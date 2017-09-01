Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum destroys rush attempt right as it begins. Matthew Bain
SOLON, Ia. — Iowa commit Tyler Linderbaum is poised for a big senior season with the Solon Spartans, as part of what might be the best defensive line in the state.
Linderbaum headlines the unit, though. And he showed why in his home opener Friday night — on the very first play of Solon's rivalry game against eastern Iowa powerhouse Regina. And in front of his recruiter at Iowa, no less.
He had a pair tackles for loss, a sack and a couple more tackles before halftime of this game.
Linderbaum, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound nose tackle known for his uncanny athleticism, picked Iowa over Iowa State and interest from Minnesota.
