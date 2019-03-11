CLOSE

Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook and junior guard Jordan Bohannon were named to all-Big Ten Conference teams Monday.

Cook was named second team all-Big Ten by a media vote and third team by the league's coaches. Bohannon was also voted to the third team by coaches.

Cook leads the Hawkeyes with 15 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Bohannon is third in scoring at 11.8 points and first in assists with 105. He also has shown a knack for hitting dramatic late-game shots.

In addition, Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp was named to the league's five-member all-freshman team. The Muscatine native is averaging 11 points on 43 percent 3-point shooting.

The Hawkeyes (21-10, 10-10 Big Ten) open play in the conference tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Chicago against either Illinois or Northwestern. Iowa is the 6 seed in the 14-team event.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten player of the year by media and coaches. Purdue's Matt Painter was selected as coach of the year in both votes.

Bohannon and sophomore center Luka Garza were named honorable mention all-Big Ten in the media vote.

Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) gets to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) gets to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook gets fouled by Northwestern center Barret Benson, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook gets fouled by Northwestern center Barret Benson, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talk with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talk with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Northwestern's Anthony Gaines (11) and Dererk Pardon (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Northwestern's Anthony Gaines (11) and Dererk Pardon (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) argues with an official on a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) argues with an official on a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Northwestern forward Vic Law during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Northwestern forward Vic Law during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is fouled by Iowa forward Tyler Cook while driving to the basket during the first half of Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is fouled by Iowa forward Tyler Cook while driving to the basket during the first half of Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Jake Forrester (4) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Jake Forrester (4) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) leans against Indiana forward Juwan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) leans against Indiana forward Juwan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball around Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis (20) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball around Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis (20) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall.
Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Iowa forward Tyler Cook defends during the first half Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Iowa forward Tyler Cook defends during the first half Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook controls the ball during the first half against Michigan, Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook controls the ball during the first half against Michigan, Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks in front of Minnesota forwards Jordan Murphy (3) and Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks in front of Minnesota forwards Jordan Murphy (3) and Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) The Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Williams Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Williams Arena. Harrison Barden / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) defends during the first half at Williams Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Harrison Barden / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Forward Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket in the first half against forward Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans on January 24, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Forward Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket in the first half against forward Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans on January 24, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Getty Images
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) reacts after fouling Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) reacts after fouling Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, finds a basket as he is fouled by Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, finds a basket as he is fouled by Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The Associated Press
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) fights for possession of the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevor Williams (50) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) fights for possession of the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevor Williams (50) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) claps while back on defense during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) claps while back on defense during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs down a loose ball ahead of Bryant's Joe Kasperzyk, left, SaBastian Townes (54) and Tanner Johnson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs down a loose ball ahead of Bryant's Joe Kasperzyk, left, SaBastian Townes (54) and Tanner Johnson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) helps up Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) helps up Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4).
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4). Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward during the first half of a game at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. MIKE CARTER, USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Iowa
Tyler Cook and Iowa were among the early darlings of this college basketball season, until they ran into the Badgers last weekend. Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer, AP
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Associated Press
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes' game against Seton Hall at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile for the camera as they watch the women's WNIT first round game against Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played his last game as a Hawkeye. The deadline for him to return to Iowa is May 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward Luka Garza, second from right, and forward Nicholas Baer, right, stop Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) from scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten conference tournament, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Michael Finke (43) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2)
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) defend against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Josh Newkirk (2) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews (1) defends in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past Nebraska's Isaiah Roby, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's Isaac Copeland (14) and Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 87-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended by Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Southern Utah at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Collin Hartman (30) drives to the basket while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a call as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) looks during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) and forward Jack Nunge (2) defend the shot attempt by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon (3) and Tyler Cook (5) are going to be catalysts in keeping the Hawkeyes humming on the court this season as sophomores. