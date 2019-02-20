CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery discusses Jordan Bohannon's final shot attempt and an overall tough offensive performance vs. Maryland. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It was fitting that Tuesday’s game ended with two missed shots by Iowa, because that was the theme of Maryland’s 66-65 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten Conference) were dreadful when it came to putting the ball in the basket. Isaiah Moss made 4 of 14; Jordan Bohannon 2 of 11; Luka Garza 1 of 7; and Joe Wieskamp missed all five of his attempts.

That’s four Iowa starters who are ordinarily very gifted about getting shots to fall who simply had poor nights on the same night. That’s too much to overcome.

“We just had a lot of guys with an off night shooting,” Bohannon said after Iowa made only 19 of its 58 field-goal attempts (32.8 percent). “I thought I had good looks at the end of the game that I just couldn’t make. That’s what happens sometimes in the Big Ten. You’re going to have nights like that.”

Bohannon and Moss each had shots on the final sequence that fell off the rim. That was after two consecutive last-second victories. The law of averages caught up to Iowa at last. No team can afford to take every game down to the final possession.

“It’s hard to win three games, especially in the Big Ten, at the last second,” Bohannon said. “We’ve been playing really well down the stretch. I think that says a lot about this team.”

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a basket as time ticks down while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a basket as time ticks down while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey while being introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey while being introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up after introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up after introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball for a put-back while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball for a put-back while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) rises to shoot a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) rises to shoot a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) misses a dunk while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) misses a dunk while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles for a jump ball against Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles for a jump ball against Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (not pictured) getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (not pictured) getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) and Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) and Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) and Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) and Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) saves a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) saves a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) attempts to get a pass away while Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (right) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) attempts to get a pass away while Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (right) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon calls out to players heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon calls out to players heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) jumps up the crowd after making a 3-point basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) jumps up the crowd after making a 3-point basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) and Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) and Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) falls to the ground while going for a rebound against Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) falls to the ground while going for a rebound against Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon walks the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon walks the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) runs up court after during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) runs up court after during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) takes the ball up court while Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) takes the ball up court while Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) reacts after drawing a foul from Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) reacts after drawing a foul from Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) rises to shoot a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) rises to shoot a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to get a pass out while Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) and Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to get a pass out while Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) and Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) draws contact from Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) draws contact from Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) shoots a basket while Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) shoots a basket while Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) passes to a teammate while Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr. (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) passes to a teammate while Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr. (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) walks towards the baseline after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) walks towards the baseline after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick claps during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick claps during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) heads to the bench past Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) heads to the bench past Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (left) defend Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (left) defend Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey gestures to teammates while settling in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey gestures to teammates while settling in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) defends Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) defends Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) grabs a rebound off of a missed 3-point attempt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) grabs a rebound off of a missed 3-point attempt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) makes a free throw with 25 seconds remaining during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) makes a free throw with 25 seconds remaining during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland Terrapins bench reacts heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland Terrapins bench reacts heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) rises to shoot a basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) rises to shoot a basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) gets a hug from Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) gets a hug from Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) celebrates with coaches after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) celebrates with coaches after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Cook holds his own in the post

    Iowa power forward Tyler Cook took only four shots, but he made three of them, all dunks. It was a quiet game offensively for him.

    “We're in a motion offense. Yes, they were paying attention to him. They were coming sometimes to double. I want him to shoot more,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

    “We try to get him free in transition, try to get him free in motion. Ran some sets. It's one of those things.”

    Cook said he wasn’t turning down shots. It was just that he didn’t get as many touches as he normally does.

    But the same was true of Maryland’s post players, and Cook deserves credit for that. Terrapins star Bruno Fernando scored 11 points, including the game-winner on a putback with 7.8 seconds left. But he was 2 of 5 from the field; standout freshman forward Jalen Smith was 2 of 4.

    Cook was the only Iowa big man on the floor down the stretch. Garza was benched and McCaffery opted to go with a smaller lineup instead of using backup center Ryan Kriener.

    “I knew it would be a battle. I knew we’d either both go off or neither of us would have a huge offensive day,” Cook said of his matchup with Fernando.

    “One on one, he’s a great player. So we had guys digging. We doubled a few times. And thankfully I was able to keep him off the block, keep him out of his comfort zone a little bit.”

    Garza takes performance to heart

    Garza scored all five of his points in the first half. He had three rebounds, all on the offensive end, proving he was active, just not effective.

    It’s been four quiet games in a row for the Hawkeye sophomore, and he showed afterwards that he was feeling the strain.

    “I don’t think I did one good thing tonight. Terrible performance. Frustrated with myself,” Garza told reporters in an unusually hushed tone.

    “I just wasn’t able to help my team at all. … They’re defending me well, but that’s a game I know I can dominate. For some reason, I wasn’t able to.”

    Garza puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform. Maybe too much pressure. He looks like a player struggling to get back into his comfort zone right now. The Hawkeyes certainly need him to get there soon. He’s too big of an offensive threat.

    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon had some pointed remarks about the officiating. Hear why he was upset, and whether he second-guesses his final shot: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Bohannon shows frustration as well

    Maryland was called for 22 fouls, Iowa just 12. Still, Bohannon was exasperated by what he felt were a number of uncalled fouls, particularly on Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan.

    “I was getting frustrated a little bit with the officiating. As much as I hate to say it, I think Cowan should have been fouled out in the first half, honestly, the way he plays. Every official I think knows the way he plays, and you saw that towards the end of the game how much he was fouling,” said Bohannon, who showed his disgust after one Cowan foul when he turned and flung the basketball against the rim of Maryland’s basket.

    Cowan was called for four fouls. Bohannon made 8 of 9 free throws. But Cowan was not whistled on Bohannon’s final shot. Bohannon said Cowan grabbed him on the forearm on that play. Cowan told reporters he had his hand on the ball.

    “It’s crazy. I put my hand on him, it’s a foul. But he can ride me the entire game and I get called for a ticky-tack foul in the first half where I didn’t touch him. So it’s just how it goes sometimes,” Bohannon said.

