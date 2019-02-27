CLOSE Longtime Hawkeyes radio voice Gary Dolphin has been suspended for calling Maryland’s Bruno Fernando "King Kong” during Feb. 19 basketball broadcast. Adam Wilson, Wochit

Longtime Iowa broadcaster Gary Dolphin will return from his suspension for Iowa's spring football practices, and will be on the mic for both football and men's basketball games next season, Hawkeye Sports Properties announced Wednesday.

Dolphin was suspended from men's basketball broadcasts twice this season, most recently after referring to Maryland star Bruno Fernando as "King Kong" following a Feb. 19 game. He has been replaced by Jim Albracht for the remainder of this basketball season.

Iowa radio play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin

Dolphin and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will meet with reporters at 3 p.m. Wednesday to address the situation for the first time publicly.

Learfield’s Hawkeye Sports Properties made the suspension and reinstatement decisions after discussions with the Iowa athletics department. Dolphin has served as the “Voice of the Hawkeyes” since 1996.

Dolphin was previously suspended after making disparaging comments about Iowa guard Maishe Dailey during what he assumed was a commercial break in a November game.