Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.

Another day, another round of accolades for Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson.

The Iowa defensive stars were named All-Americans Thursday by Sports Illustrated, marking yet another outlet that has highlighted Jewell and Jackson’s outstanding 2017 play.

On Wednesday, Jewell was named the Associated Press’ Big Ten defensive player of the year, and Jackson was pegged as a first-team all-American by Pro Football Focus. Both players also made the AP's first-team all-Big Ten squad and were selected as first-team Walter Camp all-Americans.

Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Despite missing a game, Jewell led the Big Ten in tackles (125) and ranked third nationally at 11.4 tackles per game. He was also named the Jack Lambert Award winner as college football's top linebacker. Jackson, meanwhile, racked up seven interceptions and led the country with 25 passes defended.

