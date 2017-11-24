CLOSE

Iowa players enjoy a 56-14 rout of Nebraska. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

LINCOLN, Neb. – Akrum Wadley broke Nebraska’s ankles. Noah Fant broke its spirit.

Iowa’s two most dynamic offensive players were too much for the Cornhuskers to handle Friday, breaking free for five touchdowns in a 56-14 rout at Memorial Stadium.

It was the third consecutive victory for Iowa (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten Conference) in the Heroes Rivalry and the second blowout in a row, following a 40-10 win last year at Kinnick Stadium.

Wadley carried 19 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Iowa onslaught. That put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season, the first Hawkeye rusher to do that since Fred Russell in 2002-03. It also gave him 34 career touchdowns, two shy of tying Tavian Banks’ Iowa record.

MORE:

Fant caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, the second one a 68-yard sprint down his sideline that put the Hawkeyes ahead 42-14 to seal the win. Fant, an Omaha native who wasn’t recruited by his home state school, belly-flopped into the end zone at the end of that romp, adding a little salt to what was already a salty Nebraska crowd in what was likely coach Mike Riley’s final game. Fant was flagged 15 yards for his display, but it hardly mattered on a sparkling afternoon for an Iowa offense that had struggled in back-to-back losses.

That gives Fant, a sophomore, 10 touchdowns this year and 11 for his career. 

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
Buy Photo
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    For good measure, Iowa graduate transfer running back James Butler got his first Hawkeye touchdown on a 12-yard run. Redshirt freshman Toren Young got into the act in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard scoring run, his second this season. True freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin then got his third touchdown of the year on a 5-yard run.

    By the time it was over, it was hard to remember that Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) actually led 14-7 in the second quarter. That was when a running-into-the-punter penalty allowed Iowa to maintain possession and score the tying touchdown on a 5-yard connection from Nate Stanley to Fant.

    Iowa will find out its bowl destination Sunday, Dec. 3. Nebraska will find out the fate of its coach, probably Saturday.

    Here’s what else we learned:

    SPECIAL TEAMS STILL AN ADVENTURE: Has any team seen its fortunes swing more wildly on special teams than Iowa? In the first half alone, there was a fumbled snap by punter Colten Rastetter that set up Nebraska's touchdown; a huge mistake by kickoff returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fielded the ball and promptly stepped out of bounds at his own 1-yard line; defensive tackle Nathan Bazata foiled a Cornhuskers' fake field-goal attempt; and the Hawkeyes took advantage after Nebraska was called for running into Rastetter late in the half to drive for the tying touchdown. On the opening play of the second half, Smith-Marsette returned the kickoff 74 yards to set up Iowa’s go-ahead score.

    SECONDARY KEEPS GETTING YOUNGER: Iowa entered the game with true freshman Matt Hankins getting his first career start at cornerback. In the second quarter, true freshman Geno Stone was forced into action at safety after senior Miles Taylor went down with an apparent leg injury. The Hawkeyes were already playing without injured safeties Brandon Snyder and Amani Hooker. Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee was aggressive in trying to victimize the Hawkeye inexperience, with mixed results. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns to Stanley Morgan and three interceptions.

    STICKING WITH SMITH-MARSETTE: Iowa's coaches continue to have faith in Smith-Marsette, a freshman wide receiver who has made mistakes this year but also had 197 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns entering play. After his kick-return gaffe, Iowa went to him three times on screen passes and Smith-Marsette turned them into 26 yards on the touchdown drive. He later alertly scooped up a Wadley fumble and carried it five more yards to preserve Iowa's second touchdown drive. Smith-Marsette is enigmatic, but talented.

    Photos: Iowa running back Akrum Wadley
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Akrum Wadley celebrates one of his team-high 10 rushing
    Buy Photo
    Akrum Wadley celebrates one of his team-high 10 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2016. He led the team with 1,081 yards on 168 carries that year.  David Scrivner/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum Wadley as he runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up,
    Buy Photo
    If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up, he'll be harder to tackle. So far this spring, he's having more good days than bad in that regard, running backs coach Chris White said.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the
    Buy Photo
    Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the spring game (51 yards on 10 touches). He and LeShun Daniels Jr. have the potential to combine for 2,000 yards in 2016.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back Akrum Wadley during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37),
    Buy Photo
    Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37), Michae Ojemudia (11) and Anthony Gair (12) during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be deployed more in a pass-catching role, and possibly in short yardage.  Michael Zamora, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and
    Buy Photo
    Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and if he can make weight he could be the Hawkeyes' best backfield weapon in 2016. LeShun Daniels Jr. and Derrick Mitchell Jr. are in the mix, too.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by Michigan State linebacker Riley Bullough (30) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of bounds by Michigan State cornerback Arjen Colquhoun (36) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. The play was brought back after a holding penalty.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.  Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards vs. Maryland.  Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action
    Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action this season.  Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's
    Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's four touchdowns against Northwestern on Oct. 17. After a bye week, Wadley is No. 1 at running back on the depth chart, with Derrick Mitchell Jr. and LeShun Daniels Jr. backing him up.  Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his
    Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns at Northwestern while quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) celebrates early and center Austin Blythe, right, pancakes a helpless Wildcat defender.  Dustin Satloff, Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes
    Buy Photo
    University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes for a touchdown during a NCAA Division I Football game between Northwestern University and the University of Iowa at Ryan Field on October 17, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Akrum Wadley chose Iowa over Temple, and it's become
    Buy Photo
    Akrum Wadley chose Iowa over Temple, and it's become a history-making decision. The running back from Newark, New Jersey, has been one of the program's most prolific scorers and big-play threats.  Brian Powers, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Then a sophomore, Akrum Wadley rushed for 204 yards
    Then a sophomore, Akrum Wadley rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Northwestern on Oct. 17, 2015, in the Hawkeyes' 40-10 win. Wadley and Iowa return to Evanston this Saturday.  Dustin Satloff, Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    OK, so Akrum Wadley high-stepped on his go-ahead, fourth-quarter
    OK, so Akrum Wadley high-stepped on his go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown against Penn State. "You (saw) me give the ball right to the ref, though," he said this week. Wadley is Iowa's leader in rushing and receiving yards.  Reese Strickland, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 46-yard game-tying touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Sean Welsh (79) is the leader of an offensive
    Buy Photo
    Iowa guard Sean Welsh (79) is the leader of an offensive line looking to pave the way for another 1,000-yard rushing season by Akrum Wadley (25). Welsh was named a second team Sports Illustrated preseason all-American.  Michael Zamora/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley have big plans for
    Buy Photo
    James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley have big plans for their senior year together as Iowa tailbacks.  Michael Zamora/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Tailback Akrum Wadley led Iowa in yards and touchdowns
    Buy Photo
    Tailback Akrum Wadley led Iowa in yards and touchdowns last season. The senior has landed on the "watch list" for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's top running back.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley should be the featured
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley should be the featured guy for the 2017 Hawkeye offense after he announced his return Thursday.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley jokes with teammates
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley jokes with teammates at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 26-yard
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 26-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE