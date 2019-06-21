CLOSE

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is in a big-time program now and that means big-time goals for himself and his position.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — You can’t travel any farther south in the continental United States than Key West, Florida.

The island sits 90 miles north of Cuba, a vacation draw for those who love to dive and snorkel and watch breathtaking sunsets.

It is not conducive to attracting college football scouts. Especially not if you’re an undersized running back.

Geography was working against Mekhi Sargent, even after he put up a 2,000-yard rushing season as a senior at Key West High. No one noticed.

“You’re always overlooked I feel like,” Sargent said last week at the Iowa football complex, where he enters the summer atop the depth chart at tailback. “You’re at the bottom of the map. Not a lot of people give guys down there an opportunity.”

There was no sense of self-pity in Sargent’s voice, only a lingering determination to keep proving himself.

He led the Hawkeyes with 745 rushing yards last year as a sophomore. It should have been 1,000, Sargent pointed out. That’s his benchmark. That’s what he’s aiming to hit as a junior this fall.

He rushed for 173 yards in a regular season-ending win over Nebraska, a sign that he’s earning the trust of his coaches. That felt good, Sargent admitted. But he also still winces when recalling the 27 yards he gained in a loss against Northwestern in his first career start.

This is how Sargent is wired. It’s how he believes he must think if he’s to continue to succeed where so many have told him he would not.

It started in his childhood in Key West when he began working in middle school to earn money for clothes and shoes that he knew his mother, Yolanda Gardner, could not afford.

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Since the opener, Mekhi Sargent (10) has enjoyed Iowa's longest run of the season: 23 yards at Penn State. The Hawkeyes need more explosive plays from their running game.
Since the opener, Mekhi Sargent (10) has enjoyed Iowa's longest run of the season: 23 yards at Penn State. The Hawkeyes need more explosive plays from their running game. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Derrick Barnes of Purdue brings down Mekhi Sargent of Iowa in the second half Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue defeated Iowa 38-36.
Derrick Barnes of Purdue brings down Mekhi Sargent of Iowa in the second half Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue defeated Iowa 38-36. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run behind his blockers lineman Keegan Render (69) and Alaric Jackson (77) against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run behind his blockers lineman Keegan Render (69) and Alaric Jackson (77) against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) sheds a tackle during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) sheds a tackle during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Koa Farmer #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Koa Farmer #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent gets away from a Maryland lineman on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent gets away from a Maryland lineman on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland defensive lineman Bryon Cowart (9) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland defensive lineman Bryon Cowart (9) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled along the sideline as Maryland offensive lineman Evan Gregory (52) chases him down during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled along the sideline as Maryland offensive lineman Evan Gregory (52) chases him down during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland wide receiver D.J. Turner (1) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland wide receiver D.J. Turner (1) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is hit out of bounds by Maryland safety Antwaine Richardson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is hit out of bounds by Maryland safety Antwaine Richardson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Running back Mekhi Sargent (10) has not fumbled as a Hawkeye, which spans 63 carries and four receptions. He did not lose a fumble in his 205 carries for Iowa Western Community College last season, either.
Running back Mekhi Sargent (10) has not fumbled as a Hawkeye, which spans 63 carries and four receptions. He did not lose a fumble in his 205 carries for Iowa Western Community College last season, either. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) at Kinnick Stadium.
Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) at Kinnick Stadium. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY
Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards stuffs Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent at the line of scrimmage.
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards stuffs Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent at the line of scrimmage. Mark Hofmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent tiptoes along the sideline after running the ball for a first down against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent tiptoes along the sideline after running the ball for a first down against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after running back Mekhi Sargent scored against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after running back Mekhi Sargent scored against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, right, slips out of the hands of Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, right, slips out of the hands of Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, hands off to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, hands off to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent, left, Ivory Kelly-Martin, center and Toren Young, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent, left, Ivory Kelly-Martin, center and Toren Young, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Sargent would scramble up trees to gather Spanish limes and mangoes, bag them up and sell them. His best friend’s grandfather had a construction company and paid Sargent for light labor, like painting fences. Sargent spent one summer working for the city — mowing, raking and shoveling for spending money. He even worked at Dunkin’ Donuts.

    That attitude carried over to sports.

    “My plan is to outwork the hardest worker,” Sargent said.

    After a great high school career, he found himself with one option — Iowa Western Community College. This was not how Sargent pictured things unfolding. He had never been farther from home than Alabama.

    He looked up the Reivers’ roster and saw a couple of other players from Florida.

    “If they can adapt, I can adapt,” Sargent told himself.

    Off to Council Bluffs he went. The first impression was unsettling.

    “I was just like, ‘Where am I?’” Sargent recalled. “I landed. I see nothing but corn fields, farms. The highways are different. I don’t see any bodies of water. No sun.”

    Sargent didn’t have enough warm clothes for an Iowa winter. A teammate loaned him a heavy jacket. He didn’t have enough money for food or transportation. He didn’t understand why he was asked to redshirt his first season.

    Sargent said he never thought about returning home that first year, but there were a lot of quiet moments in his room when the doubt would creep in.

    “Is the game really for me?” Sargent wondered.

    The next year, Sargent was a junior college all-American after rushing for 1,449 yards. Iowa’s coaching staff kept visiting him. He sensed he was about to get an offer, and finally did, joining the Hawkeyes last summer and entering a three-man competition with Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin for carries.

    Sargent, listed generously at 5-foot-10 and now at a “solid” 212 pounds, made a quick impression.

    “His motor’s always going, no matter how many plays he runs. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it 100 percent, full speed. That’s the kind of guy he is,” Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said of Sargent. “One thing that’s impressed me is how physical he is consistently every single play.”

    Sargent doesn’t care that he’s listed as the team’s top running back this summer. He knows Young and Kelly-Martin are tough competitors. He took notice that the Hawkeyes brought in freshmen running backs Shadrick Byrd and Tyler Goodson.

    “I always look at myself as the underdog, I always feel like I have something to prove,” Sargent said.

    This summer, Sargent earned the coveted “Golden Hawk” award given to anyone who meets all of his strength and conditioning goals. He is still grinding like he has since middle school. He’s confident better things are ahead for him, starting with that 1,000-yard season.

    “I feel like I’m here for a reason. I’ve put in a lot of work to be here,” Sargent said.

    “I don’t know what’s to come, but I feel like it could be something special.”

    Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

