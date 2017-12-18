CLOSE

Here's how the Hawkeyes fared in each of their bowl games over the last 10 years. Tyler Davis/The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Another Iowa football regular season is in the books, one that again produced a slew of monumental plays en route to a 7-5 mark.

Through a mix of pivotal wins and painful losses, the Hawkeyes delivered countless moments that will forever live in Iowa lore.

Photos: Top moments from the Hawkeyes 2017 season
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for
Buy Photo
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter of their game against North Texas at home on Saturday, September 26, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Buy Photo
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from
Buy Photo
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's Jaylon Watson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the ball after intercepting a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
After watching the wave and with the second quarter
Buy Photo
After watching the wave and with the second quarter barely underway, 6-year-old Will Kohn is transferred back to his bed to begin dialysis for the next 17 hours at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Here are the top 10 highlights from the 2017 season; criteria included 'wow' factor, impact on the game's outcome and backstory of the moment:

    10. Akrum Wadley puts Penn State on upset alert

    The result obviously didn’t hold, but Wadley’s 35-yard TD run with 1:42 to play certainly made the Nittany Lions sweat. The score arrived after Iowa’s offense had been incognito for most of the night — it still finished with only 273 total yards — but the running back’s late scamper handed the Hawkeyes a 19-15 lead. Had Penn State not followed up with a game-winning drive that ended with zeroes on the clock, Wadley’s TD would’ve been long remembered among Hawkeye diehards.

    9. Noah Fant burns Nebraska badly

    The Iowa tight end and Omaha native brought some extra juice against his home-state squad, torching Nebraska for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 56-14 blowout. The 68-yard score late in the third quarter punctuated the Hawkeyes' second-half surge, which saw Iowa outscore the Cornhuskers, 42-0, after the break.

    8. 'Polecat'

    The Hawkeyes were well on their way to their emphatic 55-24 upset of Ohio State when ‘polecat’ was called late in the third quarter, but the boldness and execution of Iowa’s fake field goal are what land this play at No. 8. The 18-yard completion from holder Colten Rastetter to long snapper Tyler Kluver worked to perfection and injected more life into an already buzzing crowd. One play later, the Hawkeyes took a 38-17 lead on the eventual Big Ten champs and closed out an unforgettable day with authority.

    More: Hawkeye fans' ultimate travel guide to the Pinstripe Bowl

    7. Brandon Snyder delivers storybook return

    You couldn’t have scripted a better 2017 debut for Brandon Snyder, who returned to the field against Illinois less than six months removed from ACL surgery. The Iowa safety immediately made his mark, picking off an errant Jeff George Jr. pass and rumbling 89 yards to the house for a memorable pick-six. The defensive touchdown handed the Hawkeyes a 24-13 lead with 6:40 to play in the third and helped set up a strong finish, as Iowa ended with three fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 45-16 win.

    6. Ihmir Smith-Marsette etches name in Cy-Hawk lore

    This play doesn’t necessarily have the flashiness of the others on this list, but in terms of impact on the game, this grab can certainly hold its own. Having just rallied in improbable fashion to force overtime, the Hawkeyes had a chance to steal one after Iowa State opened OT with a field goal. Facing second-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Smith-Marsette went in motion, ran a quick out route and got enough separation inside to make a diving TD grab for the walk-off win. Smith-Marsette didn’t score again in the regular season, but a game-winning catch in a rivalry game more than suffices.  

    5. Amani Hooker brings the juice on play No. 1

    You often must make some instant noise to pull a sizeable upset, and Iowa did just that in routing then-No. 3 Ohio State. The excitement began brewing early — like, really early. J.T. Barrett had completed his previous 16 passes when hit dropped back to throw on the Buckeyes’ first offensive snap, but Amani Hooker made sure that streak ended swiftly. The Iowa safety darted in front of Barrett’s intended target and cruised to the end zone for a 30-yard pick six, sending Kinnick Stadium into a frenzy. From there, the rout was on.

    More: Relive the top Hawkeye football moments of 2017 captured by Register photographers

    4. Akrum Wadley wakes the offense up on a hot night at Kinnick

    Iowa’s offense had been stuck in neutral for most of the game when Wadley finally broke lose against Penn State. The Hawkeyes were in a 15-7 hole with 10:19 to go and desperately needed a spark, so who better to go to than Iowa’s dynamic senior? Wadley ran a beautiful wheel route out of the backfield, and quarterback Nate Stanley hit him in stride despite facing serious pressure. Then came the magic, as Wadley broke free from two Penn State defenders, turned another around with a couple cutbacks and finished off the foot-race with an emphatic dive into the end zone.

    3. Josh Jackson needs just the one hand

    The Ohio State destruction resonated on numerous fronts, but among the most noteworthy was springboarding Jackson into the national spotlight. The Iowa cornerback snatched three interceptions that November day, punctuated by his one-handed, Odell Beckham-esque grab near the end zone that halted an Ohio State drive in the fourth quarter. Jackson has ascended into a unanimous all-American, thanks in no small part to his Buckeye torturing.

    2. Akrum Wadley saves the day in Ames

    With Iowa staring a Cy-Hawk loss directly in the face, Wadley did his thing again to largely silence a buzzing Jack Trice Stadium. Facing a 38-31 deficit with 1:24 to go, Stanely calmly dumped one off to his prized running back and let Wadley do the rest. The 5-foot-11 senior slashed through two Iowa State defenders, bolted up the sideline and successfully weaved through traffic, then bulldozing through Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards to cap the 46-yard TD catch. That knotted things up, and Iowa later won in overtime.

    1. Hawkeye Wave transcends sports to grab national headlines 

    Call it a cop-out since it wasn't a specific play, but this will stand as the lasting moment of the 2017 Iowa football season. What began as a local phenomenon quickly surged onto the national scene as one of college football’s most noteworthy topics. Fans from every corner of the country eventually tuned in to watch the Hawkeye Wave, and the newfound tradition likely isn’t going anywhere. Social media often has the tendency to blow things out of proportion, but chalk a win up to today’s technology-driven society on this one.

    Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE