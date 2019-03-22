March Madness: Iowa upsets Cincinnati in first round of 2019 NCAA Tourna...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) react to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) react to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) dunks the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) dunks the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball while falling to the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball while falling to the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Guard Justin Jenifer (3) and Cincinnati forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) battle for a loose ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half.
Guard Justin Jenifer (3) and Cincinnati forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) battle for a loose ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Guard Jarron Cumberland rises for a shot in the first half of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Friday, March 22.
Guard Jarron Cumberland rises for a shot in the first half of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Friday, March 22. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen
Center Nysier Brooks collects a pass in the first half.
Center Nysier Brooks collects a pass in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen
Guard Keith Williams scores in the first half.
Guard Keith Williams scores in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battles for the ball with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) and guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battles for the ball with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) and guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
A Hawkeyes fan reacts to play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
A Hawkeyes fan reacts to play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) drives down the court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) drives down the court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Cane Broome (15) drives down to the basket defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Cane Broome (15) drives down to the basket defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to move down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to move down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Herky before Iowa's NCAA Tournament game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Herky before Iowa's NCAA Tournament game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes band before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes band before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa and Cincinnati tip off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa and Cincinnati tip off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin durning a time out in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin durning a time out in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball in the first half defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball in the first half defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cincinnati players huddle up before their game against Iowa in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Cincinnati players huddle up before their game against Iowa in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is defended by Cincinnati guard Keith Williams during the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is defended by Cincinnati guard Keith Williams during the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives past Cincinnati's Logan Johnson (0) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives past Cincinnati's Logan Johnson (0) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72.
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72. Elsa, Getty Images
Fullscreen
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72.
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa's latest journey into the NCAA men's basketball tournament is going to last awhile.

    Joe Wieskamp made sure of that. So did Jordan Bohannon. Ditto Luka Garza.

    The Hawkeyes looked nervous at tipoff but were in complete control by the end Friday, erasing a 13-point deficit to dump seventh-seeded Cincinnati, 79-72, in a first-round game at Nationwide Arena.

    The 10 seed Hawkeyes (23-11) will face the winner of the Tennessee-Colgate game here Sunday. They are looking for their first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years.

    Garza led Iowa with 20 points. Wieskamp added 19, including two immaculate 3-pointers late after which he turned and smiles at the Hawkeye fans in the front row before retreating downcourt. Bohannon scored 13 points, most of them, improbably, by converting drives to the basket.

    All three were playing in their first-ever NCAA Tournament game. It may have showed early, but it certainly didn't late.

    Leistikow's First Thoughts: Hawkeyes showed their heart in NCAA Tournament win

    Iowa was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years, Cincinnati its ninth in a row.

    That was evident when the Bearcats used a 14-0 run to take an 18-5 lead, forcing Hawkeye forward Tyler Cook to the bench with two fouls in the process. Only Isaiah Moss had scored for Iowa in the opening 8 minutes. There had been four turnovers.

    But center Garza started finding success inside. Freshman forward Wieskamp got hot from the 3-point arc and converted a pair of drives. Iowa went to its 1-2-2 trapping press and 3-2 zone defense. It wasn’t perfect — Cincinnati had its way on the offensive glass — but it allowed the Hawkeyes to climb from the depths.

    Iowa point guard Bohannon, just 6-foot-1, made his first basket of the game with 0.5 seconds left in the first half on a stepback jumper and that cut the Bearcats’ lead to 36-31. That felt like a major victory for a Hawkeye team that looked shaky and on the verge of getting blown out at the outset.

    Garza and Wieskamp each had 10 points in the opening half. The Hawkeyes limited Cincinnati star Jarron Cumberland to four.

    Iowa made a strong charge to open the second half, making four of five shots in one stretch. A Bohannon 3-pointer gave the Hawkeyes their first lead at 40-39. Cincinnati ran off five straight points to take the lead back.

    The next time Iowa earned an advantage, it was from a much more unlikely source. Backup point guard Connor McCaffery, battling an illness and unavailable for pregame warmups, calmly stepped into a 3-pointer from the right elbow and put Iowa on top 53-52. McCaffery was 5-for-27 from the arc entering play.

    Nicholas Baer made a 3-pointer to put Iowa ahead 62-59. Cincinnati tied the score.

    Garza powered in for a layup to restore a 64-62 Hawkeye edge. That one held up. Wieskamp added to it. So did Bohannon.

    Iowa has won its past three opening-round games in this event. But it has fallen to a 2 seed in the second round the last two times.

    That's the recent history this group of Hawkeyes will be looking to change.

     

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE