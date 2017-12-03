CLOSE

The Alabama Crimson Tide receive the number four ranking and will join Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Time_Sports

Ohio State wound up not making the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings due to the Buckeyes' 31-point loss to Iowa last month, Kirby Hocutt, the committee's chairman, said Sunday.

Making the final four spots were: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Georgia; and 4. Alabama. Ohio State and Alabama, which lost to Auburn last week in the Iron Bowl, were considerations for a final spot behind the likes of Clemson (ACC champ), Oklahoma (Big 12) and Georgia (SEC). Georgia crushed Auburn in Saturday's SEC title game.

During the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN Sunday, Hocutt said that when it came down to it, Ohio State's 31-point loss at Iowa gave Alabama the edge for that fourth spot — even without a conference championship.

“We went with a one-loss Alabama team, losing in the final game to the No. 7 team in Auburn,” Hocutt said on ESPN. “More damaging was the 31-point loss to Iowa. The selection committee just favored the full body of work from Alabama.”

Ohio State took the fifth spot and Wisconsin claimed the sixth.

Interested in trending in Iowa news? Follow @AaYoung15 on Twitter. 

