Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith (77) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watch as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King (20) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP)

From C.J. Beathard earning a starting job with the 49ers to George Kittle ascending into a prominent role, multiple first-year Hawkeyes have impacted the NFL this season.

Thursday, it was Desmond King’s turn.

The Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback capped a dominant Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys with a 90-yard pick-six, intercepting a Dak Prescott pass midway through the fourth quarter. The interception was King’s first of his NFL career.

With Dallas facing a 22-6 deficit and desperately trying to stay in the game, Prescott looked for wide receiver Cole Beasley on a short out route.

Then, King did his thing.

The former Iowa standout stepped in front of the pass and rumbled to the end zone untouched. He cut back up the field past Prescott and was gone.

After a heralded career in Iowa City, King surprisingly slipped to the fifth round before the Chargers scooped him. They’re certainly happy they did after Thursday’s heroics.

And it appears King even called his own shot.

