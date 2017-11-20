Iowa MLB Josey Jewell says he challenged the team after a 24-15 loss to Purdue. Matt Bain / The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was left out of the top five players considered for the Butkus Award — given annually to the best linebacker in college football.
The finalists, announced Monday, are Devin Bush (Michigan; 8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten Conference), Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech; 8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), T.J. Edwards (Wisconsin; 11-0, 8-0), Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson; 10-1, 7-1) and Roquan Smith (Georgia; 10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference).
The internet, including former Iowa linebackers Chad Greenway and Pat Angerer, surely didn't appreciate Jewell being left out:
But Mitch Fick of KGAN-TV sums it up the best:
Jewell leads the Big Ten Conference with 115 tackles. As for his two Big Ten comrades who are finalists? Bush has recorded 88 thus far for Michigan, and Edwards stands at 60 for Wisconsin.
Jewell was a finalist for the award last season, when he recorded 124 tackles — second most in the Big Ten.
“You can spend hours, you can spend months, you can spend years trying to get guys to get to the football like he does, and they may never,” Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace told Hawk Central earlier this year of Jewell. “He does have an outstanding knack for seeing what’s going on in front of him, being able to react and then taking the right angle to the football.”
The Hawkeyes (6-5, 3-5) travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Huskers (4-7, 3-5) at 3 p.m. Friday. The matchup will be broadcast on FS1.
