IOWA RECRUIT TYLER LINDERBAUM VS. IOWA CITY REGINA Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum destroys rush attempt right as it begins | 0:12

Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum destroys rush attempt right as it begins. Matthew Bain

IOWA RECRUIT TYLER LINDERBAUM VS. IOWA CITY REGINA Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum records big tackle for loss on game's first play | 0:17

Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum records big tackle for loss on first play of game against Regina. Matthew Bain

IOWA RECRUIT TYLER LINDERBAUM VS. IOWA CITY REGINA Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum stuffs running back at line of scrimmage | 0:11

Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum stuffs running back at line of scrimmage. Matthew Bain

SOLON, Ia. — Iowa commit Tyler Linderbaum is poised for a big senior season with the Solon Spartans, as part of what might be the best defensive line in the state.

Linderbaum headlines the unit, though. And he showed why in his home opener Friday night — on the very first play of Solon's rivalry game against eastern Iowa powerhouse Regina. And in front of his recruiter at Iowa, no less. 

He had a pair tackles for loss, a sack and a couple more tackles before halftime of this game.

Linderbaum, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound nose tackle known for his uncanny athleticism, picked Iowa over Iowa State and interest from Minnesota. 

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.

 

