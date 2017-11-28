CLOSE

Josey Jewell responds to Butkus Award snub

Josh Jackson's remarkable 2017 season is continuing to get better, and Josey Jewell finally is getting his all-Big Ten Conference due.

Both Iowa football players were named first-team all-conference Tuesday by the league's coaches and media. Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson was a third-team choice by the media.

The question now will be whether Jewell or Jackson win the honor as Big Ten defensive player of the year when  that's announced Thursday. Both standouts could make cases.

Let's start with Jackson. The junior's morning began Tuesday by being named the winner of the Jack Tatum Award, given annually by the Touchdown Club of Columbus to college football's top defensive back.

The Tatum Award is often a pre-cursor to who wins the Jim Thorpe Award, for which Jackson is one of three finalists. Five of the last eight Tatum winners (including Iowa's Desmond King in 2015) also won the Thorpe.

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes
Buy Photo
Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with members of his defense after denying Nebraska a first down on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman Nathan Bazata team up to crumple Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee for a sack in Iowa's 56-14 win on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska tight end Jacob Coons (88) on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along the Hawkeyes sideline en route to the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back Akrum Wadley in Iowa's 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front)
Buy Photo
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front) and Geno Stone team up to stop Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska after an Iowa touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after pulling down a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after pulling in an interception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead his team on the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle effort of Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went
Buy Photo
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went on to beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska receiver Tyjon Lindsey on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with a Nebraska defensive lineman on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for
Buy Photo
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for the call against Nebraska on Nov. 24, 2017, in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball up the field against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot of success against Nebraska over his three years as a Hawkeye.
Fullscreen
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback Nate Stanley against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after
Buy Photo
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after Iowa scored a touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Hawkeyes won, 56-14, and the University of Nebraska parted ways with Riley on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Fullscreen
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players
Buy Photo
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players take a knee prior to kickoff against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Fullscreen
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
Buy Photo
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the ball into the end zone after scooping up a Nebraska fumble on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Later the ball would be ruled an incomplete pass, negating Hesse's touchdown.
Fullscreen
on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln,
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers waits for the snap against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska snap on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off
Buy Photo
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off to running back Mikale Wilbon against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries
Buy Photo
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries the Heroes Game trophy off the field after a 56-14 beatdown over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches as senior receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches out to pull in a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends
Buy Photo
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends a pass as Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette tries to bring in a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

    Jackson (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) is tied for the FBS lead with seven interceptions and is the sole No. 1 with 25 passes defended. The first-year starter at left cornerback combined to create six turnovers — five interceptions, one fumble recovery — and scored two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks against top-five opponents Ohio State and Wisconsin.

    If he is to become Iowa's second-ever Big Ten defensive player of the year (Leroy Smith, in 1991, is the only Hawkeye to win in), he'll probably have to beat out his teammate.

    Jewell (6-2, 236) has already been honored with the Jack Lambert Award as the nation's top linebacker. The senior from Decorah missed one game (and played through an injured shoulder in several others) but still led the Big Ten with 123 tackles. His 13½ tackles for lost yardage led an Iowa defense that ranked 22nd nationally in points allowed (19.9 per game) and tied for first in interceptions (19).

    Jewell also had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups; those 13 passes defended tying for fourth in the Big Ten.

    Tuesday's first-team honor was not a surprise, but it validated some internal motivation for Jewell after he was named a Butkus Award finalist as a junior but was a second-team all-conference pick by the coaches and media at linebacker.

    It'll now be interesting to see if Jackson, Jewell or someone else is named the Big Ten's top defensive player. There isn't another player with the sheer numbers of either Hawkeye. The Big Ten leader in sacks had eight. 

    But it's hard to ignore what the Wisconsin defense accomplished this season on the way to a 12-0 record. First-team linebacker T.J. Edwards would be a deserving choice, too; he had four interceptions and 67 tackles for a Badgers defense that led the country in total yards allowed (236.9 per game).

    The Big Ten will reveal the first, second and third offensive teams Wednesday. Iowa's top candidates to make those teams include offensive linemen James Daniels and Sean Welsh; running back Akrum Wadley; and tight end Noah Fant.

     

