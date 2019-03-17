CLOSE Tyler Cook discusses Iowa's No. 10 seed and first-round matchup with Cincinnati. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa fans looking to follow the men's basketball team to Columbus, Ohio, for its NCAA Tournament game Friday have two options for buying tickets.

Season ticket holders (including students) and I-Club members can visit hawkeyesports.com and request tickets until 5 p.m. Monday. Fans who request tickets will receive an e-mail Tuesday with information regarding their request.

Tickets are $100 for Iowa’s first-round contest against Cincinnati. Fans with tickets for the first game will receive them for the second round, if Iowa advances. Tickets must be picked up at the tournament site with a photo ID. Requests will be filled based on priority points.

Fans also can log on to the NCAA Ticket Exchange site by visiting https://www.nationwidearena.com/events/detail/marchmadness2019. Tickets there can be purchased for all six games in Columbus, or for two-game sessions.

The NCAA Ticket Exchange allows fans to sell and buy official tickets online in an NCAA-approved environment that is 100 percent guaranteed.