The Alabama Crimson Tide receive the number four ranking and will join Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Time_Sports
Ohio State wound up not making the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings due to the Buckeyes' 31-point loss to Iowa last month, Kirby Hocutt, the committee's chairman, said Sunday.
Making the final four spots were: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Georgia; and 4. Alabama. Ohio State and Alabama, which lost to Auburn last week in the Iron Bowl, were considerations for a final spot behind the likes of Clemson (ACC champ), Oklahoma (Big 12) and Georgia (SEC). Georgia crushed Auburn in Saturday's SEC title game.
RELATED: Internet roasts Ohio State's College Football Playoff chances, reminds of 31-point Iowa loss
During the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN Sunday, Hocutt said that when it came down to it, Ohio State's 31-point loss at Iowa gave Alabama the edge for that fourth spot — even without a conference championship.
“We went with a one-loss Alabama team, losing in the final game to the No. 7 team in Auburn,” Hocutt said on ESPN. “More damaging was the 31-point loss to Iowa. The selection committee just favored the full body of work from Alabama.”
Ohio State took the fifth spot and Wisconsin claimed the sixth.
