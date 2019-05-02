CLOSE Iowa guard Isaiah Moss scored eight points in a 74-53 loss to the Wolverines. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Isaiah Moss, a three-year starter at shooting guard for Iowa, will transfer to another Division I school for his final season, he told the Register on Thursday.

Moss, who has been in the Hawkeye program for four seasons, is seeking a grad transfer, which will make him immediately eligible.

Moss said he was not yet ready to conduct media interviews on the subject.

“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches, and all the fans for being there for me,” Moss said in a university news release. “The last four years have been a great experience.”

The 6-foot-5 Chicago native started all 35 games for Iowa this season, averaging 9.2 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the 3-point arc. He had averaged 11.1 points as a sophomore.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) goes to the basket in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports)

Moss tested the NBA Draft process a year ago, but opted not to take that step this spring.

Moss's departure leaves Iowa coach Fran McCaffery with three open scholarships for next season. Power forward Tyler Cook has declared for the NBA Draft after leading the Hawkeyes in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (7.6) in his junior season. In addition, reserve wing player Maishe Dailey earlier announced his intention to transfer to Akron.

That leaves point guard Jordan Bohannon and center Ryan Kriener as the only seniors on next year's Iowa team.

The Hawkeye finished 23-12 this winter, bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Moss had 16 points in his final game as a Hawkeye, an overtime loss to Tennessee.

247Sports David Eickholt and Stadium's Jeff Goodman were among the first to report news of the transfer.

Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.