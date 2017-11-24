CLOSE

Iowa Hawkeyes sports reporters Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert break down the Hawkeyes' 56-14 win over Nebraska from Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Mike Riley left his Cornhuskers dangling from the side of a cliff in the third quarter Friday.

Iowa was happy to peel back their fingers one by one, until the Cornhuskers went plummeting into the darkness below in a 56-14 embarrassment before 90,046 gawkers at Memorial Stadium.

Blame Riley for acting like the lame duck he likely is when — trailing 21-14 on Nebraska’s first possession of the second half — he decided to punt from his 34-yard line rather than try to gain the one yard needed to keep his team temporarily in the game.

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman Nathan Bazata team up to crumple Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee for a sack in Iowa's 56-14 win on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along the Hawkeyes sideline en route to the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back Akrum Wadley in Iowa's 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after pulling in an interception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead his team on the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle effort of Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went on to beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with a Nebraska defensive lineman on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players take a knee prior to kickoff against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball up the field against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    “Should of, could of, would of, there. I just, at that point, didn’t want to fail, and give them what would be a very, very short field at that time,” Riley tried to explain later.

    “What I know now, it wouldn’t have mattered.”

    Credit the Hawkeyes for making that second statement true.

    An Iowa offense that had stumbled through two weeks of futility sprang to life, scoring on four consecutive possessions for the first time all season.

    The offensive line was pushing. The running backs were punishing.

    Quarterback Nate Stanley just had to stand back and watch it all come together in a 42-0 second-half blitz that produced the most points the Hawkeyes have ever scored against Nebraska.

    LEISTIKOW: Hawkeye football needed a win like this

    Iowa Hawkeyes sports reporters Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert break down the Hawkeyes' 56-14 win over Nebraska from Lincoln.

    “Just establishing the run game. We had it working in the first half, too. But In the second half, being able to break some longer runs, especially for touchdowns. Those long runs can kill a defense,” Stanley said after attempting only 20 passes.

    “It was just kind of a compounding effect, with the offensive line just continuing to break open holes for the running backs consistently.”

    The Hawkeyes ran the ball 28 times for 200 yards in the second half. Starting tailback Akrum Wadley scored from one yard out and then 29 yards. James Butler bulled in from 12 yards. Toren Young found paydirt on a 3-yard run and true freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin capped the carnage with a 5-yard touchdown.

    More: Wadley moves up rushing list, is 4th Iowa RB with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

    The Cornhuskers were demoralized.

    “When we’re able to establish the run, it’s very hard for us to be beat. That was probably the best part of it,” Iowa center James Daniels exulted afterward.

    “They were still coming hard but we did feel like we did start taking over, started controlling the game, started controlling the clock, and that’s when the score started breaking apart.”

    Iowa’s defense did its part, too, limiting Nebraska to 96 yards on 34 second-half plays, a measly 2.8 yards per snap. The Cornhuskers punted four times, were picked off three times, turned the ball over once on downs and then had the clock mercifully run out on a dismal 4-8 season. Seven Nebraska drives in the second half lasted three plays or fewer.

    “We did a good job of communicating, running to the ball and avoiding big plays,” Iowa safety Jake Gervase said.

    “We never took our foot off the gas. We wanted to keep getting off the field, not give up any points no matter how big the lead got.”

    The Hawkeye safety says ‘we never took our foot off the gas’ Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    This was what Iowa did best Friday. On an afternoon when Nebraska was essentially asking for leniency, the Hawkeyes were merciless.

    There were four second-half plays of 29 or more yards. The Cornhuskers had only one drive that covered that much ground.

    “It felt like if we could play clean football in the second half and then maybe force a thing or two, then maybe something good would have happened,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But we didn’t envision that.”

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    For an Iowa team that became bowl-eligible three weeks ago by running up the score on Ohio State, only to follow that with two punchless setbacks, Friday’s result was just what was needed. It was a jolt of confidence the Hawkeyes hope can carry them through the next month.

    “We just had to finish the season on a strong note and take that momentum to the bowl game,” Daniels said of a day that ended with “Let’s Go Hawks” chants echoing off all the empty seats at Memorial Stadium.

    The Hawkeyes couldn’t have finished it any stronger. They might as well have painted a Tigerhawk logo at midfield on their way out of town.