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts after hitting a shot against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts after hitting a shot against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs a fast break in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs a fast break in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three point basket while Indiana Hoosiers guard Aljami Durham (1) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three point basket while Indiana Hoosiers guard Aljami Durham (1) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, fights for a loose ball with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, fights for a loose ball with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon grabs a loose ball in front of Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon grabs a loose ball in front of Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) rises to shoot a basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) rises to shoot a basket while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets helped up by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (left) defend Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (back) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (left) defend Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) jumps up the crowd after making a 3-point basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) jumps up the crowd after making a 3-point basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) defends Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) defends Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a basket as time ticks down while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a basket as time ticks down while Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) for a loose ball during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) for a loose ball during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa players (from left: Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Riley Till) have had a lot to be excited about in February, with a 4-0 record that includes three tight wins and a rout of No. 5 Michigan.
    Iowa players (from left: Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Riley Till) have had a lot to be excited about in February, with a 4-0 record that includes three tight wins and a rout of No. 5 Michigan. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots over Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots over Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) The Associated Press
    "Jordan Bohannon for 3" has happened 239 times in the Iowa junior's sharpshooting career to date. That ties him for second all time at Iowa with Matt Gatens, and he's just 23 behind Jeff Horner's school-record 262 3-pointers.
    "Jordan Bohannon for 3" has happened 239 times in the Iowa junior's sharpshooting career to date. That ties him for second all time at Iowa with Matt Gatens, and he's just 23 behind Jeff Horner's school-record 262 3-pointers. Jeffrey Becker USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three point basket over Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) at the end of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three point basket over Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) at the end of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Iowa forward Riley Till on the bench after making a 3-point basket to defeat Northwestern during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Iowa forward Riley Till on the bench after making a 3-point basket to defeat Northwestern during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs to celebrate with teammates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs to celebrate with teammates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) calls out to teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) calls out to teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is mobbed by teammates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is mobbed by teammates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes topped Northwestern, 80-79. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Jan 27, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) shoots the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 27, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) shoots the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) inbounds a ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) inbounds a ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) smiles while heading to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) smiles while heading to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. John Beale, AP
    Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Putney, AP
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles while being defended by Bryant guard Adam Grant (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles while being defended by Bryant guard Adam Grant (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Bryant guard Adam Grant (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Bryant guard Adam Grant (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64.
    Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Savannah State guard Zaquavian "Qua" Smith (1) attempts a basket while being defend by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Savannah State guard Zaquavian "Qua" Smith (1) attempts a basket while being defend by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is fouled by Western Carolina guard Matt Halvorsen, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is fouled by Western Carolina guard Matt Halvorsen, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) calls out to teammates after making a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) calls out to teammates after making a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs back up court after making a 3-point basket as Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs back up court after making a 3-point basket as Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm grabs Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after the buzzer of a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm grabs Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after the buzzer of a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) watches as his 3-point shot lands while Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) watches as his 3-point shot lands while Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) hits a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) hits a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket over UKMC guard Rob Whitfield, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket over UKMC guard Rob Whitfield, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
    Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick (5) tries to get past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick (5) tries to get past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Since falling in the Big Ten Tournament on March 1,
    Since falling in the Big Ten Tournament on March 1, returning guard Jordan Bohannon says his main priority is helping hold the team together amid roster uncertainty. Nicole Sweet, USA TODAY Sports
    Jan. 2, 2018 – U-M vs. Iowa: Michigan's Muhammad-Ali
    Jan. 2, 2018 – U-M vs. Iowa: Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman goes to the basket past Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during the second half of U-M's 75-68 win in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Moritz Wagner defends Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during
    Moritz Wagner defends Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of Michigan's 77-71 overtime win in the Big Ten tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson scores against Iowa guard
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson scores against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of the second round game in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket during with Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket during with Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) The Associated Press
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after a three point shot against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3)
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share a moment with Jordan Bohannon, who kept Chris Street's consecutive free throw record intact, following the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer during the
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Feb 21, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 21, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles in the first half against the Minnesota Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon passes to Tyler Cook (not pictured)
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon passes to Tyler Cook (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts at the end of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 96-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts at the end of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 96-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Minnesota guard Nate Mason (2) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Minnesota guard Nate Mason (2) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Nebraska's James Palmer
