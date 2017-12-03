USA TODAY Sports' George Schroeder, Paul Myerberg and FOX Sports host Joel Klatt preview the biggest games this weekend in college football. USA TODAY Sports
Who remembers when Iowa clobbered Ohio State last month, beating the then-third-ranked Buckeyes 55-24 and "ending" its College Football Playoff chances?
Everyone. And the internet is making extra certain of that.
Ohio State, ranked eighth in the Playoff Rankings entering this weekend's games, captured the Big Ten Conference crown Saturday in a 27-21 victory over No. 4 Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was the Badgers' first loss of the season and the Buckeyes' fourth straight win since that Nov. 4 pounding from the Hawkeyes.
RELATED:5 possible, intriguing matchups for Hawkeyes as bowl fate nears
Ohio State and fifth-ranked Alabama, which lost to No. 2 Auburn last week in the Iron Bowl, will now be considerations for a final spot behind the likes of No. 1 Clemson (ACC champ), No. 3 Oklahoma (Big 12) and No. 6 Georgia (SEC). Georgia crushed Auburn in Saturday's SEC title game.
The College Football Playoff Selection Show will be televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. Sunday.
If it's the Buckeyes, they'll become the first team to get in with two losses in the CFP's short history.
"We deserve a shot," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the game of his team's Playoff likelihood.
Not so fast, coach. It's hard to forget a face like this:
I️ see my buddy BJ Elvis Doss made it to the game after all. #OSUvsIOWA@JayRichardson99pic.twitter.com/gjv7XGfI2L— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 4, 2017
And an interception like that:
New lock screen image courtesy of @bryonhoulgrave. #hawkeyespic.twitter.com/Df0elyLXfE— Adam Wilson (@ad_wilson) November 5, 2017
So the internet wants to make sure Buckeye Nation is (again) well informed about who they were previously left embarrassed by: A now 7-5 Iowa team.
Ohio State trying to sweep a 31 point loss to Iowa under the rug like: pic.twitter.com/NuAcJSxeOE— Tim Crenshaw (@TimCrenshaw) December 3, 2017
Alabama’s entire senior class has lost 5 games in 4 years by a combined 35 points.— Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 3, 2017
Ohio State lost 1 game in 2017 by 31 points to unranked Iowa pic.twitter.com/2KWWjgiykV
Lost in Columbus against Oklahoma, 16-31— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) December 3, 2017
Lost on the road against Iowa,
24-55
But Ohio State should be in the Playoff... pic.twitter.com/Nr9DIKbL6w
I mean, if we are willing to forgive Ohio State for a 31 point blowout loss to a 7-5 Iowa but not forgive Alabama for losing to a Top 5 team on the road, why the hell do we even have a playoff?— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 26, 2017
Some more hot takes:
If Ohio State gets in with a 30 point loss to Iowa while Bama's only loss is to Auburn, we'll know definitively that the CFP committee cares about ratings over being right.— Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) December 3, 2017
We all know what happened last time the committee put Ohio State up against Clemson... hopefully they won’t make that mistake again pic.twitter.com/s04rC25z6O— Jason Carroll (@Jasoncarroll42) December 3, 2017
To all my unrealistic Buckeyes fans who think they’re deserving of a spot in the Playoff when they lost to Iowa by 31.... pic.twitter.com/A1OYuHcPST— Justin Bickle (@Mr_Bickle) December 3, 2017
Starting the 4th quarter here at the SEC Championship.— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 2, 2017
At this point of Ohio State’s 2nd loss to Iowa, the Buckeyes were down 38-17, they’d go on to give up 17 more points to lose 55-24.
Iowa finished 7-5.
No doubt. Kirby Hocutt told me every time they talk about the Buckeyes, they talk about the Iowa loss. I specifically asked him on Tuesday how hung up the committee was on that, and that was his answer. https://t.co/xgskCiCbpm— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2017
Vegas would favor Alabama by 5.5 point over Ohio State. Bama has gone 7-1 against bowl teams, Ohio State 5-2 & significantly, Ohio State lost by 31 points to a 7-5 Iowa team. Seriously, read this breakdown and tell me how anyone can vote for Ohio State: https://t.co/PHTdk1aUU9— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2017
And the best one of 'em all, courtesy of Alabama head coach Nick Saban:
Nick Saban taking shots at Ohio State— gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 3, 2017
"I would say if that if we lost to a team in our conference that was not ranked by 30 points we wouldn't be in this conversation, you wouldn't even be talking to me" pic.twitter.com/EEovhoTqSd
Grab the popcorn: Sunday's college football bowl selection show is about to get interesting.
Interested in trending Iowa news? Follow @AaYoung15 on Twitter.
MORE:
- Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Alabama's Nick Saban both think their teams are Playoff-worthy
- Bowl Projections: Who will take the 4th CFP spot?
- CFP rankings: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia are in, debate begins on Ohio State, Alabama
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
- 1 of 132
- 2 of 132
- 3 of 132
- 4 of 132
- 5 of 132
- 6 of 132
- 7 of 132
- 8 of 132
- 9 of 132
- 10 of 132
- 11 of 132
- 12 of 132
- 13 of 132
- 14 of 132
- 15 of 132
- 16 of 132
- 17 of 132
- 18 of 132
- 19 of 132
- 20 of 132
- 21 of 132
- 22 of 132
- 23 of 132
- 24 of 132
- 25 of 132
- 26 of 132
- 27 of 132
- 28 of 132
- 29 of 132
- 30 of 132
- 31 of 132
- 32 of 132
- 33 of 132
- 34 of 132
- 35 of 132
- 36 of 132
- 37 of 132
- 38 of 132
- 39 of 132
- 40 of 132
- 41 of 132
- 42 of 132
- 43 of 132
- 44 of 132
- 45 of 132
- 46 of 132
- 47 of 132
- 48 of 132
- 49 of 132
- 50 of 132
- 51 of 132
- 52 of 132
- 53 of 132
- 54 of 132
- 55 of 132
- 56 of 132
- 57 of 132
- 58 of 132
- 59 of 132
- 60 of 132
- 61 of 132
- 62 of 132
- 63 of 132
- 64 of 132
- 65 of 132
- 66 of 132
- 67 of 132
- 68 of 132
- 69 of 132
- 70 of 132
- 71 of 132
- 72 of 132
- 73 of 132
- 74 of 132
- 75 of 132
- 76 of 132
- 77 of 132
- 78 of 132
- 79 of 132
- 80 of 132
- 81 of 132
- 82 of 132
- 83 of 132
- 84 of 132
- 85 of 132
- 86 of 132
- 87 of 132
- 88 of 132
- 89 of 132
- 90 of 132
- 91 of 132
- 92 of 132
- 93 of 132
- 94 of 132
- 95 of 132
- 96 of 132
- 97 of 132
- 98 of 132
- 99 of 132
- 100 of 132
- 101 of 132
- 102 of 132
- 103 of 132
- 104 of 132
- 105 of 132
- 106 of 132
- 107 of 132
- 108 of 132
- 109 of 132
- 110 of 132
- 111 of 132
- 112 of 132
- 113 of 132
- 114 of 132
- 115 of 132
- 116 of 132
- 117 of 132
- 118 of 132
- 119 of 132
- 120 of 132
- 121 of 132
- 122 of 132
- 123 of 132
- 124 of 132
- 125 of 132
- 126 of 132
- 127 of 132
- 128 of 132
- 129 of 132
- 130 of 132
- 131 of 132
- 132 of 132
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs