Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was left out of the top five players considered for the Butkus Award — given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

The finalists, announced Monday, are Devin Bush (Michigan; 8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten Conference), Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech; 8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), T.J. Edwards (Wisconsin; 11-0, 8-0), Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson; 10-1, 7-1) and Roquan Smith (Georgia; 10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference).

The internet, including former Iowa linebackers Chad Greenway and Pat Angerer, surely didn't appreciate Jewell being left out:

The Butkus award is a complete joke if the #outlaw isn’t on the list. Jewell deserves to not only be there but to WIN this thing. @PAngererUSA what do you think? What a joke. 🙄 — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) November 20, 2017

It’s complete crap. About time we start our own award for linebackers. Winner gets a bottle of Templeton, a six shooter and 🇺🇸 belt buckle https://t.co/JnP0vZUtUm — Pat Angerer (@PAngererUSA) November 20, 2017

Dear Butkus Award,



Your finalist list has a glaring omission, and his name Josey Jewell.



Sincerely,



College football fans pic.twitter.com/LVO5Pjr8Qn — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 20, 2017

Hey @TJEdwards8@_Dbush11 just know Josey Jewell is still a better linebacker than both of you even though you somehow are finalists for the Butkus and he isn't. K thanks — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) November 20, 2017

Josey Jewell not among the five finalists for the Butkus Award. He's only leading the Big Ten in tackles. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 20, 2017

The 5 Butkus Award finalists and then Josey Jewell. What a travesty. pic.twitter.com/BFFP1oDTmW — Dylan Burn (@DylanBurnAH) November 20, 2017

Hell hath no fury like Iowa fans scorned over Josey Jewell not being a finalist for a national defensive award. pic.twitter.com/RkiX02tNxh — Pete (@ohcrapitspete) November 20, 2017

So Josey Jewell isn't a finalist for the Butkus Award, and I want to fight someone. — Big Takes (@Maiers_luke) November 20, 2017

But Mitch Fick of KGAN-TV sums it up the best:

Josey Jewell's name getting left off some list does absolutely nothing to diminish what he has meant to Iowa's culture and program. Hardware is fun - but heart is forever. Few play with more of that than the Outlaw. — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) November 20, 2017

Jewell leads the Big Ten Conference with 115 tackles. As for his two Big Ten comrades who are finalists? Bush has recorded 88 thus far for Michigan, and Edwards stands at 60 for Wisconsin.

Jewell was a finalist for the award last season, when he recorded 124 tackles — second most in the Big Ten.

“You can spend hours, you can spend months, you can spend years trying to get guys to get to the football like he does, and they may never,” Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace told Hawk Central earlier this year of Jewell. “He does have an outstanding knack for seeing what’s going on in front of him, being able to react and then taking the right angle to the football.”

The Hawkeyes (6-5, 3-5) travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Huskers (4-7, 3-5) at 3 p.m. Friday. The matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

