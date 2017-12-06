CLOSE

On Dec. 6, 1939, Iowa running back Nile Kinnick became the only Iowa college athlete to win the Heisman Trophy, perhaps the most prestigious individual award in all of sports.

Kinnick was involved in 16 of Iowa's 19 touchdowns in 1939, a season which saw the Hawkeyes finish ninth in the Associated Press poll. An Adel native, Kinnick passed 638 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 374 yards in his award-winning season. 

Kinnick's Heisman speech has been immortalized and part of it is played before Iowa home football games, in the stadium named after him. Kinnick died in 1943, during a training flight, when his plane experienced engine problems and crashed into the Gulf of Paria off the coast of Venezuela. 

Here's the speech Kinnick made to loud applause, on this day in 1939, that lives on: 

Thank you very, very kindly, Mr. Holcombe.

It seems to me that everyone is letting their superlatives run away with them this evening. But nonetheless, I want you to know that I'm mighty, mighty happy to accept this trophy this evening.

Every football player in these United States dreams about winning that trophy and of this fine trip to New York. Every player considers that trophy the acme in recognition of this kind. And the fact that I'm actually receiving this trophy tonight almost overwhelms me. And I know that all those boys who've gone before me must have felt somewhat the same way.

From my own personal viewpoint, I consider my winning this award as indirectly a great tribute to the new coaching staff at the University of Iowa headed by Dr. Eddie Anderson and to my teammates sitting back in Iowa City. A finer man and a better coach never hit these United States, and a finer bunch of boys and a more courageous bunch of boys never graced the gridirons of the Midwest than that Iowa team of 1939. I wish that they all might be with me tonight to receive this trophy. They certainly deserve it.

I want to take this grand opportunity to thank, collectively, all the sportswriters and all the sportscasters and all those who have seen fit, have seen their way clear, to cast a ballot in my favor for this trophy. And I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Prince and his committee, the Heisman Award committee, and all those connected with the Downtown Athletic Club for this trophy and for the fine time that they're showing me. And not only for that, but for making this fine and worthy trophy available to the football players of this country.

And, finally, if you'll permit me, I'd like to make a comment which, in my mind, is indicative, perhaps, of the greater significance of football and sports emphasis in general in this country, and that is: I thank God I was warring on the gridirons of the Midwest and not on the battlefields of Europe. I can speak confidently and positively that the players of this country would much more, much rather struggle and fight to win a Heisman award than a Croix de Guerre.

Thank you.

55 photos: Hawkeyes legend and Heisman winner Nile Kinnick
Posted!

