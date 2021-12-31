'Trailblazer. Advocate. Mentor. Leader:' Remembering Christine Grant, a pioneer for women's sports

Christine Grant, a pioneer and voice in the fight for gender equity in college athletics, died Friday at the age of 85.

Grant became the University of Iowa’s first women’s athletic director in 1973, the year after federal Title IX legislation was passed requiring gender equity in college sports. She testified before Congress several times advocating for the law, which was opposed by the NCAA.

After her retirement from the Iowa athletic department in 2000, Grant remained an active member of the Iowa sports scene.

After the news of Grant’s death Friday, many took to social media to remember the “giant among giants.”

Iowa Hawkeyes, fans remember Dr. Christine Grant