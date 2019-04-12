Iowa forward Tyler Cook says he and his teammates challenged each other at halftime. They obviously got results. Listen in: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa forward Tyler Cook took a long look at turning pro a year ago before coming back for his junior season.
But that was his last one in the black and gold.
Cook announced Friday that he's planning to hire an agent and will definitely put his name in for the June 20 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 power forward's Iowa career concludes with him as one of only nine players in program history to total more than 1,300 points and 600 rebounds.
“What a ride! These past three years have been arguably the most important of my life,” Cook posted on social media. “Going through what we did as a team allowed me to learn more than I can put into words. This year my teammates and coaches challenged each other to simply be better, and we did that. Although we feel we could have been playing longer, we achieved our goal of getting this program back to the NCAA Tournament. I’m honored that I was able to be a part of that.
“After weighing my options both last year and now, my family and I, along with the help of my coaches, have decided to enter the 2019 NBA Draft and hire an agent. This has been my lifelong dream. I am excited and ready to take on the challenge of making these dreams come to fruition. I want to thank each and every person who has supported me throughout my time at the University of Iowa.”
Tyler Cook to enter 2019 NBA Draft.— Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) April 12, 2019
Thank you Tyler for three memorable seasons in Black and Gold: https://t.co/mfNaTVfJ0C // #Hawkeyespic.twitter.com/ebstylshr2
Cook was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media this season after leading Iowa in scoring scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), while ranking fifth in the Big Ten in free throws attempted per game (6.1).
The native of St. Louis, Missouri, posted a team-best six double-doubles this season and is one of 15 players in Iowa history to record at least 15 career double-doubles.
On Thursday, Iowa freshman forward Joe Wieskamp announced that he is exploring the NBA draft process but has not hired an agent. He has until May 29 to decide whether to return, as Cook did a year ago.
“We fully support Tyler’s decision to pursue his professional goals,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “It has been an honor to coach Tyler the past three years and watch him develop both as a player and person. We are thankful for Tyler’s significant contributions that he has made to our basketball program. My staff and I look forward to supporting Tyler in the next steps of his journey.”
Iowa finished 23-12 this season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Cook's three years. The Hawkeyes beat Cincinnati in the opening round before losing in overtime to Tennessee.
Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 184
- 2 of 184
- 3 of 184
- 4 of 184
- 5 of 184
- 6 of 184
- 7 of 184
- 8 of 184
- 9 of 184
- 10 of 184
- 11 of 184
- 12 of 184
- 13 of 184
- 14 of 184
- 15 of 184
- 16 of 184
- 17 of 184
- 18 of 184
- 19 of 184
- 20 of 184
- 21 of 184
- 22 of 184
- 23 of 184
- 24 of 184
- 25 of 184
- 26 of 184
- 27 of 184
- 28 of 184
- 29 of 184
- 30 of 184
- 31 of 184
- 32 of 184
- 33 of 184
- 34 of 184
- 35 of 184
- 36 of 184
- 37 of 184
- 38 of 184
- 39 of 184
- 40 of 184
- 41 of 184
- 42 of 184
- 43 of 184
- 44 of 184
- 45 of 184
- 46 of 184
- 47 of 184
- 48 of 184
- 49 of 184
- 50 of 184
- 51 of 184
- 52 of 184
- 53 of 184
- 54 of 184
- 55 of 184
- 56 of 184
- 57 of 184
- 58 of 184
- 59 of 184
- 60 of 184
- 61 of 184
- 62 of 184
- 63 of 184
- 64 of 184
- 65 of 184
- 66 of 184
- 67 of 184
- 68 of 184
- 69 of 184
- 70 of 184
- 71 of 184
- 72 of 184
- 73 of 184
- 74 of 184
- 75 of 184
- 76 of 184
- 77 of 184
- 78 of 184
- 79 of 184
- 80 of 184
- 81 of 184
- 82 of 184
- 83 of 184
- 84 of 184
- 85 of 184
- 86 of 184
- 87 of 184
- 88 of 184
- 89 of 184
- 90 of 184
- 91 of 184
- 92 of 184
- 93 of 184
- 94 of 184
- 95 of 184
- 96 of 184
- 97 of 184
- 98 of 184
- 99 of 184
- 100 of 184
- 101 of 184
- 102 of 184
- 103 of 184
- 104 of 184
- 105 of 184
- 106 of 184
- 107 of 184
- 108 of 184
- 109 of 184
- 110 of 184
- 111 of 184
- 112 of 184
- 113 of 184
- 114 of 184
- 115 of 184
- 116 of 184
- 117 of 184
- 118 of 184
- 119 of 184
- 120 of 184
- 121 of 184
- 122 of 184
- 123 of 184
- 124 of 184
- 125 of 184
- 126 of 184
- 127 of 184
- 128 of 184
- 129 of 184
- 130 of 184
- 131 of 184
- 132 of 184
- 133 of 184
- 134 of 184
- 135 of 184
- 136 of 184
- 137 of 184
- 138 of 184
- 139 of 184
- 140 of 184
- 141 of 184
- 142 of 184
- 143 of 184
- 144 of 184
- 145 of 184
- 146 of 184
- 147 of 184
- 148 of 184
- 149 of 184
- 150 of 184
- 151 of 184
- 152 of 184
- 153 of 184
- 154 of 184
- 155 of 184
- 156 of 184
- 157 of 184
- 158 of 184
- 159 of 184
- 160 of 184
- 161 of 184
- 162 of 184
- 163 of 184
- 164 of 184
- 165 of 184
- 166 of 184
- 167 of 184
- 168 of 184
- 169 of 184
- 170 of 184
- 171 of 184
- 172 of 184
- 173 of 184
- 174 of 184
- 175 of 184
- 176 of 184
- 177 of 184
- 178 of 184
- 179 of 184
- 180 of 184
- 181 of 184
- 182 of 184
- 183 of 184
- 184 of 184
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.