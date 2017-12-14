CLOSE

Iowa freshman safety Noah Clayberg, who put together a remarkable athletic career at Pella High School, told the Register on Thursday that he is leaving the Hawkeye football program.

Clayberg said via text message that he would be looking to transfer to an FCS or NAIA program.

Clayberg was a unique story with the Hawkeyes. The first "grayshirt" recruit in the Kirk Ferentz era paid for his own school in the fall of 2016 before joining the team last spring. This fall with true freshman eligibility, Clayberg played mostly on special teams and registered five tackles in nine games.

Photos: Top moments from the Hawkeyes 2017 season
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter of their game against North Texas at home on Saturday, September 26, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's Jaylon Watson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the ball after intercepting a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
After watching the wave and with the second quarter
After watching the wave and with the second quarter barely underway, 6-year-old Will Kohn is transferred back to his bed to begin dialysis for the next 17 hours at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder began as a running back but transitioned to safety after Brandon Snyder was injured in April with a torn ACL. Clayberg surfaced into Iowa's two-deep at one point, but he was not among the five safeties who saw meaningful playing time during the Hawkeyes' 7-5 season.

    Clayberg told the Register that wherever he ends up, he'll be playing offense at his next school. He was a quarterback as a Pella senior in 2015, when he was Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year.

    Clayberg is the first official Hawkeye transfer off the 2017 bowl roster.

    The first early-signing day for football is Dec. 20.

