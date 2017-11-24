Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    LINCOLN, Neb. — It's been an evenly matched, imperfect, entertaining Black Friday clash between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, with the teams tied 14-14 at halftime.

    Here's what we learned: 

    SPECIAL TEAMS STILL AN ADVENTURE: Has any team seen its fortunes swing more wildly on special teams than Iowa? In the first half alone, there was a fumbled snap by punter Colten Rastetter that set up Nebraska's touchdown; a huge mistake by kickoff returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fielded the ball and promptly stepped out of bounds at his own 1-yard line; defensive tackle Nathan Bazata foiled a Cornhuskers' fake field-goal attempt; and the Hawkeyes took advantage after Nebraska was called for running into Rastetter late in the half to drive for the tying touchdown.

    WADLEY CAN STILL BREAK ANKLES: Senior running back Akrum Wadley helped dig the Hawkeyes out of the hole that Smith-Marsette put them in with a 19-yard run. He finished the 99-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown scamper on which he left a few Cornhuskers grasping at air and one lying on the ground. It was Wadley's 32nd career touchdown. He has 86 yards on 11 carries, needing 52 more to reach 1,000 for a second consecutive season.

    SECONDARY KEEPS GETTING YOUNGER: Iowa entered the game with true freshman Matt Hankins getting his first career start at cornerback. In the second quarter, true freshman Geno Stone was forced into action at safety after senior Miles Taylor went down with an apparent leg injury. The Hawkeyes were already playing without injured safeties Brandon Snyder and Amani Hooker. Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee was aggressive in trying to victimize the Hawkeye inexperience, with mixed results. He finished the half 9 of 15 for 131 yards and two touchdowns to Stanley Morgan.

    STICKING WITH SMITH-MARSETTE: Iowa's coaches continue to have faith in Smith-Marsette, a freshman wide receiver who has made mistakes this year but also had 197 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns entering play. After his kick-return gaffe, Iowa went to him three times on screen passes and Smith-Marsette turned them into 26 yards on the touchdown drive. He later alertly scooped up a Wadley fumble and carried it five more yards to preserve Iowa's second touchdown drive. Smith-Marsette is enigmatic, but talented.

     

