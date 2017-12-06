CLOSE The Iowa cornerback talks about his bowl opponent, extra practices and a first visit to New York City. Mark Emmert / The Register

Buy Photo Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell holds up Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Linebacker Josey Jewell and cornerback Josh Jackson, both of Iowa, continue to pick up prestigious recognition.

The Associated Press on Wednesday named Jewell its defensive player of the year in the Big Ten Conference. Jewell also earned that distinction when the conference's media and coaches teams were released last week.

Also on Wednesday, Jackson was named a first-team all-American by Pro Football Focus after his seven-interception junior season in which he led the country with 25 passes defended.

Jewell and Jackson also made the AP's first-team all-Big Ten squad.

Hawkeye senior Sean Welsh was a second-team offensive guard.

Later Wednesday, Jewell and Jackson were named first-team Walter Camp all-Americans. It's the third time in four years Iowa has had a Walter Camp first-teamer (Brandon Scherff, 2014; Desmond King, 2015).

Jewell led the conference in tackles (125) despite missing one game and ranked third nationally in that department at 11.4 per game. He already has scooped up a national honor, having won the Jack Lambert Award as college football's top linebacker.

Jackson is one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back. That will be doled out Thursday night in Atlanta.

The AP's all-America teams will be released Monday.

AP ALL-BIG TEN

First-team offense

WR: Simmie Cobbs, Indiana, 6-4, 220, Jr., Oak Park, Illinois.

WR: D.J. Moore, Maryland, 5-11, 215, Jr., Philadelphia.

T: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 328, Jr., Curtice, Ohio.

T: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, Sr., Chicago.

G: Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, So., Canton, Michigan.

G: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 317, Jr., Grafton, Wisconsin.

C: Billy Price, Ohio State, 6-4, 312, Sr., Austintown, Ohio.

TE: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, 6-6, 248, Sr., Aurora, Illinois.

QB: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 220, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas.

RB: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 214, Fr., Salem, New Jersey.

PK: Griffin Oakes, Indiana, 5-10, 198, Greenwood, Indiana.

All-Purpose: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.

First-team defense

DE: Nick Bosa, Ohio State, 6-4, 270, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DE: Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, Sr., Tarboro, North Carolina.

DT: Maurice Hurst, Michigan, 6-2, 280, Sr., Westwood, Massachusetts.

DT: Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 295, So., Cleveland.

LB: Josey Jewell, Iowa, 6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa.

LB: T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 244, Jr., Lake Villa, Illinois.

LB: Tegray Scales, Indiana, 6-0, 230, Sr., Cincinnati.

CB: Josh Jackson, Iowa, 6-1, 192, Jr., Corinth, Texas.

CB: Nick Nelson, Wisconsin, 5-11, 208, Jr., Glenarden, Maryland.

S: Marcus Allen, Penn State, 6-2, 207, Sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

S: D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin, 5-10, 204, Jr., Oak Hill, Florida.

P: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers, 6-1, 203, Sr., DeWitt, Michigan.

Second-team offense

WR: Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Jr., New Orleans.

WR: DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fredericksburg, Virginia.

T: David Edwards, Wisconsin, So., 6-7, 315, Downers Grove, Illinois.

T: Mason Cole, Michigan, 6-5, 297, Sr., Tarpon Springs, Florida.

G: Sean Welsh, Iowa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Springboro, Ohio.

G: Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 308, So., Hartland, Wisconsin.

C: Brian Allen, Michigan State, 6-2, 302, Sr., Hinsdale, Illinois.

TE: Mike Gesicki, Penn State, 6-6, 250, Sr., Manahawkin, New Jersey.

QB: Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 195, Jr., Ashburn, Virginia.

RB: Justin Jackson, Northwestern, 5-11, 200, Sr., Carol Stream, Illinois.

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-10, 208, Fr., La Grange, Texas.

PK: Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin, 5-11, 232, Jr., Sao Paulo, Brazil.

All-Purpose: JD Spielman, Nebraska, 5-9, 180, Fr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Second-team defense

DE: Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 281, So., Plainfield, New Jersey.

DE: Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 253, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

DT: Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin, 6-4, 293, Sr., Milwaukee.

DT: Gelen Robinson, Purdue, 6-1, 280, Sr., Schererville, Indiana.

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 245, Fr., Katy, Texas.

LB: Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 225, So., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

LB: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, 6-0, 205, So., McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

LB: Garret Dooley, Wisconsin, 6-3, 246, Sr., Rochester, Illinois.

CB: Denzel Ward, Ohio State, 5-11, 191, Jr., Macedonia, Ohio.

CB: Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 177, So., Detroit.

S: Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, 6-0, 212, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio.

S: David Dowell, 6-1, 191, So., Jr., North Ridgeville, Ohio.

P: Blake Gillkin, 6-2, 195, So., Smyrna, Georgia.

Top honors

Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State.

Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa.

Coach of the Year: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin.

Newcomer of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin.

Voting panel

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette

Lee Barfknecht, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald

Bret Beherns, WCIA-Radio (Champaign, Illinois)

Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Indiana) Journal & Courier

Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal

Dave Eanet, WGN-Radio (Chicago)

Justin Gaard, KFAN-Radio (Minneapolis)

Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star

Jason Galloway, Madison.com (Wisconsin)

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune

Mike Jacques, WMTV-TV (Madison, Wisconsin)

Randy Johnson, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register

Tim May, Columbus Dispatch

John McGonigal, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pennsylvania)

Aaron McMann, MLive.com-Ann Arbor

Mike Miller, Bloomington (Indiana) Herald-Times

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette

Josh Newman, Asbury Park (New Jersey) Press

Zachary Osterman, Indianapolis Star

Greg Pickel, Penn Live

Nicholas Piotrowicz, Toledo (Ohio) Blade

Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press

Roman Stubbs, Washington Post