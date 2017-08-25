Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman wins World Team Trials | 1:13 Former Hawkeye wrestler Thomas Gilman won Saturday's 57-kilogram title at the World Team Trials over former teammate Tony Ramos 1 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Gilman avenges 2017 NCAA loss | 0:22 Thomas Gilman topped Darian Cruz at Saturday's Senior World Team Trials, 9-0, to avenge the only loss of his senior season at Iowa in the NCAA semifinals. 2 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman on trash talk | 0:49 Thomas Gilman unloads on social media and trash talk ahead of his finals series against former Iowa teammate Tony Ramos at the Senior World Team Trials 3 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman: 'Bronze medal. Whoop-dee-doo' | 1:11 The Iowa 125-pounder finished third at the NCAA Championships. Chad Leistikow / The Register 4 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman calls Oklahoma State wrestler a punk | 2:02 The undefeated Iowa 125-pounder pinned Nicholas Piccinini and had some very choice words after the match. Chad Leistikow 5 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman wants 5 pins in 5 matches at NCAAs | 1:22 The Iowa 125-pounder is trying to become the program's first unbeaten national champion since 2010. 6 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Iowa's Thomas Gilman sends a message to his next opponent | 0:46 The top-ranked Iowa 125-pounder enters Friday's quarterfinal match against Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni. Gilman beat Piccininni, 12-4, on Jan. 15. 7 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman on Clark-less Hawkeyes, post-match feud | 2:28 The 125-pounder said there was a pre-match incident with Ohio State's Jose Rodriguez. Gilman went on to tech fall Rodriguez. 8 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman: 'Everything in my life matters' | 0:57 The top-ranked 125-pounder is 5-0 with five pins this season. 9 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Gilman: 'I'm here to do business' | 1:19 Iowa 125-pounder Thomas Gilman after two bonus-point wins at the NCAA Championships. Andy Hamilton/HawkCentral.com 10 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Gilman: 'Fans are hungry to see me destroy guys' | 3:44 Thomas Gilman scored a first-period pin against Minnesota. 11 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Gilman playing mind games with opponents | 2:02 Iowa's Thomas Gilman is 8-0 with eight bonus-point victories this season. Andy Hamilton/The Register 12 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman compares clutch move to killing a deer | 2:08 The Iowa 125-pounder rallied for a stunning 7-5 overtime win over third-seeded Joey Dance after a tying takedown and ride-out at the end of the third period. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral.com 13 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Thomas Gilman doesn't give two blanks about opponent's ranking | 1:24 The Iowa 125-pounder reacts after beating Cornell's Nahshon Garrett with a late takedown. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral.com 14 of 15 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE THE BEST OF THOMAS GILMAN Would Thomas Gilman ever eat a piece of cake? | 0:35 The Hawkeye 125-pounder talks nutrition. 15 of 15 Last VideoNext Video Thomas Gilman wins World Team Trials

Thomas Gilman attempts a takedown in a World Championships quarterfinal match against Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Safarov in Paris, France. (Photo: Mark Lundy/Courtesy of Hawkeye Athletic Communications)

After three years of coming up short at the NCAA Championships, Thomas Gilman needed less than six months to make a finals appearance on the international stage.

Iowa’s three-time All-American lightweight worked through his 57-kilogram (125.5 pounds) weight class on Friday in Paris, winning four matches before dropping a 6-0 decision to earn silver at the Senior men’s freestyle World Championships.

Gilman was the lone American in Friday afternoon’s finals and fell to Japan’s Yuki Takahashi in a tense gold medal match.

“I came here to be a world champ,” Gilman told media in the AccorHotels Arena after his semifinal victory. “People said, ‘Well, we’ll see, he came here to throw his hat in the ring.’ But I didn’t come here to throw my hat in the ring. I’m in the finals. I’m here to take the whole (expletive) thing.”

Thomas Gilman is going home with the silver after a hard fought battle with Yuki Takahashi of Japan 6-0. Congratulations to Thomas Gilman! pic.twitter.com/1oFydj7hcH — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) August 25, 2017

Gilman’s offense was overpowering in the tournament’s early rounds with Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands barking from the corner. Takahashi proved too elusive to take down with a gold medal on the line, countering the former Hawkeye’s shots and defending one last threatening attack with 30 seconds remaining on the edge of the mat.

That the Council Bluffs native even got an unseeded shot at the gold medal was a testament to his climb since the collegiate season. Gilman needed a shocking finals comeback at May’s Last Chance Qualifier in Minnesota, an unbeaten tournament and sweep at June’s World Team Trials in Nebraska, and four wins in under five hours on Friday in France to meet Takahashi.

Buy Photo Iowa's three-time All-American Thomas Gilman has his sights former teammate Tony Ramos at this weekend’s Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo: Press-Citizen file photo)

“I’ll never be an NCAA champion,” Gilman said after qualifying as the United States representative at June’s World Team Trials. “I’m over that. I want to be a world champion.”

The 19th-ranked Gilman trailed Ukraine’s Andriy Yatsenko 2-0 in the first minute of his opening match, but fended off ankle lace attempts and ultimately strung together single-leg takedowns to win 5-2. After a tight 3-0 victory against Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran in the second round, Gilman opened up his offense against Uzbekistan’s Nodirjon Safarov for a 12-1 quarterfinals stoppage.

Gilman brought the 🔥🔥. He will now meet Jong (PRK) in the semis after a 12-1 TF over Safarov (UZB)



Full 1/8 Match-->https://t.co/K5oI1QEKiMpic.twitter.com/83BAv1xm7X — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) August 25, 2017

Patient on defense and aggressive in the tie, Gilman muscled his way to the semifinals where he outlasted North Korea’s Hak-jin Jong in a back-and-forth match that featured pushouts and scoring near the edge of the mat.

Gilman was the highest-placing American lightweight in the year’s top freestyle tournament since Henry Cejudo won Olympic gold in 2008.

“Things turn around really quickly, and I think that’s good for me,” Gilman said Friday. “I can recover quicker than a lot of guys, I think. I think this format favors me.”

The 23-year-old was competing in his first senior-level championships. He was a Junior freestyle bronze medalist in 2014.

GILMAN’S TOURNAMENT PATH

First round: Decision over Ukraine’s Andriy Yatsenko, 5-2

Second round: Decision over Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi, 3-0

Quarterfinals: Technical superiority over Uzbekistan’s Nodirjon Safarov, 12-1

Semifinals: Decision over North Korea’s Hak-jin Jong, 5-4

Finals: Decision loss to Japan’s Yuki Takahashi, 6-0