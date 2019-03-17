CLOSE

Iowa center Luka Garza will fulfill a childhood dream by playing in the NCAA Tournament.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa men's basketball team will march into the NCAA Tournament on Friday to face off against Cincinnati in Columbus, Ohio.

The Hawkeyes (22-11) earned a 10 seed in brackets revealed Sunday. It is Iowa's first appearance in the tournament in three seasons.

Sophomore center Luka Garza said the players watched the selection show in the locker room and were very excited when "Iowa" flashed on the TV screen.

"When you grow up playing basketball in your back yard, you think about making the tournament. You're watching all the March games. You dream of making upsets. You dream of making a run," said Garza, a native of Washington, D.C. "We have an opportunity to do that. If we play like we're capable of playing, we can play for a while in March."

Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks into the room to speak to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks into the room to speak to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Cincinnati (28-6) is a 7 seed and will be playing 107 miles from home. The teams have met eight times previously, with Cincinnati winning six. The most recent meeting was a 76-64 Hawkeye loss in the 2005 tournament in Indianapolis.

    "They'll definitely have some fans out there. But I think we'll have some fans out there, too," Garza said. "It's not their home gym, so it's not a home game for them. It's a neutral site."

    Iowa went 4-1 in neutral-site games this season.

    The Bearcats upset Houston 69-57 to claim the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship Sunday.

    Cincinnati is led by junior guard Jarron Cumberland, who averages 18 points and 4 assists per game. The Bearcats are coached by Mick Cronin and are making their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

    Cincinnati prefers to play at a slow tempo, ranking 338th in that category, according to Kenpom.com. The Bearcats are 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

    The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of 2 seed Tennessee and 15 seed Colgate on Sunday in Columbus.

    If Iowa advances to its first Sweet 16 in 20 years, it would be in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Iowa enters with five losses in its final six games, including 74-53 Friday against Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes were once 20-5 and thought to be trending toward a 5 seed. They were nationally ranked for 16 consecutive weeks before falling out in late February.

    Iowa went 11-0 in non-conference play, including wins over Iowa State, which won the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, and Oregon, the Pac-12 Tournament champions. The Hawkeyes were 10-10 in the Big Ten regular season, which was highlighted by a home win over Michigan. Iowa beat Illinois in its first Big Ten Tournament game Thursday before falling to Michigan, which went on to finish second.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball while being guarded by Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball while being guarded by Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Joe Wieskamp #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot while being guarded by Jordan Poole #2 and Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Joe Wieskamp #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot while being guarded by Jordan Poole #2 and Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: The Michigan Wolverines bench reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: The Michigan Wolverines bench reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center.
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center.
    The Michigan Wolverines bench celebrates after a basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago, March 15, 2019.
    The Michigan Wolverines bench celebrates after a basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago, March 15, 2019.
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein gestures to his team during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center.
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) drives past Iowa's Maishe Dailey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) drives past Iowa's Maishe Dailey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
    Iowa's Luka Garza (55) battles for the possession of the ball against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Iowa's Luka Garza (55) battles for the possession of the ball against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
    Michigan's Jon Teske (15) goes up for a shot over Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Michigan's Jon Teske (15) goes up for a shot over Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
    Michigan's Jon Teske (15) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Michigan's Jon Teske (15) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
    Michigan's Charles Matthews drives against Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Michigan's Charles Matthews drives against Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis is fouled by Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis is fouled by Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato, AP
      Those victories over two teams that won major-conference tournaments undoubtedly helped Iowa's case for getting into the tournament, but not enough to get an 8 or 9 seed, which most experts predicted. The Hawkeyes are one of eight Big Ten teams in the field, the most of any conference.

      "I don't really care about the seeding," Garza said. "We have a huge opportunity. Once you get into March, it doesn't matter where you're seeded. We see it all the time."

      This is Iowa's fourth NCAA Tournament berth in Fran McCaffery's nine seasons as head coach. He has a 2-3 record.

      The Hawkeyes lost in the First Four round against Tennessee in 2014; beat Davidson as a 7 seed in 2015 before losing to Gonzaga; and defeated Temple as a 7 seed in 2016 before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.

      WATCH Cincinnati Bearcats win AAC tournament, get No. 7 seed in NCAA Scott Springer, sspringer@enquirer.com

       

      NCAA Tournament 2019: Best players in the Des Moines bracket
      Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads the Wolverines at 14.9 points per game this season.
      Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads the Wolverines at 14.9 points per game this season. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
      Mar 14, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen leads the Gators in points per game (12) and steals (1.4) this season.
      Mar 14, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen leads the Gators in points per game (12) and steals (1.4) this season. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
      Michigan State guard Cassius Winston leads the Spartans in points per game (19), assists (7.5) and steals (1) this season.
      Michigan State guard Cassius Winston leads the Spartans in points per game (19), assists (7.5) and steals (1) this season. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
      Nevada forward Caleb Martin leads the Wolf Pack in points per game (19.2) and steals (1.4) this season.
      Nevada forward Caleb Martin leads the Wolf Pack in points per game (19.2) and steals (1.4) this season. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
      Louisville forward Jordan Nwora leads the Cardinals in points per game (17.2), rebounds (7.5) and steals (1) this season.
      Louisville forward Jordan Nwora leads the Cardinals in points per game (17.2), rebounds (7.5) and steals (1) this season. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
      Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game this season.
      Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game this season. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
      Bradley guard Darrell Brown leads the Braves in points (14.7) and assists (3.1) per game.
      Bradley guard Darrell Brown leads the Braves in points (14.7) and assists (3.1) per game. Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
      Forward Elijah Childs leads the Bradley Braves in rebounds (7.8 per game) and blocks (1.4) per game.
      Forward Elijah Childs leads the Bradley Braves in rebounds (7.8 per game) and blocks (1.4) per game. Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
      Florida center Kevarrius Hayes averages 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks, which both lead the Gators.
      Florida center Kevarrius Hayes averages 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks, which both lead the Gators. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
      Montana Grizzlies guard Ahmaad Rorie is second on the team in scoring this season at 15.1 points per game and leads the team with 4 assists per game.
      Montana Grizzlies guard Ahmaad Rorie is second on the team in scoring this season at 15.1 points per game and leads the team with 4 assists per game. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
      Louisville guard Christen Cunningham leads the Cardinals in assists this season with 4.9 per game.
      Louisville guard Christen Cunningham leads the Cardinals in assists this season with 4.9 per game. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
      Michigan center Jon Teske averages a team-best 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.
      Michigan center Jon Teske averages a team-best 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
      Minnesota guard Amir Coffey leads the Golden Gophers in points per game (16.3) and assists (3.2) this season.
      Minnesota guard Amir Coffey leads the Golden Gophers in points per game (16.3) and assists (3.2) this season. Nuccio DiNuzzo-USA TODAY Sports
      Nevada Wolf Pack forward Jordan Caroline's 9.6 rebounds per game are tops for the Wolf Pack and he's second on the team this season in scoring at 17.3 points per game.
      Nevada Wolf Pack forward Jordan Caroline's 9.6 rebounds per game are tops for the Wolf Pack and he's second on the team this season in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
      Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins leads the team with 9 rebounds per game this season.
      Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins leads the team with 9 rebounds per game this season. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
      Montana Grizzlies forward Jamar Akoh (15) leads the Grizzlies in points per game (15.5), rebounds (8.7) and steals (2) this season, but hasn't played since early February because of an injury.
      Montana Grizzlies forward Jamar Akoh (15) leads the Grizzlies in points per game (15.5), rebounds (8.7) and steals (2) this season, but hasn't played since early February because of an injury. Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