1939 photo of Iowa Hawkeyes football star and Heisman
1939 photo of Iowa Hawkeyes football star and Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick.
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick was killed when he crash
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick was killed when he crash landed his planed during a training session.
Kinnick practices dropkicking on Nov. 18, 1938.
Kinnick practices dropkicking on Nov. 18, 1938.
Nile Kinnick as a young football player.
Nile Kinnick as a young football player.
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick kicking pose in his Iowa
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick kicking pose in his Iowa uniforrm.
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick
Nov. 12, 1939 - Holding the ball that sailed over the
Nov. 12, 1939 - Holding the ball that sailed over the crossbar for the deciding extra point in a 7-6 win over Notre Dame are Iowa's captain Erwin Prasse, left end, and Nile Kinnick.
Undated photo -- Nile Kinnick studies on the University
Undated photo -- Nile Kinnick studies on the University of Iowa campus.
Jan. 25, 1940 - Nile Kinnick studies for semester exams
Jan. 25, 1940 - Nile Kinnick studies for semester exams at the University of Iowa.
Aug. 12, 1940 - Nile Kinnick, left, talks to Frank
Aug. 12, 1940 - Nile Kinnick, left, talks to Frank Carideo, formerly of Notre Dame, at a college all-stars practice before a game with members of the Green Bay Packers.
Nile Kinnick, second from the left, at a college all-stars
Nile Kinnick, second from the left, at a college all-stars practice before a game at Soldier's Field in Chicago against pro players from the Green Bay Packers. In this picture from left are Joe Thesing (Notre Dame), Kinnick, Lou Brock (Purdue) and Ambrose Schindler (USC).
This metal stauette is of Nile Kinnick, Iowa's all-American
This metal stauette is of Nile Kinnick, Iowa's all-American halfback.
Dec. 10, 1939 - Nile Kinnick presents his all-America
Dec. 10, 1939 - Nile Kinnick presents his all-America sweater to Edwin "Rip" Collins, a New Jersey prep school player from New Jersey who had his leg amputated after an in-game injury. Collins had his leg amputated three days earlier.
Nile Kinnick whispers encouragement to Edwin 'Rip'
Nile Kinnick whispers encouragement to Edwin 'Rip' Collins as they meet at the Iowa Alumni Society Dinner at the Western University Club in New York Jan. 13, 1940. Kinnick gave his all-American blanket to Collins, who had to have a leg amputated after an accident in a New Jersey high school football game.
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick weighs in at the Iowa
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick weighs in at the Iowa Fieldhouse inching near the 170-pound weight goal he had set for himself.
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick hits the books on campus
Undated photo - Nile Kinnick hits the books on campus at Iowa.
Nile Kinnick studies with U of I assistant professor
Nile Kinnick studies with U of I assistant professor of journalism Winston Allard.
1939 - Nile Kinnick eats at the training table in the
1939 - Nile Kinnick eats at the training table in the Memorial Union.
Oct. 14, 1940 - Nile Kinnick makes his debut as a radio
Oct. 14, 1940 - Nile Kinnick makes his debut as a radio sports commentator during the Iowa-Wisconsin football game in Iowa City. Iowa won 30-12.
Nile Kinnick signed on to do color commentary for University
Nile Kinnick signed on to do color commentary for University of Iowa football games on KRNT-WMT, Cowles' radio stations in Iowa.
Nov. 20, 1937 - Nile Kinnick reads the Register on
Nov. 20, 1937 - Nile Kinnick reads the Register on a stop in Des Moines. The story of the day was Kinnick being selected all-Big Ten halfback. Iowa was on its way to Lincoln, Neb., for a game with the University of Nebraska.
Ben Kinnick plays catch with a football. The brother
Ben Kinnick plays catch with a football. The brother of Iowa's Nile Kinnick was considered too small to play college football and played intramurals at Iowa State college.
Feb. 14, 1940 - Nile Kinnick with his parents at the
Feb. 14, 1940 - Nile Kinnick with his parents at the presentation of the Chicago Tribune's most valuable Big Ten player award at the all-Iowa banquet in Iowa City.
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick visits the Naval Academy
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick visits the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick on a visit to the Naval
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick on a visit to the Naval Academy.
Jan. 16, 1940 - Rear Admiral Emory H. Land, Maritime
Jan. 16, 1940 - Rear Admiral Emory H. Land, Maritime Commission Chairman; Ken Kavanaugh, LSU's winner of the Knute Rockne trophy; Nile Kinnick, Walter Camp Memorial Award winner; John Kimbrough, Texas A&M's Special Award winner; Jesse Jones, Federal Loan Administrator.
