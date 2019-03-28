CLOSE

Iowa guard Maishe Dailey also wishes the team could wear gray jerseys against Tennessee. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Maishe Dailey was the last player to join the Iowa basketball team's 2016 recruiting class.

And the guard from Ohio is the first to leave.

Dailey has decided to transfer after his junior year, the university announced Thursday. He played in all 35 games this season, averaging 2.5 points as the ninth man in the rotation.

Dailey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing player known more for the length he brought to the defensive end than his offense, did not score a point in Iowa's two NCAA Tournament games last weekend. The Hawkeyes finished 23-12 after beating Cincinnati in the opener and falling to second-seeded Tennessee in overtime Sunday. The games were played in Columbus, Ohio, meaning Dailey's Hawkeye career ended in his home state, where he had 8-10 family members in attendance.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Maishe Dailey gestures to teammates while settling in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey gestures to teammates while settling in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) goes for a layup which was blocked by Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) goes for a layup which was blocked by Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a basket at the end of the first half while Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) and Rutgers forward Shaq Carter (13) defend during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a basket at the end of the first half while Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) and Rutgers forward Shaq Carter (13) defend during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, high-fives Riley Till before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, high-fives Riley Till before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pulls down on the net before introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pulls down on the net before introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a basket while Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) react during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) react during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Action from Purdue's win against Iowa in West Lafayette on Thursday January 3, 2019. Purdue defeated the Hawkeyes 86-70. Iowa's Maishe Dailey
Action from Purdue's win against Iowa in West Lafayette on Thursday January 3, 2019. Purdue defeated the Hawkeyes 86-70. Iowa's Maishe Dailey Frank Oliver/For the Journal & Courier
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey catches a pass over Bryant guard Tanner Johnson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey catches a pass over Bryant guard Tanner Johnson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) high-fives Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) high-fives Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, grabs a rebound over Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, grabs a rebound over Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) splits the defense of Michigan State Spartans guard Conner George (41) and Michigan State Spartans guard Jack Hoiberg (10) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) splits the defense of Michigan State Spartans guard Conner George (41) and Michigan State Spartans guard Jack Hoiberg (10) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes while being defended by Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes while being defended by Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Adams (4) steals a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Adams (4) steals a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) watches as his 3-point shot lands while Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (left) watches as his 3-point shot lands while Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots over Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) shoots over Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after scoring against Illinois Fighting Illini with teammate Maishe Dailey (1) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery (R) talks to guard Maishe Dailey (1) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey celebrates a 3-pointer during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford, right, drives
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford, right, drives to the basket past Iowa guard Maishe Dailey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey puts in an open dunk during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey puts in an open dunk during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey drives the ball around
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey drives the ball around Purdue sophomore Carson Edwards at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Musa Jallow, bottom, battles
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Musa Jallow, bottom, battles for the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey, top, as Buckeyes guard Andrew Dakich, right, looks to assist during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey gets kicked between the legs during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey gets kicked between the legs during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery helps Maishe Dailey
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery helps Maishe Dailey after big fall during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey celebrates a 3-pointer during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Southern Utah at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate as Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray provides coverage at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) drives to the basket in front of Chicago State forward John Joyce (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 95-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) drives to the basket in front of Chicago State forward John Joyce (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 95-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey takes a shot during practice at
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa freshmen Tyler Cook, from left, Riley Till, Ryan
Iowa freshmen Tyler Cook, from left, Riley Till, Ryan Kriener and Maishe Dailey react as a teammate is interviewed during Iowa's annual basketball media day in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Incoming Hawkeye freshman Maishe Dailey is trying to
Incoming Hawkeye freshman Maishe Dailey is trying to put on 10 pounds of muscle this summer in the hopes of showing off his versatility when the basketball season begins. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Dailey averaged 4.9 points as a sophomore, highlighted by a 16-point outing in a victory over Colorado.

    But playing time figured to be tougher to come by next season, as the Hawkeyes will add guard CJ Fredrick to the mix after a redshirt season, plus incoming freshmen Patrick McCaffery (a 6-8 wing) and Joe Touissant (a point guard).

    “Maishe has expressed his desire to play his final season elsewhere,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a university news release. “Maishe has been a great teammate and a valuable member of our program throughout his career. We thank him for his contributions to our program and we wish him the best.”

    Dailey had originally committed to Rutgers, but signed with Iowa in May 2016 after a coaching change with the Scarlet Knights. He opted not to redshirt as a freshman and averaged 2.3 points in 12 games.

    “I would like to thank Coach McCaffery and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa program,” Dailey said in the university release. “I want to wish my teammates the best of luck in the future.”

    Dailey's final season as a Hawkeye also included an unfortunate episode in which longtime radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin singled him out for criticism during comments he thought were made off the air. Dolphin was suspended for two games for that.

    The other members of Dailey's class were Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener and Cordell Pemsl.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE