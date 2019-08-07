CLOSE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta received a three-year contract extension, the university announced Wednesday.

Barta, who has led the Hawkeye athletic department since 2006, will remain in the position through June 30, 2024, under a deal signed by university president Bruce Harreld on Tuesday.

Barta, 55, retains a base salary of $650,000, but his deferred compensation will bring the total to $1 million for the 2020-21 school year. There is another bump of $50,000 beginning in 2021.

Barta's contract had been set to expire June 30, 2021. That contract extension was not publicly announced. This time, the university sent out a news release.

"Gary Barta has shown an unwavering commitment to the University of Iowa and to our key athletic principles of winning, graduating our athletes and operating with integrity," Harreld said in the release.

Barta is in his first year of a three-year term as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Last year, Iowa sports teams won or shared four Big Ten Conference championships: men’s track and field, men’s gymnastics regular season (tie), wrestling regular season (tie) and the women’s basketball tournament. The Hawkeyes placed 38th in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, their highest ranking since 2000 (29th).

But Barta also fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky after unspecified violations of NCAA rules. And the men's basketball season became entwined in controversy when Barta raised the ire of many fans for suspending longtime football and men's basketball radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin twice for comments he made after games. Barta also suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games after he berated an official.

"I’m grateful to President Harreld and everyone at the university for the opportunity I have to work in a great environment at a world-class institution," Barta said in the news release. "Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are having incredible success. We have the best fans in the country and their support is truly appreciated. And I believe the best is yet to come."