Jan. 17, 1940 - Ken Kavanaugh (LSU) with the Rockne
Jan. 17, 1940 - Ken Kavanaugh (LSU) with the Rockne Award, Kinnick (Iowa) with the Walter Camp Award and John Kimbrough (Texas A&M) with a Special Award in Washington D.C. at the Touchdown Club.
Iowa's Nile Kinnick receives a key to the city of Philadelphia
Iowa's Nile Kinnick receives a key to the city of Philadelphia from Bill Hollenback, the mayor and former caption of the Penn team in 1908. Kinnick was in Philadelphia to receive the Maxwell Award, given to the outstanding athlete of 1939. Picture taken January 9, 1940, the morning of the award ceremony.
Jan. 9, 1940 - Nile Kinnick (left front) and his Iowa
Jan. 9, 1940 - Nile Kinnick (left front) and his Iowa coach Eddie Anderson (left rear) take keys to the city of Philadelphia from Council William Hollenback (right front) and Bert Bell (right rear) coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick looks at the chart used to show the standing
Nile Kinnick looks at the chart used to show the standing of candidates for the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City Dec. 6, 1939.
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick, third from right, stands
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick, third from right, stands behind a welcome sign waiting for him at Floyd Bennett airport when he arrived in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Second from right is Iowa coach Eddie Anderson.
Nile Kinnick, right, holds the Heisman Trophy in 1939.
Nile Kinnick, right, holds the Heisman Trophy in 1939.
Dec. 6, 1939 - Nile Kinnick walks through the Downtown
Dec. 6, 1939 - Nile Kinnick walks through the Downtown Athletic Club with fellow Iowans Mary Jane and Catherine Walsh, sisters from Davenport. Mary Jane (left) was currently the star of a Broadway play titled 'Too Many Girls'.
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick poses with his college sweetheart Barbara
Nile Kinnick poses with his college sweetheart Barbara Miller, a sophomore from Sioux City, days after the Heisman Trophy ceremony, on Dec. 14, 1939.
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick shakes hands with Navy
Dec. 7, 1939 - Nile Kinnick shakes hands with Navy football captain Allen Bergner at a luncheon in New York before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Nile Kinnick, left, talking with Jesse Jones, Federal
Nile Kinnick, left, talking with Jesse Jones, Federal Loans Administrator (center) and Senator Clyde L. Herring of Iowa, as they attend the annual dinner of the Touchdown Club in Washington, D.C. Kinnick was there to receive an award as the outstanding football player of 1939. Photo dated Jan. 17, 1940.
Nile Kinnick demonstes to Bishop J. Ralph Magee how
Nile Kinnick demonstes to Bishop J. Ralph Magee how he threw touchdowns passes at Iowa on April 5, 1940.  Register file photo
June 4, 1940 - Nile Kinnick graduates with distinction
June 4, 1940 - Nile Kinnick graduates with distinction from the University of Iowa.  Register file photo
Dec. 5, 1941 - Nile Kinnick at the football banquet
Dec. 5, 1941 - Nile Kinnick at the football banquet of his high school alma mater, Benson H.S. in Omaha. Kinnick is sitting next to his high school coach Ernest Adams. It was Kinnick's last public appearance before joining the Naval Reserve air corps.  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Dec. 7, 1939 - A Navy airplane bearing two top football
Dec. 7, 1939 - A Navy airplane bearing two top football figures of the 1939 season landed at Navy Field in Washington, D.C. Nile Kinnick (left) and Al Bergner (center), captain of the Navy team, en route to Annapolis, Md., for a visit were greeted by Commander S.P. Ginder of the Naval Air Station.  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Nile Kinnick
Nile Kinnick  Register file photo
Sept. 13, 1939 - Iowa coach Eddie Anderson required
Sept. 13, 1939 - Iowa coach Eddie Anderson required players take notes during "skull" sessions and demanded they be familiar with football rules. He also expected them to think up plays on their own. Kinnick keeps notes during one of those team meetings.  Register file photo
Sept. 18, 1941 - Two former Iowa teammates who will
Sept. 18, 1941 - Two former Iowa teammates who will soon be buddies in the sky are pictured. Iowa's famous all-American Nile Kinnick who is coaching under Dr. Eddie Anderson and marking time until he's called to the naval air corps at Pensacola, Fla., in the fall and Jerry Niles, Davenport, one-time back and center on the Hawk teams before Anderson came to Iowa. Niles has been attending Michigan State and will enter the naval air corps soon.  Register file photo
A University of Iowa football game
A University of Iowa football game  Register file photo
