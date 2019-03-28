CLOSE Iowa guard Maishe Dailey also wishes the team could wear gray jerseys against Tennessee. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Maishe Dailey was the last player to join the Iowa basketball team's 2016 recruiting class.

And the guard from Ohio is the first to leave.

Dailey has decided to transfer after his junior year, the university announced Thursday. He played in all 35 games this season, averaging 2.5 points as the ninth man in the rotation.

Dailey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing player known more for the length he brought to the defensive end than his offense, did not score a point in Iowa's two NCAA Tournament games last weekend. The Hawkeyes finished 23-12 after beating Cincinnati in the opener and falling to second-seeded Tennessee in overtime Sunday. The games were played in Columbus, Ohio, meaning Dailey's Hawkeye career ended in his home state, where he had 8-10 family members in attendance.

Dailey averaged 4.9 points as a sophomore, highlighted by a 16-point outing in a victory over Colorado.

But playing time figured to be tougher to come by next season, as the Hawkeyes will add guard CJ Fredrick to the mix after a redshirt season, plus incoming freshmen Patrick McCaffery (a 6-8 wing) and Joe Touissant (a point guard).

“Maishe has expressed his desire to play his final season elsewhere,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a university news release. “Maishe has been a great teammate and a valuable member of our program throughout his career. We thank him for his contributions to our program and we wish him the best.”

Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Dailey had originally committed to Rutgers, but signed with Iowa in May 2016 after a coaching change with the Scarlet Knights. He opted not to redshirt as a freshman and averaged 2.3 points in 12 games.

“I would like to thank Coach McCaffery and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa program,” Dailey said in the university release. “I want to wish my teammates the best of luck in the future.”

Dailey's final season as a Hawkeye also included an unfortunate episode in which longtime radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin singled him out for criticism during comments he thought were made off the air. Dolphin was suspended for two games for that.

The other members of Dailey's class were Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener and Cordell Pemsl.