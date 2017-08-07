Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Head coach Tom Brands discusses what it takes to wrestle at Iowa and what it takes to coach.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

University of Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands wrote a letter to the NCAA that addresses how "it is long overdue for women to share in the opportunities afforded by this great sport."

In his letter dated June 27, Brands notes the "storied wrestling legacy" at Iowa: 23 NCAA team championships, 80-plus individual national titles, 100-plus All-Americans and several World and Olympic champs.

"For more than 100 years, the University of Iowa has recognized the benefits of wrestling and has seen firsthand how the sport impacts athletes of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds," Brands wrote.

But the 13th-year Hawkeye coach wants the NCAA to let women join in nationally at the collegiate level.

"To empower women both athletically and academically," Brands wrote, "we call upon the NCAA to support female wrestling, beginning with recognizing women's wrestling under emerging sport status for the upcoming season."

Chris Brewer, assistant sports information director at Iowa, confirmed in a text message Monday night that the letter is authentic.

RELATED: Inside the relentlessly intricate world of Iowa's Tom Brands

The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics is in charge of identifying and managing the progress of emerging sports for women. What exactly is considered an emerging sport, though? 

"An emerging sport is a women’s sport recognized by the NCAA that is intended to help schools provide more athletics opportunities for women and more sport-sponsorship options for the institutions, and also help that sport achieve NCAA championship status," the NCAA said.

Download the free Hawk Central app: iPhone or iPad | Android phone or tablet

According to the NCAA, "bylaws require that emerging sports must gain championship status within 10 years or show steady progress toward that goal to remain on the list."

The NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program was created in 1994 to provide a fast track for eligible women’s sports to become full-fledged NCAA championship events. So far, five sports have reached NCAA championship status: rowing, ice hockey, water polo, bowling and beach volleyball.

There are currently three sports still in consideration: equestrian, rugby and triathlon.

Last year, 13,496 girls nationwide wrestled, according to the Federation of State High School Associations. Six states host state girls' wrestling tournaments, while Iowa and 38 other states allow girls to wrestle on boys’ teams.

MORE: Could Iowa sanction girls' high school wrestling?

Terry Steiner, head coach of the U.S. women's national team, told the Register in February that "women's wrestling has been the fastest growing sport at the high school level."

“If we’re really trying to grow the numbers, you can’t ask a girl to come onto a boys’ team," Steiner said.

" ... The only way to truly grow it is to separate it.”

More information about the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women process can be found here.

Interested in trending Iowa news? Follow @AaYoung15 on Twitter.

Photos: A day with Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands leaves his home for work
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands leaves his home for work early Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands reads an inscription on
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands reads an inscription on his 1996 Olympic gold medal at his home early Tuesday, May 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands reflects on his coaching
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands reflects on his coaching career in his office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands watches wrestling highlights
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands watches wrestling highlights in his office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with sophomore Perez
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with sophomore Perez Perez (bottom) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with sophomore Perez
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with sophomore Perez Perez (far right) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands brings hot tea for his brother,
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands brings hot tea for his brother, associate head coach Terry Brands, at Bluebird Diner on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, enjoys a meal with
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, enjoys a meal with his coaching staff, including Ben Berhow, Travis Rutt and Terry Brands, at Bluebird Diner on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands enjoys a meal with his coaching
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands enjoys a meal with his coaching staff at Bluebird Diner on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands (back left)
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands (back left) jokes with Dan Dennis at Bluebird Diner on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with wrestlers at
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands works with wrestlers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands' collegiate portrait is
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands' collegiate portrait is pictured outside the wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands heads to Bluebird
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands heads to Bluebird Diner after browsing a selection of bicycles at artifacts on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE