CLOSE

Iowa forward Tyler Cook says he and his teammates challenged each other at halftime. They obviously got results. Listen in: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa forward Tyler Cook took a long look at turning pro a year ago before coming back for his junior season.

But that was his last one in the black and gold.

Cook announced Friday that he's planning to hire an agent and will definitely put his name in for the June 20 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 power forward's Iowa career concludes with him as one of only nine players in program history to total more than 1,300 points and 600 rebounds.

“What a ride! These past three years have been arguably the most important of my life,” Cook posted on social media. “Going through what we did as a team allowed me to learn more than I can put into words. This year my teammates and coaches challenged each other to simply be better, and we did that. Although we feel we could have been playing longer, we achieved our goal of getting this program back to the NCAA Tournament. I’m honored that I was able to be a part of that.

“After weighing my options both last year and now, my family and I, along with the help of my coaches, have decided to enter the 2019 NBA Draft and hire an agent. This has been my lifelong dream. I am excited and ready to take on the challenge of making these dreams come to fruition. I want to thank each and every person who has supported me throughout my time at the University of Iowa.”

Cook was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media this season after leading Iowa in scoring scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), while ranking fifth in the Big Ten in free throws attempted per game (6.1).

The native of St. Louis, Missouri, posted a team-best six double-doubles this season and is one of 15 players in Iowa history to record at least 15 career double-doubles.

On Thursday, Iowa freshman forward Joe Wieskamp announced that he is exploring the NBA draft process but has not hired an agent. He has until May 29 to decide whether to return, as Cook did a year ago.

“We fully support Tyler’s decision to pursue his professional goals,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “It has been an honor to coach Tyler the past three years and watch him develop both as a player and person. We are thankful for Tyler’s significant contributions that he has made to our basketball program. My staff and I look forward to supporting Tyler in the next steps of his journey.”

Iowa finished 23-12 this season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Cook's three years. The Hawkeyes beat Cincinnati in the opening round before losing in overtime to Tennessee.

Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to ally in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to ally in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) forward Nicholas Baer (51) guard Jordan Bohannon (3) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) forward Nicholas Baer (51) guard Jordan Bohannon (3) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Mar 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) looks on during the second half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) looks on during the second half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (14) wins a rebound against Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (14) wins a rebound against Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec 15, 2018; Des Moines, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to block the shot of Northern Iowa Panthers guard Trae Berhow (11) as Hawkeyes guards Maishe Dailey (1) and Connor McCaffery (30) look on during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2018; Des Moines, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to block the shot of Northern Iowa Panthers guard Trae Berhow (11) as Hawkeyes guards Maishe Dailey (1) and Connor McCaffery (30) look on during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
UW forward Ethan Happ battles Iowa's Tyler Cook for a rebound during the second half.
UW forward Ethan Happ battles Iowa's Tyler Cook for a rebound during the second half. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Badgers forward Ethan Happ tries to muscle a rebound away from Iowa forward Tyler Cook.
Badgers forward Ethan Happ tries to muscle a rebound away from Iowa forward Tyler Cook. Mary Langenfeld, Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Badgers forward Nate Reuvers ponders his options while being guarded by Iowa forward Tyler Cook on Thursday night.
Badgers forward Nate Reuvers ponders his options while being guarded by Iowa forward Tyler Cook on Thursday night. Mary Langenfeld, Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Iowa
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) controls the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Iowa
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Iowa
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Iowa
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) controls the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench between Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw and Andrew Francis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench between Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw and Andrew Francis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket while Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket while Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Indiana forward Jake Forrester (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Indiana forward Jake Forrester (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Feb 22, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) controls the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) controls the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery is embraced by Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza (55) after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery is embraced by Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza (55) after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) walk off the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) gets to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) gets to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook gets fouled by Northwestern center Barret Benson, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook gets fouled by Northwestern center Barret Benson, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talk with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talk with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Northwestern's Anthony Gaines (11) and Dererk Pardon (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks while Northwestern's Anthony Gaines (11) and Dererk Pardon (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) argues with an official on a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) argues with an official on a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Northwestern forward Vic Law during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Northwestern forward Vic Law during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is fouled by Iowa forward Tyler Cook while driving to the basket during the first half of Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is fouled by Iowa forward Tyler Cook while driving to the basket during the first half of Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Jake Forrester (4) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Jake Forrester (4) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) leans against Indiana forward Juwan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) leans against Indiana forward Juwan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball around Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis (20) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball around Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis (20) in the second half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall.
Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) looks to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Iowa forward Tyler Cook defends during the first half Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Iowa forward Tyler Cook defends during the first half Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook controls the ball during the first half against Michigan, Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook controls the ball during the first half against Michigan, Feb. 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks in front of Minnesota forwards Jordan Murphy (3) and Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks in front of Minnesota forwards Jordan Murphy (3) and Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Williams Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Williams Arena. Harrison Barden / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) defends during the first half at Williams Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Harrison Barden / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Forward Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket in the first half against forward Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans on January 24, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Forward Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket in the first half against forward Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans on January 24, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) reacts after fouling Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) reacts after fouling Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, finds a basket as he is fouled by Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, finds a basket as he is fouled by Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) fights for possession of the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevor Williams (50) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) fights for possession of the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevor Williams (50) at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) slam dunks in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) claps while back on defense during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) claps while back on defense during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Bryant guard Joe Kasperzyk (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs down a loose ball ahead of Bryant's Joe Kasperzyk, left, SaBastian Townes (54) and Tanner Johnson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs down a loose ball ahead of Bryant's Joe Kasperzyk, left, SaBastian Townes (54) and Tanner Johnson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) helps up Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) helps up Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4).
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4). Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward during the first half of a game at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. MIKE CARTER, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Iowa
Tyler Cook and Iowa were among the early darlings of this college basketball season, until they ran into the Badgers last weekend. Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes' game against Seton Hall at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile for the camera as they watch the women's WNIT first round game against Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played his last game as a Hawkeye. The deadline for him to return to Iowa is May 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Buy Photo
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward Luka Garza, second from right, and forward Nicholas Baer, right, stop Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) from scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten conference tournament, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Michael Finke (43) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2)
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) defend against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Buy Photo
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Josh Newkirk (2) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews (1) defends in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past Nebraska's Isaiah Roby, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's Isaac Copeland (14) and Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Fullscreen
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 87-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended by Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Southern Utah at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Collin Hartman (30) drives to the basket while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a call as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) looks during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) and forward Jack Nunge (2) defend the shot attempt by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon
Buy Photo
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon (3) and Tyler Cook (5) are going to be catalysts in keeping the Hawkeyes humming on the court this season as sophomores. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE