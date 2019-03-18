CLOSE

Nicholas Baer is the only Iowa player with previous NCAA Tournament experience. What does he plan to tell his teammates? Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa Hawkeyes expect to be hearing from their lone senior this week. Often.

Nicholas Baer is the only one on the roster who has played in an NCAA Tournament game. That means when he speaks, everyone listens. Especially this week, as the Hawkeyes (22-11) prepare to face Cincinnati (28-6) in a first-round NCAA game in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is at 11:15 a.m. Friday on CBS.

“I’m sure he has some stuff that he wants to get off his chest about this time of year that he’ll want to make sure that we’re doing. For this week, especially when it comes to tournament play, I’m all ears from Nicholas. I’ll chime in when I have to,” said Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook, a team captain along with Baer and junior point guard Jordan Bohannon.

“He cares a lot about this group, cares a lot about us all individually. So when he has something to say, we all listen. And he talks often. He’s very fiery. The same fire you see in the game is what he brings to practice. When he has something to say, he says it. He’s not a shy guy by any stretch of the imagination. So we’re happy to have him.”

More: Iowa's NCAA Tournament game gets morning tipoff time, CBS broadcast

Baer was a redshirt freshman walk-on the last time Iowa reached the NCAA Tournament. He watched from the bench as Adam Woodbury tipped in the game-winning basket to upend Temple in overtime in the first round in 2016. Baer, who scored two points in that game, rushed to the court to give Woodbury a jubilant hug.

“That’s what you dream about. That’s something I’ll always cherish,” Baer recalled Sunday after the Hawkeyes learned they were a 10 seed in the NCAA’s South Region.

Baer scored 15 points against eventual national champion Villanova in the second round of the 2016 tournament. Iowa lost that game 87-68.

Chad Leistikow: Non-conference success has Iowa welcoming NCAA Tournament opener vs. Cincinnati

Then it was a maddening two-year stretch in which Baer and the Hawkeyes couldn’t get back to the dance. This season, Iowa players say, Baer has made March the focal point of every conversation.