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin forward Alex Illikainen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin forward Alex Illikainen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, left, drives past Iowa
    Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, left, drives past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, shoots over Maryland guard Kevin Huerter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, shoots over Maryland guard Kevin Huerter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Associated Press
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gets called for a charge during
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gets called for a charge during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Bibbs (10) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket over Alabama State's Austin Rogers (11) and Marice Wright (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives past Chicago State guard Rob Shaw, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives past Chicago State guard Rob Shaw, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during media day at Carver Hawkeye
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, drives past South Dakota guard Matt Mooney, left, during the first half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost its best player from a team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. Yet the feeling in Iowa City is that the Hawkeyes could be on the verge of returning to prominence in the Big Ten. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, drives past South Dakota guard Matt Mooney, left, during the first half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost its best player from a team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. Yet the feeling in Iowa City is that the Hawkeyes could be on the verge of returning to prominence in the Big Ten. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    NCAA Tournament days should be ahead for Jordan Bohannon
    NCAA Tournament days should be ahead for Jordan Bohannon (3) and the Hawkeyes, but not likely this year. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon makes the game-winning basket
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon makes the game-winning basket over Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes during the second half Thursday in Madison. Associated Press
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass over Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
    D'Mitrik Trice of the Badgers works against Jordan
    D'Mitrik Trice of the Badgers works against Jordan Bohannon of the Hawkeyes during the first half at the Kohl Center. Getty Images
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, high-fives forward
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, high-fives forward Tyler Cook have been headliners in Iowa's historically-good freshmen class. File photo/AP
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot past
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot past Rutgers guard Jake Dadika on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Bohannon finished with a team-high 17 points in the Hawkeye win. AP
    Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) inbounds the ball and
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) inbounds the ball and is fouled in the final seconds of the game at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to getting called
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to getting called for a personal foul in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Mike Williams (5) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Michigan Wolverines
    Jan 1, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) look to an official as they battle for a loose ball during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 86-83 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates after a teammate
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates after a teammate scores during the Iowa State vs. Iowa men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Iowa freshman Jordan Bohannon passes the ball to Peter
    Iowa freshman Jordan Bohannon passes the ball to Peter Jok against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    FILe - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Eron Gordon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a major rebuild. But the performance of their freshmen suggests it might not take that long. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILe - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Eron Gordon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a major rebuild. But the performance of their freshmen suggests it might not take that long. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles as
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during the Hawkeyes' game against Kennesaw State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) runs up court after during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) runs up court after during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) and Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) and Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to get a pass out while Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) and Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to get a pass out while Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) and Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, (from left), Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer after his game-winning 3-pointer against Rutgers on Saturday.
      Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, (from left), Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer after his game-winning 3-pointer against Rutgers on Saturday. Adam Hunger, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes the game-winning basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC).
      Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes the game-winning basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) reacts after Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) made the game-winning basket during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71-69.
      Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) reacts after Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) made the game-winning basket during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71-69. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) makes a basket while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) makes a basket while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets fouled by Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets fouled by Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) defends in the first half on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) defends in the first half on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp rises up for one of his four first-half 3-pointers Thursday, this one over Indiana's Justin Smith.
      Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp rises up for one of his four first-half 3-pointers Thursday, this one over Indiana's Justin Smith. AJ Mast, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a layup as Michigan center Jon Teske (15) looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a layup as Michigan center Jon Teske (15) looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (right, with current freshman Joe Wieskamp) is 73-81 in Big Ten play, including a (better) 36-36 mark in the second half of the league schedule.
      Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (right, with current freshman Joe Wieskamp) is 73-81 in Big Ten play, including a (better) 36-36 mark in the second half of the league schedule. Matthew Putney, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, left, drives around Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 82-67.
      Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, left, drives around Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 82-67. Charlie Neibergall/AP
      Fullscreen
      Michigan State guard Cassius Winston drives between Iowa's Connor McCaffery, left, and Joe Wieskamp during the first half Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Michigan State guard Cassius Winston drives between Iowa's Connor McCaffery, left, and Joe Wieskamp during the first half Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a three-point basket against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a three-point basket against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) rises to shoot a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) rises to shoot a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen