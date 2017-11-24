CLOSE Iowa players enjoy a 56-14 rout of Nebraska. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

LINCOLN, Neb. – Akrum Wadley broke Nebraska’s ankles. Noah Fant broke its spirit.

Iowa’s two most dynamic offensive players were too much for the Cornhuskers to handle Friday, breaking free for five touchdowns in a 56-14 rout at Memorial Stadium.

It was the third consecutive victory for Iowa (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten Conference) in the Heroes Rivalry and the second blowout in a row, following a 40-10 win last year at Kinnick Stadium.

Wadley carried 19 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Iowa onslaught. That put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season, the first Hawkeye rusher to do that since Fred Russell in 2002-03. It also gave him 34 career touchdowns, two shy of tying Tavian Banks’ Iowa record.

Fant caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, the second one a 68-yard sprint down his sideline that put the Hawkeyes ahead 42-14 to seal the win. Fant, an Omaha native who wasn’t recruited by his home state school, belly-flopped into the end zone at the end of that romp, adding a little salt to what was already a salty Nebraska crowd in what was likely coach Mike Riley’s final game. Fant was flagged 15 yards for his display, but it hardly mattered on a sparkling afternoon for an Iowa offense that had struggled in back-to-back losses.

That gives Fant, a sophomore, 10 touchdowns this year and 11 for his career.

For good measure, Iowa graduate transfer running back James Butler got his first Hawkeye touchdown on a 12-yard run. Redshirt freshman Toren Young got into the act in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard scoring run, his second this season. True freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin then got his third touchdown of the year on a 5-yard run.

By the time it was over, it was hard to remember that Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) actually led 14-7 in the second quarter. That was when a running-into-the-punter penalty allowed Iowa to maintain possession and score the tying touchdown on a 5-yard connection from Nate Stanley to Fant.

Iowa will find out its bowl destination Sunday, Dec. 3. Nebraska will find out the fate of its coach, probably Saturday.

Here’s what else we learned:

SPECIAL TEAMS STILL AN ADVENTURE: Has any team seen its fortunes swing more wildly on special teams than Iowa? In the first half alone, there was a fumbled snap by punter Colten Rastetter that set up Nebraska's touchdown; a huge mistake by kickoff returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fielded the ball and promptly stepped out of bounds at his own 1-yard line; defensive tackle Nathan Bazata foiled a Cornhuskers' fake field-goal attempt; and the Hawkeyes took advantage after Nebraska was called for running into Rastetter late in the half to drive for the tying touchdown. On the opening play of the second half, Smith-Marsette returned the kickoff 74 yards to set up Iowa’s go-ahead score.

SECONDARY KEEPS GETTING YOUNGER: Iowa entered the game with true freshman Matt Hankins getting his first career start at cornerback. In the second quarter, true freshman Geno Stone was forced into action at safety after senior Miles Taylor went down with an apparent leg injury. The Hawkeyes were already playing without injured safeties Brandon Snyder and Amani Hooker. Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee was aggressive in trying to victimize the Hawkeye inexperience, with mixed results. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns to Stanley Morgan and three interceptions.

STICKING WITH SMITH-MARSETTE: Iowa's coaches continue to have faith in Smith-Marsette, a freshman wide receiver who has made mistakes this year but also had 197 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns entering play. After his kick-return gaffe, Iowa went to him three times on screen passes and Smith-Marsette turned them into 26 yards on the touchdown drive. He later alertly scooped up a Wadley fumble and carried it five more yards to preserve Iowa's second touchdown drive. Smith-Marsette is enigmatic, but talented.