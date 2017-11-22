Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 Josh Jackson discusses potential NFL future | 2:06

Josh Jackson discusses potential NFL future Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

1 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub | 1:24

Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

2 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 Parker Hesse explains importance of Nebraska game | 1:44

Iowa DE Parker Hesse also remembers his INT return TD vs the Huskers in 2015 with a laugh. Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

3 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 James Daniels addresses Iowa’s sack problem vs. Purdue | 2:12

James Daniels addresses Iowa’s sack problem vs. Purdue Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

4 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 James Butler says short week is no problem | 1:22

James Butler says short week is no problem Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

5 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: AT NEBRASKA, 2017 GAME 12 Jake Gervase says Matt Hankins is ready for his moment | 1:04

Jake Gervase says Matt Hankins is ready for his moment Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

6 of 6
  • Josh Jackson discusses potential NFL future
    Josh Jackson discusses potential NFL future
  • Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub
    Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub
  • Parker Hesse explains importance of Nebraska game
    Parker Hesse explains importance of Nebraska game
  • James Daniels addresses Iowa’s sack problem vs. Purdue
    James Daniels addresses Iowa’s sack problem vs. Purdue
  • James Butler says short week is no problem
    James Butler says short week is no problem
  • Jake Gervase says Matt Hankins is ready for his moment
    Jake Gervase says Matt Hankins is ready for his moment
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It happens during team meetings every Sunday, Jake Gervase said: Iowa coaches whip out sheets of paper that list team goals and measure how close the team came to achieving those on Saturday.

Coaches always keep track of “big plays” allowed, Gervase said. He remembers three or four of those being singled out from the Purdue loss. (Iowa’s corners are familiar with a few.)

"And that ended up leading to 17 points," Iowa's senior safety said during Tuesday’s media availability.

Big plays have become a problem for the Hawkeyes lately. In their two-game skid to Purdue and Wisconsin, they’ve allowed 10 plays of 15-plus yards and four plays of 20-plus yards.

Eight of those came via the pass.

CLOSE

Josh Jackson discusses potential NFL future Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

That brings us to Nebraska, Iowa’s opponent in its regular season finale Friday. The Huskers haven’t done much right in their 4-7 season. They have excelled in the pass attack, though. Tanner Lee ranks second in the Big Ten Conference in passing yards (2,938).

Nebraska's biggest threat comes with its three-headed monster of receivers: Stanley Morgan, JD Spielman (who is questionable for Friday) and De’Mornay Pierson-El. They’re the most productive crop of pass-catchers Iowa has faced since Iowa State — and it allowed 347 passing yards against the Cyclones.

The Huskers' trio all rank in the conference’s top 10 in receiving yards per game; Morgan and Spielman are first and third, respectively.

"I think it’ll be fun to go against them," Josh Jackson said. "It’s always fun to go against good receivers, good receiver groups. They all bring different challenges.

"You just have to stay focused on good receivers because they could make a play at any time. You just have to make sure you’re on task and always on your toes, not really sitting on your heels."

Photos: Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after turning the ball over on a punt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's Matt VandeBerg during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass
Buy Photo
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass over Iowa's Michael Ojemudia (11) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front
Buy Photo
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front of Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the
Buy Photo
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the end zone as Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) plays defense during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled
Buy Photo
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled punt return by Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) and can't come up with a pass during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles
Buy Photo
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the end zone after a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman Nate Bazata (99) tackle Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under the defense of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman (41) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during the first half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to
Buy Photo
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to put Purdue up over Iowa 6-0 during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) after he got a safety during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to put the Hawkeyes up 8-7 during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Buy Photo
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue
Buy Photo
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after
Buy Photo
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after the first quarter as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking
Buy Photo
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from
Buy Photo
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from the sidelines during the second half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Jackson will start at left corner and freshman Matt Hankins will get his first college start at right corner. Miles Taylor and Gervase are projected to start at safety, as Amani Hooker is still out with a knee injury.

    Gervase said attention to detail is paramount against receivers like Nebraska’s.

    "The little things that can cost us in the secondary," he said. "Because if you make one false step, one mistake, that can cost you for a 60-, 70-yard touchdown.

    "In the secondary, when you make a mistake, everybody sees it. D-line up front, the media or fans might not see it. We trust everyone that’s on the field. The coaches trust in us and we’re going to have trust in each other. We’ve just got to go out there and execute."

    To help prep for Friday, let's take a closer look at the three guys Gervase and company will be tasked with stopping.

    Stanley Morgan Jr., 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

    Morgan leads the Big Ten with 91.2 receiving yards per game, and he's second with 912 overall. The junior is also tied for first with eight touchdown receptions.

    In terms of talent, he’s in the ballpark with Allen Lazard (that ballpark might be the size of the Polo Grounds, but still). He was a three-star prospect out of talent-rich New Orleans with a "who’s-who" of suitors, including offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and UCLA.

    You can bet Jackson will line up against Morgan.

    Iowa State comparison: Marchie Murdock

    JD Spielman, 5-9, 180 pounds

    A lightning-quick slot receiver, Spielman, a redshirt freshman, ranks third in the Big Ten with 75.5 receiving yards per game and third with 830 overall.

    Iowa and Iowa State both offered him out of high school, where he was a three-star prospect from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Michigan and Minnesota offered, too, but Spielman picked the Huskers. Size is pretty much the only factor that kept him from four stars.

    Spielman re-aggravated a shoulder injury last week against Penn State and is questionable for Friday. 

    Iowa State comparison: Trever Ryen

    De’Mornay Pierson-El, 5-9, 190 pounds

    Another strong slot target for Lee, Pierson-El ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 53.1 receiving yards per game. The senior has also hauled in five touchdowns.

    He was the least recruited of the talented trio. A three-star prospect out of Alexandria, Virginia, Person-El picked Nebraska over offers from Boston College, North Carolina, Temple and Wake Forest.

    Iowa State comparison: Trever Ryen

    For reference, Murdock had four catches for 68 yards against Iowa; Ryen had just one catch for 10 yards.

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE