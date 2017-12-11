CLOSE

What a day it was for Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson.

The standout Iowa defenders became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in Iowa Hawkeye football history, with the duo appearing as first-team selections on the USA TODAY, Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America All-American teams released Monday.

Previously, Jewell and Jackson were also first-team selections on the Walter Camp All-American team.

It’s a feat that has not occurred for the Hawkeyes program since 2003. This year marks the fifth time in program history that a pair of Hawkeyes earned consensus All-America honors in the same season. Jewell and Jackson join Robert Gallery and Nate Kaeding (2003), Eric Steinbach and Dallas Clark (2002), Chuck Long and Larry Station (1985) and Andre Tippett and Reggie Roby (1981) as other pairings to earn consensus All-American status in the same season.

Jewell, a native of Decorah, has 426 career tackles, fifth all-time in program history.

Jackson burst onto the scene this season for Iowa, with a nation’s-best seven interceptions and 25 passes defended.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS FIRST TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback – Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

    Running backs – Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State.

    Tackles – Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame.

    Guards – Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

    Center – Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

    Tight end – Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

    Receivers – James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis.

    All-purpose player – Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

    Kicker – Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

    DEFENSE

    Ends – Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson.

    Tackles – Hercules Mata’afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

    Linebackers – Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin.

    Cornerbacks – Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

    Safeties – Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

    Punter – Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.

    SECOND TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback – Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

    Running backs – Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn.

    Tackles – Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia.

    Guards – Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP.

    Center – Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.

    Tight end – Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

    Receivers – David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State.

    All-purpose player – Dante Pettis, senior, Washington.

    Kicker – Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

    DEFENSE

    Ends – Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State.

    Tackles – Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson.

    Linebackers – Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O’Daniel, senior, Clemson.

    Cornerbacks – Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn.

    Safeties – Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.

    Punter – Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.

    THIRD TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback – Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.

    Running backs – Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic.

    Tackles – David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

    Guards – Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson.

    Center – Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

    Tight end – Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

    Receivers – Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi.

    All-purpose player – D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State.

    Kicker – Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida.

    DEFENSE

    Ends – Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU.

    Tackles – Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford.

    Linebackers – Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan.

    Cornerbacks – Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California.

    Safeties – Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia.

    Punter – Mitch Wisnowsky, junior, Utah.

