CLOSE

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is feeling comfortable after his latest knee surgery. Hear more: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Cordell Pemsl is feeling so comfortable these days that he sauntered into a room full of reporters Thursday with his dog, Lucy, in tow.

Iowa teammate Ryan Kriener paused in the middle of his interview and laughed at the sight. Pemsl has always marched to the beat of his own drum. He didn’t want to leave the dog he’s owned for five years home alone, he explained. Lucy was on her best behavior, later wandering over to lay down by CJ Fredrick’s feet during his interview.

As for Pemsl, the Hawkeye forward has been cleared to fully participate in summer workouts after having a third knee surgery last winter. He’s added 15 pounds to get back to 245 on his 6-foot-8 frame and reports no more pain in his leg.

“I feel comfortable moving at this weight. I feel good moving my feet on the perimeter,” Pemsl said after sitting out almost all of last season to rehabilitate. He’ll have two years of eligibility left.

Pemsl’s latest surgery was to remove some hardware left behind from the one that preceded it. He noticed consistent nagging pain and just wanted to be done with it.

 “I think that was probably one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Pemsl said, even though it meant he missed out on a season that saw the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

Pemsl could only watch as his teammates beat Cincinnati in their opening game before falling in overtime to second-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Watching was motivation for the Dubuque native, however.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) shakes hands with Cordell Pemsl before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) shakes hands with Cordell Pemsl before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Injured Iowa players Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza sit on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Injured Iowa players Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza sit on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl watches while teammates warm up before a NCAA men's basketball game against Savannah State on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Pemsl had a procedure to remove hardware near his knee on Dec. 18.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl watches while teammates warm up before a NCAA men's basketball game against Savannah State on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Pemsl had a procedure to remove hardware near his knee on Dec. 18. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts while players get separated back to their benches while Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts while players get separated back to their benches while Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to an official after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to an official after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) celebrates with Riley Till, Austin Ash and Michael Baer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) celebrates with Riley Till, Austin Ash and Michael Baer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after getting called for a foul while Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (left) high-fives Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after getting called for a foul while Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (left) high-fives Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) is fouled by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) is fouled by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fouls Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fouls Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UKMC forward Aleer Leek, left, runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UKMC forward Aleer Leek, left, runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) sits on the bench during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) sits on the bench during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is greeted by teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against UKMC, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is greeted by teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against UKMC, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) is defended
Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl is pictured during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. James Capen, David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-C
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates a 3-pointer from Maishe
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates a 3-pointer from Maishe Dailey during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) holds the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) holds the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Julian Moore (44) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl puts up a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl puts up a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives around
Buy Photo
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives around Iowa's Cordell Pemsl during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) is fouled by Colorado Buffaloes guard Lazar Nikolic (11) on a drive to the basket at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward P.J. Horne (14) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Poems scored 15 points as Iowa won 92-58. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl goes up for a contested shot during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl goes up for a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl led Iowa with a 61.7
Buy Photo
Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl led Iowa with a 61.7 field-goal percentage this season, mostly on shots like this against TCU on Sunday. Now he wants to develop a better outside shot. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cordell Pemsl and Iowa's interior players should have
Buy Photo
Cordell Pemsl and Iowa's interior players should have a sizeable advantage Wednesday when they host South Dakota in the first round of the NIT. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts to pass as Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Michael Jacobson (12) battle for postision during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won 81-70. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) moves to the basket
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) moves to the basket against Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) during the second half. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) hits a jump shot ucontested
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) hits a jump shot ucontested in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fights for a layup
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fights for a layup against Purdue forward Caleb Wanigan (50) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Rutgers center C.J. Gettys, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “Especially in that Tennessee game, I just felt like I could have just brought something that could have put us over the edge, and it’s hard when you’re in a suit and tie,” Pemsl said. “But I just knew that my time would come — and it’s still not here, but we’re still working.”

    And Pemsl is finally working pain-free.

    “I’m confident that I can still go out there and continue to be a player that can make a huge impact at this level,” he said. “As long as you tell yourself that and you work for that, then it will happen.”

    Fredrick adds weight and facets to his game

    CLOSE

    Iowa guard CJ Fredrick used his redshirt year to add facets to his game. Listen to him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Fredrick sat out last year as well, but not for medical reasons. The rookie shooting guard didn’t feel he was ready to play at the Big Ten Conference level with a mere 170 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame.

    Fredrick’s at 195 now, and the native of Cincinnati is eager to show he’s a well-rounded player.

    “I consider myself a really good shooter, but I would say, through this past season, I’m definitely more than that now,” Fredrick said.

    The redshirt freshman has a simple but lofty goal: to replace the departed Isaiah Moss as Iowa’s starting shooting guard. Moss transferred to Kansas after three years of starting. But point guard Jordan Bohannon also may miss this season after hip surgery.

    So Fredrick, who admits to feeling more comfortable on the wing, has been working to play both spots. There are minutes available, and he is eager to prove himself worthy of earning them.

    Fredrick said he’s become a much better ball-handler, passer and defender in his year away from the competition. He’s worked on adding double-moves, jab-steps and floaters to his offensive arsenal, knowing he needs to be more than just a standstill shooter.

    As for the added weight: “It helps with playmaking a lot more than people think,” Fredrick said. “Just know when you have that first step and you’re getting by somebody, he’s on your hip, and you have the strength to shield him off and make sure you’re not pushing off.”

    Billy Taylor can't say no to Fran McCaffery

    Billy Taylor has run his own college basketball programs for 14 seasons. But whenever Fran McCaffery comes calling, Taylor can’t stay away.

    That’s why Taylor is back in Iowa City for a third stint on a McCaffery-coached team.

    “That just tells you what kind of recruiter he is,” Taylor said of the 10-year Hawkeye head coach. “You want to be around the right kind of people.”

    Taylor played at Notre Dame when McCaffery was an assistant there. He later was an assistant at North Carolina-Greensboro under McCaffery. At age 28, McCaffery helped Taylor land his first head coaching job, at Lehigh. He was there for five years. He coached Ball State for six years.

    Taylor was Iowa’s director of basketball operations for three years before taking the top job at Division II Belmont Abbey. And now, he’s back with his friend after longtime assistant Andrew Francis left the Hawkeyes for California this offseason.

    Among the players Taylor will help coach this season: his godson, Patrick McCaffery, Fran’s middle son and a freshman forward.

    “I love being a head coach,” Taylor said when asked why he made the move.

    “Fran obviously values guys that have been head coaches, guys that understand the pressures and the expectations of the job and won’t flinch in that environment. He gives a tremendous amount of autonomy. He’s not a micro-manager.”

    Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE