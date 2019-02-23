CLOSE

Iowa forward Tyler Cook says the team met Friday to discuss the comments by radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin, and that it won't be a distraction. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Gary Dolphin was absent from Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night, and so was any reaction from the university or its basketball team about the suspended broadcaster.

Dolphin, the radio voice of Hawkeye football and men’s basketball for 22 years, will not be calling basketball games for at least the rest of this season. That’s the punishment that Hawkeye Sports Properties announced earlier Friday because Dolphin referred to opposing player Bruno Fernando, who is black, as “King Kong” after Maryland defeated Iowa on Tuesday. Iowa’s athletics department issued a statement of support for that decision later.

Dolphin apologized in a news release for his "negative remarks."

The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 76-70 in overtime Friday night, with Jim Albracht calling the game alongside former Iowa star Bobby Hansen, Dolphin’s longtime broadcast partner. They did not address the Dolphin suspension in their hour-long pregame. Hansen told the Register after the game that he will not be speaking on the matter.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta slipped into his seat just before tipoff and headed downstairs before the game’s conclusion, not wishing to speak with reporters. An athletics department worker said coach Fran McCaffery would not answer questions about the situation either.

Gary Dolphin: Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks.
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks.
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he's comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he's comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
Gary Dolphin
Gary Dolphin
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Register file photo
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes after the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes'
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Register file photo
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers Ed Podolak and Gary Dolphin as they enter their 20th season in the booth together. Mark Marturello, The Register
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City.
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City. Matthew Holst / Press-Citizen
    There is no scheduled news conference at which Barta will speak. The university is standing by its two-sentence statement instead.

    “The University of Iowa athletics department supports Hawkeye Sports Properties decision to indefinitely suspend radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin,” the statement read.

    “The University of Iowa athletics department values diversity and is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all members of its campus community.”

    It was certainly the talk of the fanbase, though. Among the sellout crowd Friday was a pair of men who donned dolphin costumes with the words “Save the Dolph.” They posed for a few photos and took the outfits off at halftime.

    Hawkeye players said after the game that they had a team meeting Friday with McCaffery and spoke about the Dolphin suspension. They said it’s an internal matter and will not be a distraction.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, gets embraced by Luka Garza while Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, gets embraced by Luka Garza while Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in overtime during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana, 76-70 in OT.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana, 76-70 in OT. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a rebound against Indiana guard Aljami Durham (1) and Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a rebound against Indiana guard Aljami Durham (1) and Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) bumps chests with Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) bumps chests with Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Hawkeyes are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets helped up by Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) and Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets helped up by Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) and Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled by Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled by Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) catches a pass while Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) catches a pass while Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Aljami Durham (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Aljami Durham (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and Indiana guard Devonte Green, left, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and Indiana guard Devonte Green, left, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) waits to shoot a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) waits to shoot a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Pyrotechnics go off before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Pyrotechnics go off before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A person wearing a dolphin costume with the words "Save the Dolph" printed on it gestures during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A person wearing a dolphin costume with the words "Save the Dolph" printed on it gestures during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with freshman manager Dylan Mihalke before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with freshman manager Dylan Mihalke before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Oskaloosa forward Xavier Foster talks with Iowa assistant Sherman Dillard before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Oskaloosa forward Xavier Foster talks with Iowa assistant Sherman Dillard before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, high-fives Riley Till before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, high-fives Riley Till before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa facilities crew puts out a fire before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa facilities crew puts out a fire before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana head coach Archie Miller calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana head coach Archie Miller calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket while Indiana forward De'Ron Davis (20) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket while Indiana forward De'Ron Davis (20) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A fan wearing a dolphin costume with the wording "Save the Dolph" dances during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A fan wearing a dolphin costume with the wording "Save the Dolph" dances during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A person wearing a dolphin costume with the wording "Save the Dolph" walks past the media section with University of Iowa President J. Bruce Harreld and Athletic Director Gary Barta to the right during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A person wearing a dolphin costume with the wording "Save the Dolph" walks past the media section with University of Iowa President J. Bruce Harreld and Athletic Director Gary Barta to the right during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery is embraced by Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza (55) after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery is embraced by Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza (55) after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa students (from left) Joe Nathe, Nick Augustine, Payton Augustine, Nicholas Helderbrand and Jeffery Horak wear shirts reading, "Free Dolph" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa students (from left) Joe Nathe, Nick Augustine, Payton Augustine, Nicholas Helderbrand and Jeffery Horak wear shirts reading, "Free Dolph" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana forward Evan Fitzner (55) drives for a loose ball against Iowa center Luka Garza, back, and Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana forward Evan Fitzner (55) drives for a loose ball against Iowa center Luka Garza, back, and Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) drives to the basket while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) drives to the basket while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) takes teh ball up court while Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) takes teh ball up court while Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) Indiana forward De'Ron Davis (20) and Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) Indiana forward De'Ron Davis (20) and Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defend Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) gets defended by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, far left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defend Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) gets defended by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, far left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket while Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Indiana forward Jake Forrester (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Indiana forward Jake Forrester (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Michael Baer high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Michael Baer high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) hugs his brother Jack after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) hugs his brother Jack after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) hugs his brother Jack after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) hugs his brother Jack after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) does an interview with Fox Sports after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) does an interview with Fox Sports after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick warm up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick warm up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Michael Baer shoots a basket during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa forward Michael Baer shoots a basket during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Connor McCaffery (from left) C.J. Fredrick, Austin Ash and Jack Nunge go through warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Connor McCaffery (from left) C.J. Fredrick, Austin Ash and Jack Nunge go through warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick shoots a basket during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick shoots a basket during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      “Coach addressed the comments with us. It was important for us earlier (Friday) to focus on the game,” Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook said. “They’re going to handle that whatever way they feel appropriate. It’s imperative for us to continue to focus on what’s going on, especially if we keep getting games like that.”

      A Maryland spokesperson said the university would not have comment on the Dolphin suspension, either. 

      No. 19 Iowa (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten Conference) has played four consecutive games decided in the final seconds or in overtime. The Hawkeyes next play at Ohio State on Tuesday.

      Longtime Hawkeyes radio voice Gary Dolphin has been suspended for calling Maryland’s Bruno Fernando "King Kong” during Feb. 19 basketball broadcast. Adam Wilson, Wochit

       

