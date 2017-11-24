CLOSE

Iowa RB Akrum Wadley says this Hawkeye team wants to be remembered as one that finished. Chad Leistikow/The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

LINCOLN, Neb. — If one player sums up the 2017 Iowa football season perfectly, it’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

He’s young. He makes mistakes. And he shows flashes of game-changing brilliance.

That was the true freshman wide receiver’s story Friday — and Iowa’s — in a 56-14 victory against beaten-down Nebraska before an announced crowd of 90,046 at Memorial Stadium.

Smith-Marsette’s day started with head-scratching uncertainty, him catching a kickoff and stepping out of bounds at his own 1-yard line.

His day continued with a heady fumble recovery that kept an Iowa touchdown drive alive, then his 74-yard kickoff return to open the second half gave Iowa a charge of momentum in a 14-14 deadlock.

What followed that winding, electric kick return that lasted 15 seconds was four third-quarter Hawkeye touchdowns (two from Akrum Wadley, one from James Butler, one from Noah Fant) to cement the Hawkeyes’ win and their recent strangle-hold on the Black Friday rivalry for the Heroes Trophy.

More: Wadley moves up rushing list, is 4th Hawkeye RB with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

A third straight win against Nebraska and fourth in five years (including 3-for-3 at Memorial Stadium) gives Iowa some season-ending satisfaction and momentum going into whatever bowl game awaits.

The Hawkeyes’ 7-5 season was a combination of frustrating inconsistency and exhilarating moments.

I think, long-term, it’ll be remembered more for the latter.

There was the comeback, rivalry win at Iowa State — which is having one of its best seasons in history.

There was the historic stomping of Ohio State — which might yet make the College Football Playoff.

And now there’s this beatdown of a Big Ten West rival — which feels good no matter how badly it’s going in Lincoln.

Give credit to the Hawkeye players, who admitted this week that they were “flat” in a jarring home loss to Purdue a week after looking helpless at Wisconsin.

They stuck with the plan after some early adversity that could've had them thinking, "Here we go again." And it couldn’t have started much worse, with punter Colten Rastetter fumbling a snap and gift-wrapping a 7-0 Nebraska lead.

Smith-Marsette followed by stepping out of bounds as he received the kickoff.

But the Hawkeyes played with pride, and they pushed the Huskers around during a 15-play, 99-yard drive that gobbled up more than 7 minutes and might have changed the course of how fans feel this offseason.

Compare that to what's going on in Lincoln: A 4-8 season complete, a program in disarray with Mike Riley likely being shown the door. 

The Hawkeyes were far from perfect this season. But Friday showed why they've got a lot of hope for the future in Iowa City.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
Buy Photo
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE