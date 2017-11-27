CLOSE

Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub Matthew Bain/Hawk Central

LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Iowa senior Josey Jewell's name was a somewhat controversial omission for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

But the Jack Lambert Award noticed Jewell's play, and it is honoring the Decorah native as the top college linebacker in 2017.

The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced Monday that Jewell would receive the Lambert Award (named for the former Pittsburgh Steelers great) at its annual ceremony Feb. 17. The Lambert Award has been in existence since 1991.

Clemson’s Ben Boulware won the 2016 award.

Jewell has 125 tackles this season, most in the Big Ten Conference despite missing Iowa's 17-10 loss against Northwestern with a shoulder injury. He is the program's first three-time captain and just the third Hawkeye to record 115-plus tackles in three seasons (Larry Station and Abdul Hodge are the others).

All-Big Ten teams will be announced later this week. Jewell was a Butkus finalist a year ago but relegated to second-team all-conference. This year, he wasn't among the five Butkus finalists but will likely be named first-team all-Big Ten.

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes
Buy Photo
Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with members of his defense after denying Nebraska a first down on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman Nathan Bazata team up to crumple Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee for a sack in Iowa's 56-14 win on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska tight end Jacob Coons (88) on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along the Hawkeyes sideline en route to the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back Akrum Wadley in Iowa's 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front)
Buy Photo
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front) and Geno Stone team up to stop Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska after an Iowa touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after pulling down a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after pulling in an interception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead his team on the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle effort of Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went
Buy Photo
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went on to beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska receiver Tyjon Lindsey on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with a Nebraska defensive lineman on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for
Buy Photo
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for the call against Nebraska on Nov. 24, 2017, in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball up the field against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot of success against Nebraska over his three years as a Hawkeye.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback Nate Stanley against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after
Buy Photo
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after Iowa scored a touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Hawkeyes won, 56-14, and the University of Nebraska parted ways with Riley on Saturday, Nov. 25.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players
Buy Photo
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players take a knee prior to kickoff against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
Buy Photo
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the ball into the end zone after scooping up a Nebraska fumble on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Later the ball would be ruled an incomplete pass, negating Hesse's touchdown.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln,
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers waits for the snap against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska snap on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off
Buy Photo
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off to running back Mikale Wilbon against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries
Buy Photo
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries the Heroes Game trophy off the field after a 56-14 beatdown over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches as senior receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches out to pull in a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends
Buy Photo
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends a pass as Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette tries to bring in a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE