Former Hawkeye wrestler Thomas Gilman won Saturday's 57-kilogram title at the World Team Trials over former teammate Tony Ramos
Thomas Gilman topped Darian Cruz at Saturday's Senior World Team Trials, 9-0, to avenge the only loss of his senior season at Iowa in the NCAA semifinals.
Thomas Gilman unloads on social media and trash talk ahead of his finals series against former Iowa teammate Tony Ramos at the Senior World Team Trials
The Iowa 125-pounder finished third at the NCAA Championships. Chad Leistikow / The Register
The undefeated Iowa 125-pounder pinned Nicholas Piccinini and had some very choice words after the match. Chad Leistikow
The Iowa 125-pounder is trying to become the program's first unbeaten national champion since 2010.
The top-ranked Iowa 125-pounder enters Friday's quarterfinal match against Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni. Gilman beat Piccininni, 12-4, on Jan. 15.
The 125-pounder said there was a pre-match incident with Ohio State's Jose Rodriguez. Gilman went on to tech fall Rodriguez.
The top-ranked 125-pounder is 5-0 with five pins this season.
Iowa 125-pounder Thomas Gilman after two bonus-point wins at the NCAA Championships. Andy Hamilton/HawkCentral.com
Thomas Gilman scored a first-period pin against Minnesota.
Iowa's Thomas Gilman is 8-0 with eight bonus-point victories this season. Andy Hamilton/The Register
The Iowa 125-pounder rallied for a stunning 7-5 overtime win over third-seeded Joey Dance after a tying takedown and ride-out at the end of the third period. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral.com
The Iowa 125-pounder reacts after beating Cornell's Nahshon Garrett with a late takedown. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral.com
The Hawkeye 125-pounder talks nutrition.
Council Bluffs native and recent University of Iowa standout Thomas Gilman will wrestle for a gold medal at the Senior men’s freestyle World Championships at noon Friday.
Gilman won four straight tournament matches at 57 kilograms (125.5 pounds) in Paris to earn the finals berth. The 23-year-old is competing in his first senior-level championships, and will be the lone United States representative in Friday’s gold medal round.
After notching three decisions and an impressive quarterfinal win by technical superiority in the Central Time Zone’s early morning hours, Gilman will face Yuki Takahashi of Japan for the 57-kilogram world title at AccorHotels Arena.
The unseeded and 19th-ranked Gilman trailed Ukraine’s Andriy Yatsenko 2-0 in the first minute of his opening match, but fended off ankle lace attempts and ultimately strung together single-leg takedowns to win, 5-2. After a tight 3-0 victory against Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran in the second round, Gilman opened up his offense against Uzbekistan’s Nodirjon Safarov for a 12-1 quarterfinals stoppage.
Patient on defense and aggressive in the tie, Gilman muscled his way to the semifinals where he outlasted North Korea’s Hak-jin Jong in a back-and-forth match that featured pushouts and scoring near the edge of the mat.
Gilman could become the fifth former Hawkeye wrestler to win a gold medal at the World Championships, and the first since Bill Zadick in 2006.
More: Thomas Gilman gearing up for senior-level World Championships
Men’s freestyle championship matches begin at noon (CDT). Live viewing is available at trackwrestling.com ($9.99 for tournament) or on NBC’s Olympic Channel. A tape-delayed broadcast will be shown at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
GILMAN’S TOURNAMENT PATH
First round: Decision over Ukraine’s Andriy Yatsenko, 5-2
Second round: Decision over Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi, 3-0
Quarterfinals: Technical superiority over Uzbekistan’s Nodirjon Safarov, 12-1
Semifinals: Decision over North Korea’s Hak-jin Jong, 5-4
More: Thomas Gilman wants to become wrestling mainstay at World Championships
