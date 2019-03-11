CLOSE Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon says his last-second 3-point attempt went as designed, but credits Nebraska defense for stopping it. Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook and junior guard Jordan Bohannon were named to all-Big Ten Conference teams Monday.

Cook was named second team all-Big Ten by a media vote and third team by the league's coaches. Bohannon was also voted to the third team by coaches.

Cook leads the Hawkeyes with 15 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Bohannon is third in scoring at 11.8 points and first in assists with 105. He also has shown a knack for hitting dramatic late-game shots.

Buy Photo Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Indiana forward Jake Forrester (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

In addition, Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp was named to the league's five-member all-freshman team. The Muscatine native is averaging 11 points on 43 percent 3-point shooting.

The Hawkeyes (21-10, 10-10 Big Ten) open play in the conference tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Chicago against either Illinois or Northwestern. Iowa is the 6 seed in the 14-team event.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten player of the year by media and coaches. Purdue's Matt Painter was selected as coach of the year in both votes.

Bohannon and sophomore center Luka Garza were named honorable mention all-Big Ten in the media vote.