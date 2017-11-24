CLOSE Iowa RB Akrum Wadley says this Hawkeye team wants to be remembered as one that finished. Chad Leistikow/The Register

Running back Akrum Wadley #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes avoids the tackle of linebacker Collin Miller #31 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers to score at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo: Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Akrum Wadley has been the heart and soul of Iowa’s offense all season. His latest effort again confirmed exactly that.

Entering Friday’s matchup at Nebraska needing 138 yards for 1,000 on the year, Wadley reached the coveted milestone midway through the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown run, which handed the Hawkeyes a 35-14 lead.

Coupled with last season’s 1,081-yard effort, Wadley is now just the fourth running back in Iowa history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. He’s the first to do so since Fred Russell (2002-03).

Back-to-Back 1000-yard rushing seasons in Iowa history:



Sedrick Shaw - 1994-95

Ladell Betts - 2000-01

Fred Russell - 2002-03

Akrum Wadley - 2016-17 — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) November 24, 2017

This game is already bonkers.



How does @HawkeyeFootball respond to being pinned at the 1? A 99-yard drive capped by this 👇 Akrum Wadley score. pic.twitter.com/TDdicKotmY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2017

Wadley takes over third place all time for TDs as the Hawkeyes lead 35-14 now in Lincoln. #HawkeyeFootball#FightForIowa#Until — Atlanta Iowa Club (@atlantaiowaclub) November 24, 2017

Updated!



Most career TD in Iowa history:



Tavian Banks - 36

Sedrick Shaw - 35

Akrum Wadley 34 (including 3 today)https://t.co/bE3ZxiR84y — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) November 24, 2017

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone, Android and follow us on Facebook

Although Wadley had been slowed in recent weeks — he ran for just 101 yards on 30 carries combined in losses to Wisconsin and Purdue — the Iowa senior found his groove early against one of the worst rush defenses in the Big Ten.

Wadley ripped off a 20-yard TD in the first quarter and followed that up with two third-quarter scores, giving him 34 for his career. That’s two off Tavian Banks’ program lead of 36.

Come on Wadley, let up on those blackshirts. #IOWAvsNEBpic.twitter.com/rpcaGuVFt9 — Nick Ryan (@nickryan7991) November 24, 2017

TOUCHDOWN IOWA. Akrum Wadley goes over 1,000 with that 29-yard touchdown run. First Iowa back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Fred Russell (2002, 2003). — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 24, 2017

Wadley!!! Man I’m going to miss him!! — Ryan Roozeboom (@roozeboom36) November 24, 2017

Wadley waited till today to eat his thanksgiving meal — grayson graham (@grahammyyy) November 24, 2017

Akrum Wadley is a top 5 HB in the nation — Nolan DeBuhr (@nolan_debuhr24) November 24, 2017

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.