Photos: Iowa stages furious rally but falls 83-77 in overtime to Tennessee
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to play in overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes fan watch the game in overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) shoots the ball in overtime against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to play in overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) in overtime play in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to play in overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) react to losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) react to losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) and forward Kyle Alexander (11) battle for a rebounded ball with Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) shoots the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots the ball defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to ally in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes fan watch the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates a play in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to play in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes fan reacts to ally in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) steals the ball from Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles down the court in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) goes to the basket in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) battle for the ball in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) shoots the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) moves down court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
General view go the tip off in the game between Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) jumps to defend Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to move the ball defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives down the court defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles down court in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to dribble down the court defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Zach Kent (33) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks to move the ball defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball surrounded by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) goes to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) dunks the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk reacts to a play in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) goes to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) shoots the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) goes to the basket in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) goes to the basket in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) blocks a shot from Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes bench watch the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) battle for the ball in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) falls to the ground while passing the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) drives down the court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) goes to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans watch the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) leaps to bother Iowa center Ryan Kriener in the first half of Sunday's NCAA Tournament game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk runs down the court before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
    COLUMBUS, Ohio — This was nearly the sweetest comeback in Iowa men's basketball history.

    Heck, the history of this whole blessed NCAA Tournament.

    But the Hawkeyes saw their season end Sunday with an 83-77 overtime loss to second-seeded Tennessee in the second round of the tournament at Nationwide Arena.

    The Hawkeyes spotted Tennessee a 25-point lead and then burst out of the halftime locker room with a determined blitz that stopped the Volunteers in their tracks.

    Forward Tyler Cook led the way for the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes (23-12) by scoring the first 11 points of the second half and assisting on two more baskets.

    Suddenly, Iowa had life.

    Jordan Bohannon hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 61-56. Isaiah Moss beat the shot clock with an amazing corner 3-pointer to make it 65-64.

    Bohannon made three free throws to tie the score 67-67. Joe Wieskamp, a freshman, made the two free throws that forced overtime.

    Tennessee (31-5) scored the first seven points of the extra session, however, the biggest shot a Jordan Bone deep 3-pointer just as the shot clock expired.

    Iowa had finally run out of gas. The largest comeback in tournament history by a winning team remains the 25 points BYU overcame in a 2012 First Four game.

    The Hawkeyes were valiant and brilliant for 20 minutes. But that's not enough on this stage. They fall short of a Sweet 16 berth that has eluded the program since 1999.

    Fifth-ranked Tennessee advances to play Purdue on Thursday in Louisville.

    Bohannon led Iowa with 18 points. Moss added 16. Luka Garza scored 13 and Cook and Wieskamp had 11 apiece.

    It was a team effort that created the deficit and a team effort that nearly made history.

    So close.

    ► Leistikow's First Thoughts: One of the greatest comebacks in Hawkeye history falls short

    For the second consecutive game here, Iowa dug itself a big hole early, unable to keep pace with Tennessee’s quicker athletes. The Volunteers raced to a 20-9 lead before the Hawkeyes could even record an assist.

    Iowa had fallen behind 18-5 against Cincinnati on Friday before rallying for a 79-72 first-round win.

    Tennessee got 12 points off of eight Hawkeye turnovers in the first half, and outscored them 7-0 in fast-break points. Forward Admiral Schofield scored 17 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

    Iowa trailed 49-28 at halftime, the only bright spots a pair of 3-pointers from Bohannon and Moss. Bohannon’s second was the 263rd of his career, passing Jeff Horner for most in program history. He is just a junior.

    Cook, the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, continued to struggle on this stage. He missed all five of his shot attempts and was held scoreless in the first half. He was 1-for-9 in Friday’s 79-72 win over Cincinnati.

    That changed in a hurry after intermission. Cook was determined to put up a fight. His teammates followed his lead, right till the bitter end.

    Cook tested the NBA draft process a year ago and has indicated he intends to do so again. The junior may have played his final game as a Hawkeye. Iowa’s lone senior was reserve forward Nicholas Baer, who had four points in his swan song.

