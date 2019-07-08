CLOSE Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley was the biggest star Hawkeye at a youth camp in Johnston on Saturday. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley will represent Iowa for a second consecutive year at the annual Big Ten Conference football media days gathering in Chicago next week.

Stanley will be joined by senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia and junior running back Toren Young for the July 18-19 event. The players, along with coach Kirk Ferentz, will meet with reporters throughout the day on July 19.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell also made back-to-back appearances at media days in 2016-17.

Last season, Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns — the second-most in the Big Ten. A native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Stanley was an academic All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive year and Iowa’s offensive team captain. Stanley’s career totals include 5,351 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

Buy Photo Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley smiles after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Ojemudia played in 13 games with seven starts at cornerback last season, recording 39 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. The native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, recorded interceptions in back-to-back wins over Illinois and Nebraska.

AMadison, Wisconsin, native, Young finished second on the team in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (136-637-5) last season.

The 48th annual Big Ten kickoff luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. July 19 and will be hosted by ESPN’s Rece Davis, with student-athlete interviews from ESPN’s Laura Rutledge.

