got away from the Hawkeyes
      Ben Niemann explains how the game got away from the Hawkeyes
    • Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch
      Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch
    • Matt VandeBerg takes blame for muffed punt
      Matt VandeBerg takes blame for muffed punt
    • Jeff Brohm talks about the two drives that put Purdue ahead of Iowa for good
      Jeff Brohm talks about the two drives that put Purdue ahead of Iowa for good

    Now, it’s the closest thing to a "must-win" you can have.

    "We’re just going to keep at it. What else can we do, right?" Sean Welsh said. "Let’s just go back to work."

    The Hawkeyes are likely gone from Holiday Bowl consideration after committee member Steve Norton was on hand for Iowa’s dismal performance against Purdue. With a win against the Huskers, Iowa would likely land in the Music City Bowl (Nashville) or the Pinstripe Bowl (New York City). With a loss, Kirk Ferentz’s 6-6 team could fall to the Foster Farms Bowl (Santa Clara, California).

    In terms of location, fans might enjoy the Foster Farms Bowl the most. But in terms of bowl prestige, the Hawkeyes would like to avoid flying to California (unless it’s somehow for the Holiday Bowl).

    CLOSE

    Sean Welsh on Iowa’s recent rough patch Matt Bain / The Register

    A short week can be good for a team in Iowa's situation. Flush last week’s performance down the drain. Hit a system reset button, in a sense. Yearn to get back out on the field and prove the doubters wrong.

    Of course, that’s easier said than done. Because what can also happen with a loss like Iowa’s — or a two-game skid like Iowa’s — is the hangover effect, where one loss turns to two, two turns to three, three to four, etc. A team dwells on everything that went wrong the previous week and doesn't prepare properly for what's next.

    In that sense, the Hawkeyes certainly looked "hungover" against Purdue.

    "That's going to be the challenge for us," Ferentz said. "And that short window we've got to show some improvement. And a week like this, this far into the season, a lot of it is mental, and it's going to have to be done."

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says some of the issue is mental after falling at home, 24-15. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    Nebraska can score some points. The Huskers rank sixth in the Big Ten Conference in points per game, with 26.8. But it's defense has just been awful this season, dragging along at the bottom of the Big Ten in points allowed per game, with 34.6.

    Most of the Huskers' offense comes via the pass — 284.5 yards per game. Tanner Lee (2,938 passing yards) and his capable quartet of pass-catchers — Stanley Morgan Jr. (912 yards), JD Spielman (830 yards), De'Mornay Pierson-El Bryant (584 yards) and Tyler Hoppes (340 yards) — will pose challenges for Iowa's corners not named Josh Jackson, who all had games to forget against Purdue.

    The Iowa-Nebraska game will kick this Friday at 3 p.m. It'll air on Fox Sports 1. 

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE