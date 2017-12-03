CLOSE USA TODAY Sports' George Schroeder, Paul Myerberg and FOX Sports host Joel Klatt preview the biggest games this weekend in college football. USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer holds up the championship trophy with wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) and his players after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports)

Who remembers when Iowa clobbered Ohio State last month, beating the then-third-ranked Buckeyes 55-24 and "ending" its College Football Playoff chances?

Everyone. And the internet is making extra certain of that.

Ohio State, ranked eighth in the Playoff Rankings entering this weekend's games, captured the Big Ten Conference crown Saturday in a 27-21 victory over No. 4 Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was the Badgers' first loss of the season and the Buckeyes' fourth straight win since that Nov. 4 pounding from the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State and fifth-ranked Alabama, which lost to No. 2 Auburn last week in the Iron Bowl, will now be considerations for a final spot behind the likes of No. 1 Clemson (ACC champ), No. 3 Oklahoma (Big 12) and No. 6 Georgia (SEC). Georgia crushed Auburn in Saturday's SEC title game.

The College Football Playoff Selection Show will be televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. Sunday.

If it's the Buckeyes, they'll become the first team to get in with two losses in the CFP's short history.

"We deserve a shot," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the game of his team's Playoff likelihood.

Not so fast, coach. It's hard to forget a face like this:

I️ see my buddy BJ Elvis Doss made it to the game after all. #OSUvsIOWA@JayRichardson99pic.twitter.com/gjv7XGfI2L — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 4, 2017

And an interception like that:

So the internet wants to make sure Buckeye Nation is (again) well informed about who they were previously left embarrassed by: A now 7-5 Iowa team.

Ohio State trying to sweep a 31 point loss to Iowa under the rug like: pic.twitter.com/NuAcJSxeOE — Tim Crenshaw (@TimCrenshaw) December 3, 2017

Alabama’s entire senior class has lost 5 games in 4 years by a combined 35 points.



Ohio State lost 1 game in 2017 by 31 points to unranked Iowa pic.twitter.com/2KWWjgiykV — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 3, 2017

Lost in Columbus against Oklahoma, 16-31

Lost on the road against Iowa,

24-55

But Ohio State should be in the Playoff... pic.twitter.com/Nr9DIKbL6w — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) December 3, 2017

I mean, if we are willing to forgive Ohio State for a 31 point blowout loss to a 7-5 Iowa but not forgive Alabama for losing to a Top 5 team on the road, why the hell do we even have a playoff? — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 26, 2017

Some more hot takes:

If Ohio State gets in with a 30 point loss to Iowa while Bama's only loss is to Auburn, we'll know definitively that the CFP committee cares about ratings over being right. — Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) December 3, 2017

We all know what happened last time the committee put Ohio State up against Clemson... hopefully they won’t make that mistake again pic.twitter.com/s04rC25z6O — Jason Carroll (@Jasoncarroll42) December 3, 2017

To all my unrealistic Buckeyes fans who think they’re deserving of a spot in the Playoff when they lost to Iowa by 31.... pic.twitter.com/A1OYuHcPST — Justin Bickle (@Mr_Bickle) December 3, 2017

Starting the 4th quarter here at the SEC Championship.



At this point of Ohio State’s 2nd loss to Iowa, the Buckeyes were down 38-17, they’d go on to give up 17 more points to lose 55-24.



Iowa finished 7-5. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 2, 2017

No doubt. Kirby Hocutt told me every time they talk about the Buckeyes, they talk about the Iowa loss. I specifically asked him on Tuesday how hung up the committee was on that, and that was his answer. https://t.co/xgskCiCbpm — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2017

Vegas would favor Alabama by 5.5 point over Ohio State. Bama has gone 7-1 against bowl teams, Ohio State 5-2 & significantly, Ohio State lost by 31 points to a 7-5 Iowa team. Seriously, read this breakdown and tell me how anyone can vote for Ohio State: https://t.co/PHTdk1aUU9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2017

And the best one of 'em all, courtesy of Alabama head coach Nick Saban:

Nick Saban taking shots at Ohio State

"I would say if that if we lost to a team in our conference that was not ranked by 30 points we wouldn't be in this conversation, you wouldn't even be talking to me" pic.twitter.com/EEovhoTqSd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 3, 2017

Grab the popcorn: Sunday's college football bowl selection show is about to get interesting.