“He’s been on us about preparing right,” sophomore center Luka Garza said of Baer. “He’s going to help us and lead us in every way he can. He’s been doing that all year.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts to a call, next to Maryland guard Darryl Morsell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland won 66-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts to a call, next to Maryland guard Darryl Morsell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland won 66-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defend against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defend against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, (from left), Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer after his game-winning 3-pointer against Rutgers on Saturday.
Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, (from left), Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer after his game-winning 3-pointer against Rutgers on Saturday. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) defend against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) defend against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walks off the court with assistant athletic trainer Brad Floy after taking a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walks off the court with assistant athletic trainer Brad Floy after taking a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, center, grabs a rebound between Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, center, grabs a rebound between Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket while Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket while Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 82-67.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 82-67. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gestures to the home crowd after the Dec. 6 win against Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 when wearing their alternative gray uniforms this season, having beaten UConn, Iowa State and Nebraska.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gestures to the home crowd after the Dec. 6 win against Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 when wearing their alternative gray uniforms this season, having beaten UConn, Iowa State and Nebraska. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, shoots over Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, shoots over Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevon Williams (50) battle Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for the ball in the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevon Williams (50) battle Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for the ball in the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Grady Eifert (24) dribbles past Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Grady Eifert (24) dribbles past Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) is fouled in the first half by Purdue Boilermakers center Matt Haarms (32) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) is fouled in the first half by Purdue Boilermakers center Matt Haarms (32) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts to knock the ball away from Purdue forward Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts to knock the ball away from Purdue forward Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Bryant guard Bryon Hawkins (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Bryant guard Bryon Hawkins (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) blocks Bryant forward SaBastian Townes (54) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) blocks Bryant forward SaBastian Townes (54) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends against Western Carolina junior forward Yalim Olcay (35) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends against Western Carolina junior forward Yalim Olcay (35) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer (51) pops a bounce pass in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer (51) pops a bounce pass in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) shoots over Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Buy Photo
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) shoots over Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives towards the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives towards the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) leaps in the air with Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while they celebrate a teammate's basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) leaps in the air with Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while they celebrate a teammate's basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, high fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, left, after a Baer scored a 3-pointer against Northern Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, high fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, left, after a Baer scored a 3-pointer against Northern Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) dribbles around UNI's IsaiahÊBrown (24) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) dribbles around UNI's IsaiahÊBrown (24) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) runs up court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) runs up court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips a ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips a ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice gets whacked on the side of the face by Iowa's Nicholas Baer as he goes up for a layup during the second half on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice gets whacked on the side of the face by Iowa's Nicholas Baer as he goes up for a layup during the second half on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) lays the ball up over Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) lays the ball up over Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets a steal from Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets a steal from Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) plays the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) plays the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends Guildford's Luke Harkins (4) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends Guildford's Luke Harkins (4) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay's Manny Patterson (15) and Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay's Manny Patterson (15) and Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes for the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes for the ball after blocking the shot of Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer sits on the court after the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer sits on the court after the Hawkeyes' 84-82 loss to Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Illinois
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Mark Smith (13) battle for the ball during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Sports Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Aaron Jordan (23) watches
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Aaron Jordan (23) watches Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) blocks the shot of forward Kipper Nichols (2) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer shoots a 3-pointer during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer chases down a loose ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer chases down a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Issa Thiam (35) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
]Iowa forward Nicholas Baer finds little room to drive
]Iowa forward Nicholas Baer finds little room to drive to the basket against Rutgers guard Corey Sanders during the first half Wednesday at the RAC. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland guard Anthony Cowan, center, as Cowan attempts to shoot over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed
Buy Photo
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed Timmer, left, and Graham Woodward for a loose ball at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer had a double-double in the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer had a double-double in the Hawkeyes' Hy-Vee Classic win against Drake. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the ball from South Dakota guard Carlton Hurst during the second half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 87-75. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Malcolm Hill (21) goes
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Malcolm Hill (21) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Illinois won 70-66. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Forwards Tyler Cook and Nicholas Baer have been two
Forwards Tyler Cook and Nicholas Baer have been two of Iowa's best players down the stretch as they make an NCAA Tournament push. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound between Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Maverick Morgan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound between Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Maverick Morgan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Eron Harris ,foreground, of MSU is fouled by Nicholas
Eron Harris ,foreground, of MSU is fouled by Nicholas Baer of Iowa as he passes to a teammate from the baseline. Kevin W. Fowler / for the Lansing State Journal
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a clean block of Nebraska
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a clean block of Nebraska guard Tai Webster's shot during the second half. Reese Strickland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) heads up court
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) heads up court as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) reaches for the ball during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Maryland Terrapins guard Jaylen Brantley (1) controls
Maryland Terrapins guard Jaylen Brantley (1) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for the ball against Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (5) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer blocks a shot by Purdue
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer blocks a shot by Purdue center Isaac Haas on Thursday. Charlie Neibergall / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer celebrates a foul during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer celebrates a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Thursday, March 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Virginia guard Darius Thompson (51) drives to the basket
Virginia guard Darius Thompson (51) drives to the basket defended by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Gary McCullough / AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Hawkeyes are four-point underdogs to the Bearcats, who are making a ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Iowa has lost five of its past six games.

    None of this matters to Baer. The Bettendorf native said it’s been in the back of his mind all year that his Hawkeye career is about to close.

    “I’m not ready to be done yet. I don’t think I ever will,” he said.

    “I just want us to make sure that we’re locked in and focused. I understand that it’s win or go home. But at the same time, not getting away from what we do. What will be some things that will successful against Cincinnati?”

    Baer tied a season-high with 17 points in Iowa’s most recent win, 83-62 over Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last week. Then he failed to score the next night as the Hawkeyes fell 74-53 to Michigan. He missed all three of his shots in that one, but did contribute five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals in 15 minutes. When he’s shut out in one statistical category, he always seems to find a way to make up for it elsewhere.

    “I just go into each game trying to impact the game with my energy and my effort,” Baer said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great against Michigan, but hopefully that changes.”

    Baer said he won’t make it a point to sit down the Hawkeyes as a group and lecture them about what to expect on the sport’s biggest stage. He thinks conversations will be more impromptu.

    His message will be that tournament games really aren’t that different than what the Hawkeyes have faced 33 times this season already.

    “Just understanding that it’s win or go home This is it. And I think everybody knows that. These guys have been preparing for this tournament, this game, for their whole lives,” Baer said.

    “You’re a little bit more excited. The juices are flowing, absolutely. But at the same time you have to remember it’s just one game and you’ve got to keep just doing your job and whatever your assignment is and just go from there.”

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE