CLOSE

Iowa MLB Josey Jewell reflects on his path from recruiting afterthought to national star. Chad Leistikow/Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Once days away from deciding to play for Luther College in his hometown of Decorah, Josey Jewell has now etched his name into the Big Ten Conference history books.

The Iowa linebacker on Thursday was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the year, becoming just the second Hawkeye — joining Leroy Smith in 1991 — to earn that distinction.

With their votes, the conference’s media and coaches agreed: No Big Ten defender was better than Jewell in 2017.

“Josey is not only one of the best linebackers we've ever had here,” Iowa 19th-year coach Kirk Ferentz said prior to last week’s 56-14 win against Nebraska, in which Jewell had an interception, “but one of the best football players we've had.”

Photos: Iowa vs. Nebraska football
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes
Buy Photo
Members of the Hawkeyes football team raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with members of his defense after denying Nebraska a first down on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (bottom) and lineman Nathan Bazata team up to crumple Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee for a sack in Iowa's 56-14 win on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase dumps Nebraska tight end Jacob Coons (88) on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a pass reception along the Hawkeyes sideline en route to the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Drake Kulick blocks for running back Akrum Wadley in Iowa's 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front)
Buy Photo
Iowa freshmen defensive backs Matt Hankins (front) and Geno Stone team up to stop Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks the ball to Nebraska after an Iowa touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after pulling down a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann holds up the ball after pulling in an interception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits to lead his team on the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler breaks through the tackle effort of Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went
Buy Photo
Hawkeye fans celebrate late in the game as Iowa went on to beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team hoist the Heroes Trophy after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell bears down on Nebraska receiver Tyjon Lindsey on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brinks, right, collides with a Nebraska defensive lineman on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler rumbles across the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for
Buy Photo
Iowa junior left guard Keegan Render (69) waits for the call against Nebraska on Nov. 24, 2017, in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson throws the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata carries the Heroes Game trophy after Iowa beat Nebraska, 56-14, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball up the field against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot of success against Nebraska over his three years as a Hawkeye.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa center James Daniels (78) protects quarterback Nate Stanley against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive back Matt Hankins, right, warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hankins will get the start over Manny Rugamba.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant backs into the end zone after pulling in a touchdown reception against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after
Buy Photo
Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley looks on after Iowa scored a touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Hawkeyes won, 56-14, and the University of Nebraska parted ways with Riley on Saturday, Nov. 25.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players
Buy Photo
A Nebraska cheerleader performs as Cornhusker players take a knee prior to kickoff against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley busts through the tackle effort of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller en route to the end zone for Iowa's first touchdown on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws a pass during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand
Buy Photo
John Martin and his son, Braden, 8, of Amana, stand for a photo with family friend and Cornhusker fan, Jordan Shaw, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Shaw received the kidney of John's sister, Mary Jo Gase, following a brain aneurysm.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk has fun with a couple of young Nebraska fans while tailgating on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the ball into the end zone after scooping up a Nebraska fumble on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Later the ball would be ruled an incomplete pass, negating Hesse's touchdown.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln,
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers waits for the snap against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take their seats prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young cuts through the Nebraska defense en route to the end zone for one of his two touchdowns on the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell waits for the Nebraska snap on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off
Buy Photo
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee hands the ball off to running back Mikale Wilbon against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries
Buy Photo
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes football team carries the Heroes Game trophy off the field after a 56-14 beatdown over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches as senior receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches out to pull in a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends
Buy Photo
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends a pass as Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette tries to bring in a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the
Buy Photo
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant dives into the end zone against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley meet at the center of the field during warm-ups in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.  John Peterson/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate with members of the Hawkeyes football team as they raise the Heroes Trophy following a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Jewell, Iowa’s first-ever three-time captain, led the league with 123 tackles despite missing one game, a 17-10 overtime loss at Northwestern. His 13½ tackles for loss tied for fifth in the league, and he collected two interceptions along with 11 passes defended as a ball-hawking middle linebacker for the 7-5 Hawkeyes.

    Iowa was famously Jewell’s only full-ride scholarship offer. Jewell has said that Northern Iowa, an FCS program, offered him book money. So he was about to stay home and play with his older brother at the Division III level until Iowa assistant Reese Morgan convinced Ferentz to take a chance on Jewell.

    “I've learned to listen to Reese, as subtle as he is. But if he says it … a couple times, there's something that he knows that I don't know,” Ferentz said recently. “And my feeling about Josey was at the end of the day, if nothing else, he'd play fullback. He'd make our team — kind of like Bob Sanders (in the early 2000s) — tougher and make us better that way.”

    He certainly did, with his first eye-catching moment as a Hawkeye when he was the only Iowa defender flying around and playing like it was the Big Ten title game in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl. Then a redshirt freshman, Jewell came off the bench to record 14 tackles in a humbling 45-28 loss to Tennessee. He's been a Hawkeye fixture on defense ever since.

    Jewell on Wednesday was also named the league’s Butkus-Fitzgerald linebacker of the year — ironic because he was notably left off the list of five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker even though he was a finalist as a junior. (Jewell did recently get named winner of the 2017 Jack Lambert Award, also given to college football’s top linebacker.)

    Jewell will make his 43rd career start in Iowa’s bowl game, which will become known Sunday. He has 426 career tackles, nine short of tying Brad Quast (1986-89) for fourth in program history.

    “It’s been a crazy one. One that I maybe didn’t expect,” Jewell said this week during a Big Ten Network interview. “But it’s been a fun ride.”

    Leistikow: Iowa Hawkeye fans want Nashville bowl game. How do they get their wish?

    Jackson honored, too

    Jewell had to beat out a teammate to win the Big Ten’s defensive award. But Josh Jackson and his seven interceptions weren’t shut out Thursday. The Iowa junior was named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson defensive back of the year.

    Jackson, who leads the country with 25 passes defended, is the third Hawkeye to win that award — joining Micah Hyde in 2012 and Desmond King in 2015. Both of those previous winners are now starring in the NFL, which is where Jackson could be headed after a star-studded season. He has not decided whether he will leave school and enter the NFL Draft. Jackson is on track to graduate in May.

    Jewell and Jackson on Tuesday were named to the Big Ten's first-team defense. Jackson has already been named winner of the Jack Tatum Award and remains one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award. Both awards honor the nation's top defensive back.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE