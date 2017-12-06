CLOSE Listen to the full speech given by Nile Kinnick when he received his Heisman award in 1939. Audio of Kinnick's speech was provided by the University of Iowa. Wochit

Nile Kinnick, right, holds the Heisman Trophy in 1939.

On Dec. 6, 1939, Iowa running back Nile Kinnick became the only Iowa college athlete to win the Heisman Trophy, perhaps the most prestigious individual award in all of sports.

Kinnick was involved in 16 of Iowa's 19 touchdowns in 1939, a season which saw the Hawkeyes finish ninth in the Associated Press poll. An Adel native, Kinnick passed 638 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 374 yards in his award-winning season.

Kinnick's Heisman speech has been immortalized and part of it is played before Iowa home football games, in the stadium named after him. Kinnick died in 1943, during a training flight, when his plane experienced engine problems and crashed into the Gulf of Paria off the coast of Venezuela.

Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick, third from right, stands behind a welcome sign waiting for him at Floyd Bennett airport when he arrived in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Second from right is Iowa coach Eddie Anderson.

Here's the speech Kinnick made to loud applause, on this day in 1939, that lives on: